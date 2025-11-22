Raise Animals Fantasy Update Release Date and Countdown

Raise Animals Fantasy is a major update that will be released this week. It will bring a new map, animals, and other features to the game. You will also be able to participate in Admin Abuse and take advantage of all freebies the developers provide when the Fantasy update rolls out. This article offers the official release date for the Fantasy update, along with a countdown timer.

Release Date for the Raise Animals Fantasy Update

The Raise Animals Fantasy update will officially drop on Sunday, November 23, 2025, at 9:00 AM EST, UTC-5. Here are the official release dates and timings for the forthcoming Raise Animals update across all major regions:

Time Zone Release Timings India (IST) Sunday, November 23 at 7:30 PM United States (EST) Sunday, November 23 at 9:00 AM United States (PST) Sunday, November 23 at 6:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Sunday, November 23 at 2:00 PM Central European Time (CET) Sunday, November 23 at 3:00 PM Japan Standard Time (JST) Sunday, November 23 at 11:00 PM Australia (AEDT) Monday, November 24 at 1:00 AM

You can also turn on notifications to receive updates when the update is released on November 23, 2025. Open the Roblox app, enter the Raise Animals’ official page, and find the Fantasy Update banner in the Events section. After that, tap the Notify Me button to enable notifications.

Countdown Timer for the Fantasy Update

Below is the official countdown timer, displaying the time left for the forthcoming update’s release:

What to Expect From the Forthcoming Fantasy Update?

The Fantasy update will bring permanent features to the game. You can catch fantasy-themed animals, such as three-headed dragons, in the forthcoming update. The latest map will also be fantasy-themed, filled with fantastical lights, and where you can feel the presence of ancient spells in the air. Additionally, the developers will add a feature that allows you to select the desired biomes to appear during your run.

The developers also showcased a feature in the sneak-peeks channel of the game’s official Discord. It allows you to ride an animal while in the lobby. However, it isn’t confirmed whether the feature will be available in the Fantasy update or in the future.