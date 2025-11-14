Home » Puzzles » Raid Trained Military Squad – Crossword Clue Answers

Raid Trained Military Squad – Crossword Clue Answers

by Abeer Chawake
written by Abeer Chawake 0 comment

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Raid Trained Military Squad, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 20 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersCOY, FOE, OCS, SAC
4 LettersUNIT, AREA, ARMY, ERIE, ROLL, TULL, TAUT
5 LettersCADRE, UNFIT, UNITY, UNITE, SQUAD, UNLIT, CORPS, MEDIC, AGREE
6 LettersAMTRAC, MARINE, ATTACK, PIRATE, NIZAMS, ELYTRA, SORTIE
7 LettersRANGERS, PLATOON, SPARTAN, REUNITE, NOTICES, SORTIES, ATTACKS, AGITATO, INROADS, MARINES, COURSER, REPRINT, TRADEIN
8 LettersCOMMANDO, NORSEMEN, SNOBBERY, KAMIKAZE, SEMINARY, CORPORAL, ADDENDUM, GAMECOCK, TROTTERS, SWATTEAM, INTERPOL, AIRBORNE
9 LettersCOMMANDOS, AIRSTRIKE, RACEHORSE
10 LettersPARATROOPS, UNINTENDED
11 LettersSTORMTROOPS, ELITETROOPS, GREENBERETS, SHOCKTROOPS, STRIKEFORCE
12 LettersNEWMODELARMY, STORMTROOPER, ROYALMARINES
13 LettersSPECIALFORCES, STORMTROOPERS, MEDITERRANEAN
14 LettersATHLETICSPORTS
15 LettersGUERRILLATROOPS
20 LettersRAPIDDEPLOYMENTFORCE

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

