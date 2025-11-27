Raise Animals Fantasy Part 2 Update Release Date and Countdown

The Raise Animals Fantasy Part 2 is the forthcoming update that will be released this week. It is the expansion of the Fantasy update that rolled out on November 22, 2025. Part 1 introduced multiple fantasy-themed animals, including the Kitsune, Minotaur, and more. Additionally, a new biome, Everdawn, was released along with the latest animals. This article provides the release date and countdown for the forthcoming Raise Animals Fantasy Part 2 update.

Release Date for the Raise Animals Fantasy Part 2 Update

The Raise Animals Fantasy Part 2 update will officially release on Friday, November 28, 2025, at 9:30 AM EST, UTC-5. It will last till December 5, 2025, after which the developers will release a new update. Here are the official release dates and timings across major regions:

Time Zone Release Timings United States (EST) Friday, November 28 at 9:30 AM United States (PST) Friday, November 28 at 6:30 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Friday, November 28 at 2:30 PM Central European Time (CET) Friday, November 28 at 3:30 PM Japan Standard Time (JST) Friday, November 28 at 11:30 PM Australia (AEDT) Friday, November 30 at 1:30 AM

Alternatively, you can enable the notifications for the update and remove the hassle of remembering exact times and dates. Visit the Raise Animals’ official page in Roblox, find the Fantasy Part 2 event banner, and tap the Notify Me button to turn on and receive notifications.

Also Read:

Countdown Timer for the Forthcoming Raise Animals Update

Here is the official countdown timer, showcasing the time remaining for the release of the forthcoming Fantasy Part 2 update:

What to Expect From the Raise Animals Update?

The Fantasy Part 2 will expand upon its Part 1 update, which introduced a new biome, and Shine, Exclusive, and Rainbow rarity animals. It also introduced numerous new features, including quality-of-life improvements, the ability to ride animals in the lobby, and more.

Don’t forget the admin abuse event. Click on the link to know more.

The Fantasy Part 2 will introduce a Thanksgiving-themed event and bring the event-themed animals. It will also introduce animal skins to the game. According to sneak peeks from the game’s official Discord channel, skins for two exclusive animals, Kitsune and Unicorn, are confirmed to release. Animals with skin will be considered different compared to their normal variant, but only when trading.