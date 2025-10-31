Raise Animals: All Quests and How to Complete

Update: We last updated the Raise Animals All Quests article on October 31st, 2025.

Quests are the best and quickest way to farm various valuable items in Raise Animals. They are a series of tasks that require opening lasso crates, selling animals, playing the game for a certain duration, and more. You can complete multiple quests every day to earn a generous amount of Rubies. This article lists all Raise Animals quests, how to complete them, and the rewards they offer.

Raise Animals Quests Breakdown

Raise Animals offers daily quests, each granting varying amounts of Rubies based on their difficulty. You can view them by tapping the Quests button located on the left side of the screen. There are a total of 27 daily quests, of which the game grants 10 every day. These tasks refresh every 24 hours. If you don’t want to wait and receive new quests immediately, you can reset them by paying 79 Robux. Note that you won’t get a new quest upon completing one; either reset or wait for 24 hours to receive new ones.

All Quests, Completion Method, and Rewards

Here is the list of all 27 Raise Animals quests, the completion method, and the rewards each offers:

Daily Quests How to Complete Ruby Rewards Ride 5 animals • Enter the mini-game and ride five different animals

• The animal you started the mini-game with doesn’t count. 25 Ride 15 animals • Enter the mini-game and ride fifteen different animals

• The animal you started the mini-game with doesn’t count. 30 Feed animals 5 times Feed any food five times to any animal in your zoo 20 Open the lasso crate 10 times Talk to Ben NPC in the Lasso Shop and open 10 crates. 100 Sell 25 animals Sell a total of 25 animals to the Casey NPC 50 Sell 75 animals Sell a total of 75 animals to the Casey NPC 55 Feed animals 20 times Feed any food 20 times to any animal in your zoo 25 Get 5 animal mutations Receive a total of 5 mutations triggered by various weather 80 A tourist group visited your zoo 90 times Wait until 90 tourist groups visit your zoo 100 A tourist group visited your zoo 150 times Wait until 150 tourist groups visit your zoo 120 Get 15 animal mutations Receive a total of 15 mutations triggered by various weather conditions 90 Play for 30 minutes Play the game without logging out for 30 minutes 80 Ride 30 animals • Enter the mini-game and ride fifteen different animals

• The animal you started the mini-game with doesn’t count. 45 Feed animals 50 times Feed animals a total of 50 times 40 Get 25 animal mutations Receive a total of 25 mutations triggered by various weather conditions 120 Play for 2 hours Play the game without logging out for two hours 120 A tourist group visited your zoo 30 times Wait until 30 tourist groups visit your zoo 80 Play for 4 hours Play the game without logging out for four hours 150 Buy 200 animal foods Buy a total of 200 animal foods 80 Play 30 minutes with friends • Play the game without logging out for 30 minutes.

• You and your friend must be on the same server, and neither should log out 60 Play 45 minutes with friends • Play the game without logging out for 45 minutes.

• You and your friend must be on the same server, and neither should log out 70 Open the lasso crate 3 times Talk to the Ben NPC and open three lasso crates 25 Buy 500 animal foods Buy a total of 500 animal foods from the Ben NPC 120 Play 90 minutes with friends • Play the game without logging out for 90 minutes.

• You and your friend must be on the same server, and neither should log out 80 Play for 1 hour • Play the game without logging out for an hour 100 Play 2 hours with friends • Play the game without logging out for two hours.

• You and your friend must be on the same server, and neither should log out 100 Buy 1000 animal foods Buy a total of 1000 animal foods from the Ben NPC 160

The developers also add time-limited quests when a new update rolls out. They will be available during the event period and reward event-themed currencies. They also reset every 24 hours by default and can be reset immediately by spending 79 Robux. For instance, the Halloween update of 2025 brought Halloween-themed quests that reward Candies as rewards. You can access them via the Quests > Event.