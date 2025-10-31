Home » Gaming » Raise Animals: All Quests and How to Complete

Raise Animals: All Quests and How to Complete

Quests are the best and quickest way to farm various valuable items in Raise Animals. They are a series of tasks that require opening lasso crates, selling animals, playing the game for a certain duration, and more. You can complete multiple quests every day to earn a generous amount of Rubies. This article lists all Raise Animals quests, how to complete them, and the rewards they offer.

All Raise Animals Quests

Raise Animals Quests Breakdown

Raise Animals offers daily quests, each granting varying amounts of Rubies based on their difficulty. You can view them by tapping the Quests button located on the left side of the screen. There are a total of 27 daily quests, of which the game grants 10 every day. These tasks refresh every 24 hours. If you don’t want to wait and receive new quests immediately, you can reset them by paying 79 Robux. Note that you won’t get a new quest upon completing one; either reset or wait for 24 hours to receive new ones.

Raise Animals Quests

All Quests, Completion Method, and Rewards

Here is the list of all 27 Raise Animals quests, the completion method, and the rewards each offers:

Daily QuestsHow to CompleteRuby Rewards
Ride 5 animals• Enter the mini-game and ride five different animals
• The animal you started the mini-game with doesn’t count.		25
Ride 15 animals• Enter the mini-game and ride fifteen different animals
• The animal you started the mini-game with doesn’t count.		30
Feed animals 5 timesFeed any food five times to any animal in your zoo20
Open the lasso crate 10 timesTalk to Ben NPC in the Lasso Shop and open 10 crates.100
Sell 25 animalsSell a total of 25 animals to the Casey NPC50
Sell 75 animalsSell a total of 75 animals to the Casey NPC55
Feed animals 20 timesFeed any food 20 times to any animal in your zoo25
Get 5 animal mutationsReceive a total of 5 mutations triggered by various weather80
A tourist group visited your zoo 90 timesWait until 90 tourist groups visit your zoo100
A tourist group visited your zoo 150 timesWait until 150 tourist groups visit your zoo120
Get 15 animal mutationsReceive a total of 15 mutations triggered by various weather conditions90
Play for 30 minutesPlay the game without logging out for 30 minutes80
Ride 30 animals• Enter the mini-game and ride fifteen different animals
• The animal you started the mini-game with doesn’t count.		45
Feed animals 50 timesFeed animals a total of 50 times40
Get 25 animal mutationsReceive a total of 25 mutations triggered by various weather conditions120
Play for 2 hoursPlay the game without logging out for two hours120
A tourist group visited your zoo 30 timesWait until 30 tourist groups visit your zoo80
Play for 4 hoursPlay the game without logging out for four hours150
Buy 200 animal foodsBuy a total of 200 animal foods80
Play 30 minutes with friends• Play the game without logging out for 30 minutes.
• You and your friend must be on the same server, and neither should log out		60
Play 45 minutes with friends• Play the game without logging out for 45 minutes.
• You and your friend must be on the same server, and neither should log out		70
Open the lasso crate 3 timesTalk to the Ben NPC and open three lasso crates25
Buy 500 animal foodsBuy a total of 500 animal foods from the Ben NPC120
Play 90 minutes with friends• Play the game without logging out for 90 minutes.
• You and your friend must be on the same server, and neither should log out		80
Play for 1 hour• Play the game without logging out for an hour100
Play 2 hours with friends• Play the game without logging out for two hours.
• You and your friend must be on the same server, and neither should log out		100
Buy 1000 animal foodsBuy a total of 1000 animal foods from the Ben NPC160

The developers also add time-limited quests when a new update rolls out. They will be available during the event period and reward event-themed currencies. They also reset every 24 hours by default and can be reset immediately by spending 79 Robux. For instance, the Halloween update of 2025 brought Halloween-themed quests that reward Candies as rewards. You can access them via the Quests > Event.

