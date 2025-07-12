Racing Master Icons and Symbols Meaning

Racing Master has more icons than a busy highway has cars. Between managing your garage, customizing your racer, joining clubs, and tracking all your currencies, there’s a lot to keep track of. This guide breaks down the meaning of all Racing Master icons and symbols. Check them out!

Racing Master Lobby Screen Icons

The lobby is your main area where you can access everything in the game. From checking your profile to jumping into races, all the important stuff starts here.

Racing Master Icons and Symbols Description 1. Avatar icon Player’s Profile – View your racer stats, achievements, and personal information. 2. Circle icon with Two Dots inside Level – Shows your current player level and progression. 3. Golden Medal icon Champion – Displays your championship status and tournament wins. 4. Golden Letter V icon VIP – Shows your VIP membership level and benefits. 5. Letter R icon in a Gold Circle Gold – Your standard in-game currency for buying upgrades. 6. Blue Diamond icon Diamond – Premium currency for special purchases and upgrades. 7. Purple Diamond icon Gem – Another type of premium currency for exclusive items. 8. Envelope icon Mail – Check messages, rewards, and notifications from the game. 9. Musical Note icon RM Selection – Access the game’s music and audio options. 10. Three Lines icon Warehouse – Manage your inventory of cars, parts, and items.

Racing Master Icons and Symbols Description 11. Shopping Cart icon Mall – Visit the in-game store to buy cars, upgrades, and cosmetics. 12. Gift Box with Diamond icon Top Up – Purchase premium currency with real money. 13. Clipboard with Checkmark icon Missions – View and complete daily and weekly challenges. 14. Car in Front of Sunset icon Road to Fame – Progress through the main career storyline. 15. Trophy icon Legendary Cup – Compete in special tournament events. 16. Racing Master Logo icon Battle Pass – Access seasonal tiered rewards and a progression system. 17. Gift Box with Star icon Events – Join limited-time events and special competitions 18. Trophy with RP icon Respect Points – Shows your respect points earned from good sportsmanship. 19. Podium icon Rankings – Check leaderboards and see how you rank against other players. 20. Half Racing Flag icon in a Circle Club – Join or manage your racing club. 21. Racer icon Friends and Couples – Manage your friend list, send invites, and connect with racing partners or teammates. 22. White Flag icon Chats – Access the messaging system to communicate with friends, club members, and other players.

Racing Master Icons and Symbols Description 23. Car icon Cars – Access your garage and vehicle collection. 24. Bucket of Paint icon Studio – Customize car designs and create custom liveries. 25. Racing Helmet icon Looks – Customize your racer’s appearance and outfits. 26. Circle with Wave icon Manage – General management options for various game features. 27. Lightning icon Endurance – Participate in endurance racing events. 28. Trophy icon X-Challenge – Special challenge mode and competitions. 29. Star icon Map Studio – Create and share custom race tracks. 30. Emblem with Star icon Career – Progress through your racing career achievements. 31. White Triangle icon with a Line Beside it Cruise – Casual driving mode for exploring the areas.

Settings Icons

Settings help you customize how the game looks, sounds, and responds to your input. Getting these right makes racing way more enjoyable.

Racing Master Icons and Symbols Description 1. House icon Back to Home Screen – Return to the main lobby from any menu. 2. Arrow Facing Left icon Back to Lobby – Go back to the previous screen. 3. Monitor icon Display – Adjust graphics quality, resolution, and visual settings. 4. Keyboard icon Button – Customize button layouts and input controls. 5. Four Squares icon Game – General gameplay settings and preferences. 6. Steering Wheel icon Controls – Configure steering sensitivity and control schemes. 7. Speedometer icon Assists – Toggle driving assists like ABS, traction control, and auto-brake. 8. Speaker icon Audio – Adjust volume levels for music, sound effects, and voice. 9. Painting Palette icon Theme – Change the game’s visual theme and color scheme. 10. Smiley Face icon Quick Messages – Set up preset messages for communicating during races. 11. Shiel icon with Letter I inside Privacy – Manage privacy settings and data preferences.

Mission Icons

Missions give you goals to work toward and rewards for completing them. Keep checking back here for new challenges.

Racing Master Icons and Symbols Description 1. White Flag icon My Objectives – View your current mission progress and requirements. 2. Gift Box icon Rewards – Collect completed mission rewards and bonuses.

Racing Master Gameplay Icons

These icons appear during actual races and help you control your car, communicate with other players, and adjust settings while driving.

Racing Master Icons and Symbols Description 1. Cog icon Settings – Access game settings and options during a race. 2. Musical Note icon Toggle for Music ON/OFF – Turn background music on or off while racing. 3. Video Camera icon Change Camera Position – Pan or rotate, changing the camera position as you like. 4. Rotating Arrows icon Car Reset – Rest and get back to the racing line. 5. Monitor with Diagonal Line icon Driving Assistance Switch – Toggle driving aids like ABS, traction control, and auto-brake on or off. 6. Mirror icon Rearview – Shows what’s behind you, like other cars approaching or trying to overtake. 7. Blue Arrow Facing Left/Right icon Upcoming Left/Right Turn – Shows you how many meters left to reach an upcoming turn 8. Microphone with Diagonal Line icon Voice Chat On/Off – Enable or disable voice communication with other racers. 9. Speaker with Diagonal Line icon Speaker On/Off – Mute or unmute game sound effects and audio. 10. Triangle icon with Exclamation Mark Inappropriate Message Warning – Indicator for hazards, penalties, or important race information. 11. Speedometer icon Car Speed – Shows your current speed and performance metrics. 12. Blue and Red Double Arrow icon Rear Car Indication – Shows positions of other racers behind you.

Events Icons

Events are special competitions and activities that come and go. They usually have the best rewards if you can complete them.

Racing Master Icons and Symbols Description 1. Green Checkmark icon Event Mission Done – Shows that you’ve completed an event challenge. 2. Yellow Racing Flag icon Limited Events – Time-limited events that won’t be around forever. 3. White Racing Flag icon Theme Events – Special themed competitions and activities. 4. Calendar icon with Star symbol Events – General events calendar and schedule. 5. Thumbs Up icon Featured – Highlighted or recommended events worth checking out.

Racing Master Battle Pass Icons

The battle pass gives you rewards for playing regularly. The more you race, the more stuff you unlock.

Racing Master Icons and Symbols Description 1. Clock icon Battle Pass Season Timer – Shows how much time is left in the current season. 2. Two Crossed Racing Flags icon Deluxe MP – If you purchase the battle pass, you will get an XP boost. 3. Plus icon Quick Level Up – Purchase the Deluxe MP with real money. 4. Clipboard with Lines icon Battle Pass Missions – Special challenges and missions that give you battle pass XP. 5. Gift Box with Stripes Battle Pass Rewards – Claim your earned battle pass prizes.

Racing Master Clubs Icons

Clubs let you team up with other racers, share resources, and compete together. Being in a good club makes the game way more fun.

Racing Master Icons and Symbols Description 1. Two Paper Stack with Star icon Club – Main club information and overview. 2. Book with Star icon AP – Activity Points earned by participating in club events. 3. ID Card icon Database – Club member records and statistics. 4. Two Racer Silhouette icon Members – View all club members and their information. 5. House icon Record – Club achievements and historical performances. 6. Shopping Cart icon Club Mall – A Special shop with items only available to club members. 7. Graphs icon Rankings – See how your club ranks against others. 8. Clipboard icon Club Journal – A complete history of your club activities. 9. Two People Silhouette icon Club Member – The total number of members of your club. The green number shows how many members are online. 10. Person with Arrow Facing Up icon Invite – Send invitations to other players to join your club. 11. Letter C in Blue Circle Club Contribution Stamp – Shows your contribution level or rewards for helping the club. 12. Thumbs Up icon Give Likes – Like posts, achievements, or activities from club members. 13. Person icon with Plus symbol Add Friend – Add the person as your new friend. 14. Microphone icon with Letter A beside it Voice Recording – Record voice messages that change to text for club chat. 15. Microphone icon Voice Note – Send a quick voice note to club members. 16. Speech Bubble icon Simple Text – Send regular text messages in the club chat. 17. Paper Plane icon Send Chat – Send your typed message or content to the club chat.

Friends List Screen Icons

Your friends list helps you stay connected with other racers and see what they’re up to.

Racing Master Icons and Symbols Description 1. Two Racers with Helmet icon Friends – View your complete friends list. 2. Two Hearts icon Amity – Friendship level and relationship status with other players. 3. Magnifying Glass icon Add – Search for new friends to add. 4. Star inside a Diamond Square icon Mark – Favorite or bookmark special friends. 5. Square and Pencil icon Edit – Use this to edit your friend’s information (only for you to see). 6. Video Camera icon Watch – Spectate friends’ races. 7. Two People icon with a Clock in Between Schedule – Set up scheduled races with friends. 8. Speech Bubble icon Chat – Send messages and communicate with friends.

Racing Master Studio Screen Icons

The studio is where you get creative with car designs and show off your artistic skills.

Racing Master Icons and Symbols Description 1. Red Fire icon Trending Designs – Cars with this icon are the ones that are hot or trending in the community. 2. Magnifying Glass icon Search – Find specific designs or creators. 3. Bell icon News – Updates about new design tools and community features. 4. Three Stack of Squares icon Manage – Organize your saved designs and projects. 5. Racing Helmet icon Profile – Your studio profile and design portfolio. 6. Letter A icon with a Circle symbol Design – Create new car liveries and designs.

Looks Icons

Customize how your racer looks both in and out of the car. Fashion matters even on the race track!

Racing Master Icons and Symbols Description 1. A Box with Shirt icon Full Outfit – Showing you the full outfit your racer is wearing. 2. Headpiece icon Head Accessories – Hats, helmets, and head accessories. 3. Dress icon Dresses – Dress and formal wear options. 4. Shirt icon Tops – Blouses, shirts, and upper body clothing. 5. Pants icon Bottoms – Pants, legwear, and bottom body clothing. 6. Shoes icon Shoes – Footwear and shoe options. 7. Socks icon Socks and Tights – Sock and stocking choices. 8. Gender icon Female / Male Character – Switch between male and female character models. 9. Yellow Heart icon Outfit Charm – Your outfit score. 10. Head icon Edit – Customize facial features and head appearance. 11. Person Dancing icon Actions – Set victory poses and celebration animations. 12. Shopping Bag icon Outfits – Complete outfit sets and combinations to buy. 13. Shirt icon with Number 1 on it Presets – Pre-made outfit combinations you can quickly select. 14. UI Letter with Diagonal Stripe icon Hide UI – Toggle to hide all user interface or menu options. 15. Circular Arrow icon Rotate Character – Rotate your character for a better look. 16. A Finger Pressing Button icon (currently unclickable)

Racing Master Gacha Expo Icons

The gacha system lets you win random prizes. It’s like a slot machine but with car parts and cool stuff.

Racing Master Icons and Symbols Description 1. Blue Coupon icon Expo Point – You can exchange your ticket to use for gacha pulls. 2. Card icon with Lines and a Magnifying Glass Details – More details on the car you want to see. 3. Silver Key icon Silver Key – Common currency for basic gacha pulls and rewards. Use to draw at the Permanent Expo.

Racing Master Icons and Symbols Description 4. Triangle Facing Right icon Car Play – Play a short cut-scene of the car you want to see. 5. Red Key icon Ruby Key – Premium currency for special gacha draws with better prizes. Use to draw at the time-limited RM Expo. 6. Shopping Cart icon Mall – Access to special gacha marketplace and exclusive draws. 7. Green Coupon icon LP – License points earned from racing and used for upgrades and gacha pulls. 8. Steering Wheel icon Test Drive – Try out cars before committing to buying them. 9. Golden Pouch Bag icon Discount – Special offers and reduced prices on gacha draws.

Racing Master Mall Icons

The mall is where you spend your hard-earned currency on cars, upgrades, and rather awesome stuff.

Racing Master Icons and Symbols Description 1. Price Tag icon with Percentage symbol Special Offer – Limited-time deals and discounted items. 2. Box icon Bundles – Package deals that give you multiple items for a better price. 3. Diamond icon Gems – Premium currency section for buying Gems and Diamonds. 4. Credit Card icon Top-Up Rewards – Bonus items you get for purchasing premium currency.

Racing Master seems like a simple game, but it turned out to have a ton of features, and now you know what every icon does! Keep this guide handy when you’re exploring the game. And now, time to hit the track and show everyone what you’ve got!