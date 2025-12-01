Raise Animals Lasso Tier List (December 2025)

Update: We updated this Raise Animals Lasso tier list on December 1, 2025.

Want to catch animals for your zoo in Raise Animals? You’ll need the best Lassos if you want to tame rarer critters. Raise Animals offers 21 Lassos in total, ranging from the lowest Basic, Rare, Epic, and Legendary, and Rainbow to the highest Exclusive rarity. Each has two stats: Power and Range, which define their core strength. This Raise Animals Lasso tier list ranks all available Lassos based on their core strength.

Raise Animals Lasso Tier List: Best Lassos Ranked

We’ve categorized all 21 Lassos into five tiers: SS, S, A, B, and C tiers. You can find the best ones ranked in the SS-tier in this Raise Animals Lasso tier list and the worst in the C-tier. Here is the tier list:

Tiers Lassos SS Unicorn, Trident S Burning Chain, Bone, Anchor A Spectral, Rainbow, Dragon B Prism, Thunder, Spirit C Phantom, Shadow, Crystal D Iron, Hunter, Steel, Old, Wooden, Rusty

Breakdown of the Raise Animals Lassos Tier List

1. SS Tier

The SS-tier of this Raise Animals Lassos offers the best ones in the game. They have the highest range and power, and can easily help you catch the rarest animals. You don’t have to think about anything after obtaining them. Here are their details:

Icon Lassos Rarity Stats – Unicorn Exclusive Power: 13

Range: 37 Trident Exclusive Power: 10

Range: 30

Also Read:

2. S Tier

The S-tier Lassos are currently the second-best options. They help you catch the rarest animals, but not as comfortably as the SS-tier ones. Some excel at range, whereas others have a high power stat. These Lassos are not as well-rounded as SS-tier Lassos, but are best among all others. Here are their details:

Icon Lassos Rarity Stats Burning Chain Exclusive Power: 5

Range: 32 Bone Rainbow Power: 5

Range: 40 Anchor Rainbow Power: 8

Range: 25

3. A Tier

The A-tier Lassos are better if you don’t have SS or S-tier ones. They have decent power, but lack in range. It will be easy to catch lower-rarity animals, and a bit tougher but possible for higher-rarity ones. Here are their details:

Icon Lassos Rarity Stats Spectral Rainbow Power: 6

Range: 25 Rainbow Rope Rainbow Power: 4

Range: 27 Dragon Loop Legendary Power: 4

Range: 23

4. B Tier

The B-tier Lassos are average, helping you catch only lower-rarity animals. You might still manage to catch a higher-rarity one if you try hard. While they might have decent range, they lack in power. Here are their details:

Icon Lassos Rarity Stats Prism Rainbow Power: 0

Range: 30 Thunder Legendary Power: 2

Range: 25 Spirit Epic Power: 2

Range: 16

5. C Tier

The C-tier Lassos are best only for early games. They have a low range and lack massively in power stats. You must dispose of them sooner and get the best ones as soon as possible. Here are their details:

Icon Lassos Rarity Stats Phantom Epic Power: 0

Range: 24 Shadow Epic Power: 1

Range: 22 Crystal Legendary Power: 0

Range: 20

6. D Tier

Don’t use the Lassos ranked in D-tier in this Raise Animals Lassos tier list. It’s best to avoid using them at all. They have low power and range stats, making them the worst among all. Here are their details:

Icon Lassos Rarity Stats Iron Loop Rare Power: 2

Range: 16 Hunter Loop Rare Power: 0

Range: 20 Steel Rare Power: 1

Range: 18 Old Basic Power: 0

Range: 12 Wooden Basic Power: 1

Range: 10 Rusty Basic Power: 0.5

Range: 14

That concludes our Raise Animals Lassos tier list. We will update this tier list when the developers introduce new Lassos or modify existing ones in future updates.