Raise Animals Ancient Update Countdown and Release Date

The Raise Animals Ancient update will officially launch this week. This major update brings a new biome, animals, eggs, and more to the game. You will have an opportunity to catch various dinosaurs in the new habitat, bringing an ancient vibe to your zoo. Keep reading to know the exact release date and view the countdown for the Raise Animals Ancient update.

Release Date and Timings for the Raise Animals Ancient Update

The Raise Animals Ancient update will officially launch on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 8 AM EST, UTC-5. It will run for a week and end on Thursday, November 14, 2025. at 8 AM EST, UTC-5. You can find the major release date and timings across major regions, below:

Time Zone Release Timings India (IST) Friday, November 7 at 6:30 PM United States (EST) Friday, November 7 at 8:00 AM United States (PST) Friday, November 7 at 5:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Friday, November 7 at 1:00 PM Australia (AEDT) Saturday, November 8 at 12:00 AM Central European Time (CET) Friday, November 7 at 2:00 PM Japan Standard Time (JST) Friday, November 7 at 10:00 PM

You can also receive a notification from your Roblox app at the time of the update’s release. To do so, visit the game’s official Roblox page and tap the Notify Me button under the Ancient update banner.

Countdown for the Ancient Update

Here is the official countdown for the Ancient update:

What to Expect in the Ancient Update?

The forthcoming Ancient update will bring many new content to the game. It introduces a new prehistoric-themed biome in Raise Animals, Cretaterra. You can find many dinosaurs running wild in Cretaterra, which you can tame and bring to your zoo. The update also brings dinosaur eggs, which might reward various items and possibly animals. Apart from this, there is no other information regarding the update.

You might have to unlock the Cretaterra biome with millions of money. Make sure you’ve farmed enough money and bought the best lasso before the update to add dinosaurs to your zoo. Additionally, you can participate in the Admin Abuse event during the update. So, join the game an hour before to not miss out on the Admin Abuse event’s freebies.