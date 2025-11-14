If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Raid Trained Military Squad, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Raid Trained Military Squad – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Raid Trained Military Squad

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 20 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters COY, FOE, OCS, SAC 4 Letters UNIT, AREA, ARMY, ERIE, ROLL, TULL, TAUT 5 Letters CADRE, UNFIT, UNITY, UNITE, SQUAD, UNLIT, CORPS, MEDIC, AGREE 6 Letters AMTRAC, MARINE, ATTACK, PIRATE, NIZAMS, ELYTRA, SORTIE 7 Letters RANGERS, PLATOON, SPARTAN, REUNITE, NOTICES, SORTIES, ATTACKS, AGITATO, INROADS, MARINES, COURSER, REPRINT, TRADEIN 8 Letters COMMANDO, NORSEMEN, SNOBBERY, KAMIKAZE, SEMINARY, CORPORAL, ADDENDUM, GAMECOCK, TROTTERS, SWATTEAM, INTERPOL, AIRBORNE 9 Letters COMMANDOS, AIRSTRIKE, RACEHORSE 10 Letters PARATROOPS, UNINTENDED 11 Letters STORMTROOPS, ELITETROOPS, GREENBERETS, SHOCKTROOPS, STRIKEFORCE 12 Letters NEWMODELARMY, STORMTROOPER, ROYALMARINES 13 Letters SPECIALFORCES, STORMTROOPERS, MEDITERRANEAN 14 Letters ATHLETICSPORTS 15 Letters GUERRILLATROOPS 20 Letters RAPIDDEPLOYMENTFORCE

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.