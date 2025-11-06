Update: We updated this article with the latest Raise Animals Admin Abuse times on November 6, 2025.

Admin Abuse is the most fun part of any Roblox game, which provides an opportunity for players to obtain items for free. Raise Animals will also hold an Admin Abuse this Friday with the release of a new update. It is the first since the game’s release in October. This article provides the Raise Animals Admin Abuse timings and countdown.

What is an Admin Abuse Event in Roblox?

Admin Abuse are live event that developers usually hold when the new update drops. The developers offer various freebies to players for joining the game during the release of the update. You can obtain the rarest items, play fun challenges, and more. For instance, the Grow a Garden developers spawn various weathers, restock in-game shops with rarest items, hand out free pets, and mutations.

Similarly, Steal a Brainrot developers spawn special brainorts, hold short-term events, give freebies, and more. You want to join Admin Abuse events in such games for free items, mutations, and help speed up your progress.

Timings for the Raise Animals Admin Abuse Event

The upcoming Raise Animals Admin Abuse event is the first one since the experience’s release in October. Raise Animals is getting a new major update, Ancient, on November 7, 2025, and the developers will likely hold an Admin Abuse event on the same day. The developer hasn’t specified the exact timings for the Admin Abuse, but it will likely happen when the update drops on all servers, which is at 8 AM EST, UTC-5. However, we recommend joining the game an hour before, around 9 AM EST.

The servers will be busy and tend to crash during such major updates. If such things happen, then you won’t be able to join servers and probably miss out. So, it is safe to join the game before the update drops so you can avail of the Admin Abuse freebies.

That said, here are the Raise Animals Admin Abuse timings across major regions:

Time Zone Release Timings India (IST) Friday, November 7 at 6:30 PM United States (EST) Friday, November 7 at 8:00 AM United States (PST) Friday, November 7 at 5:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Friday, November 7 at 1:00 PM Australia (AEDT) Saturday, November 8 at 12:00 AM Central European Time (CET) Friday, November 7 at 2:00 PM Japan Standard Time (JST) Friday, November 7 at 10:00 PM

Here is the countdown timer showcasing the remaining time for the Admin Abuse event:

What to Expect From the Forthcoming Raise Animals Ancient Update

The forthcoming Ancient update introduces a new Raise Animals biome, Cretaterra. It is based on the Mesozoic era, which brings various dinosaurs to the game. You can add a prehistoric vibe to your zoo with all the latest dinosaurs. There will also be eggs that likely give animals or other items after hatching. Since the Admin Abuse will also be live, there are chances the developers will activate weather, giving an opportunity to obtain the rarest mutation and multiply your income. We can also expect in-game shops to restock with the rarest food items.