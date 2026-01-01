Quordle #1439 Hints And Answers Today: January 2, 2026

What if you take Wordle and multiply it by four? Well, you get Quordle, which requires you to guess four words instead of a single one. It’s a rather interesting take on the popular NYT game. But given that 4x difficulty, one would certainly expect a major challenge. But don’t worry, we are here to help with today’s Quordle #1439 Answers for January 2, 2026.

Today’s Quordle #1439 Hints For January 2, 2026

If you are having trouble finding the answers for today’s Quordle #1439, here are some hints for you:

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Quordle has 1 repeated letter

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 7 vowels in today’s Quordle

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Quordle are: Y, T, Y, H

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Quordle are: S, I, P, S

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters (Q, Z, X, J) Today’s Quordle has 0 uncommon letters

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Quordle #1439 Answers For January 2, 2026

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Quordle #1439, January 2, 2026

Click to reveal Today’s Quordle #1439 Answers Word 1: SALLY

SALLY Word 2: INERT

INERT Word 3: PINEY

PINEY Word 4: SOUTH

This Quordle set features a deceptive amount of structural overlap. While only one word contains a repeated letter (the ‘L’ in word 1), the puzzle is linked by shared positional anchors: words 1 and 4 both start with ‘S’, while words 1 and 3 share a terminal ‘Y’. Furthermore, the middle two words share an identical vowel pair (‘I’ and ‘E’). This layout is helpful for narrow eliminations but can lead to “near-miss” guesses if the solver doesn’t carefully distinguish between the similar vowel-consonant frameworks. I would rate it 3 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Quordle #1438 Answers For January 1, 2026

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Quordle #1438 is the following:

Word 1: ANODE

ANODE Word 2: AROSE

AROSE Word 3: VYING

VYING Word 4: GAMMA

How to Play Quordle?

To begin, enter any five-letter word. This same word will be used as a guess for all four of the hidden words. After you submit your guess, the color of the letter tiles will change to provide clues.

The color indicators will guide you:

Green: The letter is correct and in the right position.

The letter is correct and in the right position. Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

The letter is in the word but in the wrong position. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Each of the four-word grids will have its own set of color-coded feedback. A letter can be green in one grid, yellow in another, and gray in the others. Your goal is to use these clues from each guess to figure out all four words before you run out of your nine chances. Once a word is correctly guessed, it will be completed, and subsequent guesses will no longer apply to that grid.