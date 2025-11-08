Raise Animals: Incubation Pod Guide

Raise Animals’ Ancient update introduced a new biome, dinosaurs, Eggs, and more. Incubation Pod is one such feature introduced in the latest update. This article provides everything you need to know about the Raise Animals Incubation Pod and how to use it.

What Is the Incubation Pod in Raise Animals

The Raise Animals Incubation Pod is a new machine introduced in the Ancient update. It is located on the right side of the leaderboard near the Lasso stand. You can use it by approaching the machine and tapping the “E” button on the keyboard. It has three features: Hatch Egg, Egg Fusion, and Exchange for DNA. Each is tied to the dinosaurs that you can find in the latest Cretaterra biome.

It contains ten slots that you can use for the Hatch Egg and Egg Fusion features. Initially, you will have one slot unlocked, and unlocking others requires spending Rubies or Robux. Here is the price list for each slot:

Slots Price (in Robux) Price (in Rubies) 1 Free Free 2 9 Robux 500 Rubies 3 19 Robux 1000 Rubies 4 39 Robux 1500 Rubies 5 59 Robux 2000 Rubies 6 79 Robux 2500 Rubies 7 99 Robux 3000 Rubies 8 149 Robux – 9 219 Robux – 10 299 Robux

That said, here are the details of each feature:

1. Hatch Egg

As the name suggests, you can hatch the new dinosaur Eggs with the Hatch Egg menu. You can find the dinosaur Eggs in the Cretaterra biome. They fall from the sky when the Creterra biome appears while playing the mini-game, and you can pick them up by colliding with them. There is a 30% chance you will receive a dinosaur Egg and a 70% chance that it will be Rubies.

There are five tiers of Eggs, starting from the lowest one, two, three, and four, to the highest five. The machine offers ten slots for hatching Eggs; you can hatch only one per slot. Here is a step-by-step guide to hatching Eggs in the Raise Animals Incubation Pod:

Open the Incubation Pod menu. Tap the Hatch Egg action prompt to access the feature. Hold a dinosaur Egg from your inventory. Tap the Place button below the unlocked slots and then the Hatch button.

It takes two hours to hatch an Egg in the Incubation Pod. You can obtain nine of the new 10 dinosaurs by hatching the Eggs. However, the number of dinosaurs an Egg drops depends on its tier, and the drop rate for each dinosaur depends on its rarity. Here are the details:

Dinosaurs Drop Rate Gallillimus • 80%: Tier 1 Egg

• 40%: Tier 2 Egg Triceraptos • 10%: Tier 1 Egg

• 20%: Tier 2 Egg

• 10%: Tier 3 Egg Ankylosaurus • 10%: Tier 1 Egg

• 20%: Tier 2 Egg

• 10%: Tier 3 Egg Pterodactyl • 10%: Tier 2 Egg

• 25%: Tier 3 Egg Utahraptor • 10%: Tier 2 Egg

• 25%: Tier 3 Egg Brachiosaurus • 15%: Tier 3 Egg

• 15%: Tier 4 Egg Carnotaurus • 15%: Tier 3 Egg

• 35%: Tier 4 Egg

• 40%: Tier 5 Egg

Spinosaurus • 40%: Tier 4 Egg

• 45%: Tier 5 Egg Mosasaurus • 10%: Tier 4 Egg

• 15% Tier 5 Egg

2. Egg Fusion

Egg Fusion is another feature in the Raise Animals Incubation Pod. It allows you to fuse lower-tier Eggs into higher-tier ones. Basically, you can fuse Eggs and increase their tiers from one to five. So, you don’t have to worry if you obtain a Tier 1 Egg from the Cretaterra. Fusing an Egg requires DNA that you can get from the dinosaurs. Here is a step-by-step guide to using the Egg Fusion feature:

Open the Incubation Pod menu. Tap the Egg Fusion action prompt to access the feature. Hold a dinosaur Egg from your inventory. Tap the Place button below the unlocked slots and then the Fusion button.

The DNA cost for fusing an Egg depends on its tier. Here are the details:

Tier Cost 1 500 DNA 2 1000 DNA 3 1500 DNA 4 2000 DNA 5 2500 DNA

Along with the tier, fusing also increases the Luck, which increases your chances of obtaining higher rarity dinosaurs from Eggs. Here is the Luck percentage for each Egg tier:

Tier Luck 1 0% 2 5% 3 10% 4 15% 5 20%

3. Exchange for DNA

This feature allows you to obtain the currency to use in the Raise Animals Incubation Pod. You can exchange the dinosaurs you caught for DNA. Here is a step-by-step guide to exchanging DNA for dinosaurs:

Open the Incubation Pod menu. Hold a dinosaur in your hand from the inventory Tap the Exchange for DNA

The amount of DNA you receive from the machine depends on the dinosaur’s rarity. Higher rarity dinosaurs grant more DNA upon exchange. Here are the details:

Dinosaur’s Rarity DNA Basic 25 Rare 50 Epic 100 Legend 350 Rainbow 700 Shine 2000

That concludes our Raise Animals Incubation Pod guide. We hope you found the article helpful.