Quordle #1440 Hints And Answers Today: January 3, 2026

What if you take Wordle and multiply it by four? Well, you get Quordle, which requires you to guess four words instead of a single one. It’s a rather interesting take on the popular NYT game. But given that 4x difficulty, one would certainly expect a major challenge. But don’t worry, we are here to help with today’s Quordle #1440 Answers for January 3, 2026.

Today’s Quordle #1440 Hints For January 3, 2026

If you are having trouble finding the answers for today’s Quordle #1440, here are some hints for you:

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Quordle has 1 repeated letter

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 7 vowels in today’s Quordle

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Quordle are: E, R, Y, H

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Quordle are: S, F, B, T

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters (Q, Z, X, J) Today’s Quordle has 0 uncommon letters

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Quordle #1440 Answers For January 3, 2026

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Quordle #1440, January 3, 2026

Click to reveal Today’s Quordle #1440 Answers Word 1: SPORE

SPORE Word 2: FLAIR

FLAIR Word 3: BOBBY

BOBBY Word 4: TEACH

This Quordle set is defined by high structural independence, featuring four unique starting letters and four unique ending letters. While the vowel count is a standard 7, the difficulty is heavily weighted toward the third grid, which contains a rare triple-letter repetition (B). This outlier contrasts sharply with the other three words, which follow more traditional consonant-vowel patterns, requiring the solver to switch gears from standard elimination to identifying a high-frequency single consonant. I would rate it 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Quordle #1439 Answers For January 2, 2026

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Quordle #1439 is the following:

Word 1: SALLY

SALLY Word 2: INERT

INERT Word 3: PINEY

PINEY Word 4: SOUTH

How to Play Quordle?

To begin, enter any five-letter word. This same word will be used as a guess for all four of the hidden words. After you submit your guess, the color of the letter tiles will change to provide clues.

The color indicators will guide you:

Green: The letter is correct and in the right position.

The letter is correct and in the right position. Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

The letter is in the word but in the wrong position. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Each of the four-word grids will have its own set of color-coded feedback. A letter can be green in one grid, yellow in another, and gray in the others. Your goal is to use these clues from each guess to figure out all four words before you run out of your nine chances. Once a word is correctly guessed, it will be completed, and subsequent guesses will no longer apply to that grid.