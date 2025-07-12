Home » Gaming » Racing Master Icons and Symbols Meaning

Racing Master Icons and Symbols Meaning

Racing Master has more icons than a busy highway has cars. Between managing your garage, customizing your racer, joining clubs, and tracking all your currencies, there’s a lot to keep track of. This guide breaks down the meaning of all Racing Master icons and symbols. Check them out!

Racing Master Lobby Screen Icons

The lobby is your main area where you can access everything in the game. From checking your profile to jumping into races, all the important stuff starts here.

1. Avatar iconPlayer’s Profile – View your racer stats, achievements, and personal information.
2. Circle icon with Two Dots insideLevel – Shows your current player level and progression.
3. Golden Medal iconChampion – Displays your championship status and tournament wins.
4. Golden Letter V iconVIP – Shows your VIP membership level and benefits.
5. Letter R icon in a Gold CircleGold – Your standard in-game currency for buying upgrades.
6. Blue Diamond iconDiamond – Premium currency for special purchases and upgrades.
7. Purple Diamond iconGem – Another type of premium currency for exclusive items.
8. Envelope iconMail – Check messages, rewards, and notifications from the game.
9. Musical Note iconRM Selection – Access the game’s music and audio options.
10. Three Lines iconWarehouse – Manage your inventory of cars, parts, and items.

11. Shopping Cart iconMall – Visit the in-game store to buy cars, upgrades, and cosmetics.
12. Gift Box with Diamond iconTop Up – Purchase premium currency with real money.
13. Clipboard with Checkmark iconMissions – View and complete daily and weekly challenges.
14. Car in Front of Sunset iconRoad to Fame – Progress through the main career storyline.
15. Trophy iconLegendary Cup – Compete in special tournament events.
16. Racing Master Logo iconBattle Pass – Access seasonal tiered rewards and a progression system.
17. Gift Box with Star iconEvents – Join limited-time events and special competitions
18. Trophy with RP iconRespect Points – Shows your respect points earned from good sportsmanship.
19. Podium iconRankings – Check leaderboards and see how you rank against other players.
20. Half Racing Flag icon in a CircleClub – Join or manage your racing club.
21. Racer iconFriends and Couples – Manage your friend list, send invites, and connect with racing partners or teammates.
22. White Flag iconChats – Access the messaging system to communicate with friends, club members, and other players.
23. Car iconCars – Access your garage and vehicle collection.
24. Bucket of Paint iconStudio – Customize car designs and create custom liveries.
25. Racing Helmet iconLooks – Customize your racer’s appearance and outfits.
26. Circle with Wave iconManage – General management options for various game features.
27. Lightning iconEndurance – Participate in endurance racing events.
28. Trophy iconX-Challenge – Special challenge mode and competitions.
29. Star iconMap Studio – Create and share custom race tracks.
30. Emblem with Star iconCareer – Progress through your racing career achievements.
31. White Triangle icon with a Line Beside it Cruise – Casual driving mode for exploring the areas.

Settings Icons

Settings help you customize how the game looks, sounds, and responds to your input. Getting these right makes racing way more enjoyable.

1. House iconBack to Home Screen – Return to the main lobby from any menu.
2. Arrow Facing Left iconBack to Lobby – Go back to the previous screen.
3. Monitor iconDisplay – Adjust graphics quality, resolution, and visual settings.
4. Keyboard iconButton – Customize button layouts and input controls.
5. Four Squares iconGame – General gameplay settings and preferences.
6. Steering Wheel iconControls – Configure steering sensitivity and control schemes.
7. Speedometer iconAssists – Toggle driving assists like ABS, traction control, and auto-brake.
8. Speaker iconAudio – Adjust volume levels for music, sound effects, and voice.
9. Painting Palette iconTheme – Change the game’s visual theme and color scheme.
10. Smiley Face iconQuick Messages – Set up preset messages for communicating during races.
11. Shiel icon with Letter I insidePrivacy – Manage privacy settings and data preferences.

Mission Icons

Missions give you goals to work toward and rewards for completing them. Keep checking back here for new challenges.

1. White Flag iconMy Objectives – View your current mission progress and requirements.
2. Gift Box iconRewards – Collect completed mission rewards and bonuses.

Racing Master Gameplay Icons

These icons appear during actual races and help you control your car, communicate with other players, and adjust settings while driving.

1. Cog iconSettings – Access game settings and options during a race.
2. Musical Note icon Toggle for Music ON/OFF – Turn background music on or off while racing.
3. Video Camera iconChange Camera Position Pan or rotate, changing the camera position as you like.
4. Rotating Arrows icon Car Reset – Rest and get back to the racing line.
5. Monitor with Diagonal Line iconDriving Assistance Switch – Toggle driving aids like ABS, traction control, and auto-brake on or off.
6. Mirror iconRearview – Shows what’s behind you, like other cars approaching or trying to overtake.
7. Blue Arrow Facing Left/Right iconUpcoming Left/Right Turn – Shows you how many meters left to reach an upcoming turn
8. Microphone with Diagonal Line iconVoice Chat On/Off – Enable or disable voice communication with other racers.
9. Speaker with Diagonal Line iconSpeaker On/Off – Mute or unmute game sound effects and audio.
10. Triangle icon with Exclamation MarkInappropriate Message Warning – Indicator for hazards, penalties, or important race information.
11. Speedometer iconCar Speed – Shows your current speed and performance metrics.
12. Blue and Red Double Arrow iconRear Car Indication – Shows positions of other racers behind you.

Events Icons

Events are special competitions and activities that come and go. They usually have the best rewards if you can complete them.

1. Green Checkmark iconEvent Mission Done – Shows that you’ve completed an event challenge.
2. Yellow Racing Flag iconLimited Events – Time-limited events that won’t be around forever.
3. White Racing Flag iconTheme Events – Special themed competitions and activities.
4. Calendar icon with Star symbolEvents – General events calendar and schedule.
5. Thumbs Up iconFeatured – Highlighted or recommended events worth checking out.

Racing Master Battle Pass Icons

The battle pass gives you rewards for playing regularly. The more you race, the more stuff you unlock.

1. Clock iconBattle Pass Season Timer – Shows how much time is left in the current season.
2. Two Crossed Racing Flags iconDeluxe MP – If you purchase the battle pass, you will get an XP boost.
3. Plus iconQuick Level Up – Purchase the Deluxe MP with real money.
4. Clipboard with Lines iconBattle Pass Missions – Special challenges and missions that give you battle pass XP.
5. Gift Box with StripesBattle Pass Rewards – Claim your earned battle pass prizes.

Racing Master Clubs Icons

Clubs let you team up with other racers, share resources, and compete together. Being in a good club makes the game way more fun.

1. Two Paper Stack with Star iconClub – Main club information and overview.
2. Book with Star iconAP – Activity Points earned by participating in club events.
3. ID Card iconDatabase – Club member records and statistics.
4. Two Racer Silhouette iconMembers – View all club members and their information.
5. House iconRecord – Club achievements and historical performances.
6. Shopping Cart iconClub Mall – A Special shop with items only available to club members.
7. Graphs iconRankings – See how your club ranks against others.
8. Clipboard iconClub Journal – A complete history of your club activities.
9. Two People Silhouette iconClub Member – The total number of members of your club. The green number shows how many members are online.
10. Person with Arrow Facing Up iconInvite – Send invitations to other players to join your club.
11. Letter C in Blue Circle Club Contribution Stamp – Shows your contribution level or rewards for helping the club.
12. Thumbs Up iconGive Likes – Like posts, achievements, or activities from club members.
13. Person icon with Plus symbolAdd Friend – Add the person as your new friend.
14. Microphone icon with Letter A beside itVoice Recording – Record voice messages that change to text for club chat.
15. Microphone iconVoice Note – Send a quick voice note to club members.
16. Speech Bubble iconSimple Text – Send regular text messages in the club chat.
17. Paper Plane iconSend Chat – Send your typed message or content to the club chat.

Friends List Screen Icons

Your friends list helps you stay connected with other racers and see what they’re up to.

1. Two Racers with Helmet iconFriends – View your complete friends list.
2. Two Hearts iconAmity – Friendship level and relationship status with other players.
3. Magnifying Glass iconAdd – Search for new friends to add.
4. Star inside a Diamond Square iconMark – Favorite or bookmark special friends.
5. Square and Pencil iconEdit – Use this to edit your friend’s information (only for you to see).
6. Video Camera iconWatch – Spectate friends’ races.
7. Two People icon with a Clock in BetweenSchedule – Set up scheduled races with friends.
8. Speech Bubble iconChat – Send messages and communicate with friends.

Racing Master Studio Screen Icons

The studio is where you get creative with car designs and show off your artistic skills.

1. Red Fire iconTrending Designs – Cars with this icon are the ones that are hot or trending in the community.
2. Magnifying Glass iconSearch – Find specific designs or creators.
3. Bell iconNews – Updates about new design tools and community features.
4. Three Stack of Squares iconManage – Organize your saved designs and projects.
5. Racing Helmet iconProfile – Your studio profile and design portfolio.
6. Letter A icon with a Circle symbolDesign – Create new car liveries and designs.

Looks Icons

Customize how your racer looks both in and out of the car. Fashion matters even on the race track!

1. A Box with Shirt iconFull Outfit – Showing you the full outfit your racer is wearing.
2. Headpiece iconHead Accessories – Hats, helmets, and head accessories.
3. Dress iconDresses – Dress and formal wear options.
4. Shirt iconTops – Blouses, shirts, and upper body clothing.
5. Pants iconBottoms – Pants, legwear, and bottom body clothing.
6. Shoes iconShoes – Footwear and shoe options.
7. Socks iconSocks and Tights – Sock and stocking choices.
8. Gender iconFemale / Male Character – Switch between male and female character models.
9. Yellow Heart iconOutfit Charm – Your outfit score.
10. Head iconEdit – Customize facial features and head appearance.
11. Person Dancing iconActions – Set victory poses and celebration animations.
12. Shopping Bag iconOutfits – Complete outfit sets and combinations to buy.
13. Shirt icon with Number 1 on itPresets – Pre-made outfit combinations you can quickly select.
14. UI Letter with Diagonal Stripe iconHide UI – Toggle to hide all user interface or menu options.
15. Circular Arrow iconRotate Character – Rotate your character for a better look.
16. A Finger Pressing Button icon(currently unclickable)

Racing Master Gacha Expo Icons

The gacha system lets you win random prizes. It’s like a slot machine but with car parts and cool stuff.

1. Blue Coupon iconExpo Point – You can exchange your ticket to use for gacha pulls.
2. Card icon with Lines and a Magnifying GlassDetails – More details on the car you want to see.
3. Silver Key iconSilver Key – Common currency for basic gacha pulls and rewards. Use to draw at the Permanent Expo.

4. Triangle Facing Right iconCar Play – Play a short cut-scene of the car you want to see.
5. Red Key iconRuby Key – Premium currency for special gacha draws with better prizes. Use to draw at the time-limited RM Expo.
6. Shopping Cart iconMall – Access to special gacha marketplace and exclusive draws.
7. Green Coupon iconLP – License points earned from racing and used for upgrades and gacha pulls.
8. Steering Wheel iconTest Drive – Try out cars before committing to buying them.
9. Golden Pouch Bag iconDiscount – Special offers and reduced prices on gacha draws.

Racing Master Mall Icons

The mall is where you spend your hard-earned currency on cars, upgrades, and rather awesome stuff.

1. Price Tag icon with Percentage symbolSpecial Offer – Limited-time deals and discounted items.
2. Box iconBundles – Package deals that give you multiple items for a better price.
3. Diamond iconGems – Premium currency section for buying Gems and Diamonds.
4. Credit Card iconTop-Up Rewards – Bonus items you get for purchasing premium currency.

Racing Master seems like a simple game, but it turned out to have a ton of features, and now you know what every icon does! Keep this guide handy when you’re exploring the game. And now, time to hit the track and show everyone what you’ve got!

