5 Reasons Why Solo Leveling is Better Than One Piece

Solo Leveling is the most reviewed anime of all time with its season 2. Those who had already read its manhwa knew that this would eventually happen once the Jeju Island arc gets adapted, as it is not called one of the best manhwa of all time for nothing.

As soon as some new anime comes and starts gaining popularity in the community, the fans can’t help but compare it with other big titles. It has been a trend in the anime community for ages. So, in this article, we’ll highlight five ways in which Solo Leveling is better than One Piece.

1. Not So Complex Fighting Sequences

Statue from Solo Leveling and Luffy from One Piece | Credits: A-1 Pictures & Toei Animation

One Piece mostly gets criticized for its never-ending fighting sequences. Whether it is Luffy’s fight in Alabasta or Dressrosa, it never seems to end quickly.

But in Solo Leveling, we don’t have such a complex fighting sequence. Almost every fight seems to end in under five chapters. This makes it enjoyable to read and doesn’t break the flow of the story.

2. Insanely Good Art

Solo Leveling | Credits: A-1 Pictures

The one thing that attracts fans to Solo Leveling is its stunning art style that you can’t seem to get your eyes away from. Every panel of its manhwa is so good that you can keep it as wallpaper without even having to edit it.

Solo Leveling maintained its art style throughout the series. On the other hand, we sometimes see some unpolished work in One Piece manga, which later gets fixed in the volume release. Aside from that, if anyone has to choose between both for their art, they will pick Solo Leveling over One Piece any day.

3. Small Set-ups Before the Big Fight

Luffy from One Piece Egghead Arc | Credits: Toei Animation

Solo Leveling is a “typical Shonen” series, as it contains a lot of action sequences, badass entries, an overpowered main character, etc. However, Solo Leveling does it so much better that the audience loves to watch/read it.

It feels like a roller coaster ride that will only stop once the story ends. And the best thing is that we don’t have to wait for a long setup for the final battle.

Whereas, in One Piece, the set-ups are so big that they break the flow of the story. It happens in most arcs, like in Sky Pia, where it had the long chase of Luffy to fight Enel, and then in the Dressrosa arc, it had Luffy fighting in the tournament, then Marines, and Bellamy before having a chance to face Doflamingo.

And let us not talk about Alabasta, as everyone knows how long fans had to wait for the showdown between Crocodile and Luffy. It is not that set-ups are not good, but sometimes, long set-ups like this break the pace of the story.

4. Back-to-Back Action

Jinwoo as seen in Solo Leveling Season 2 | Credits: A-1 Pictures

The action sequence in Solo Leveling doesn’t seem to stop. Since the plot is about a Hunter who needs to get stronger, and the only way he can achieve that goal is by leveling up, Jinwoo gets into fights one after another to level up. Because of this, we get to experience lots of fights in every episode back to back.

One Piece also has some of the best action sequences in anime/manga history, but as mentioned earlier, it mostly has big set-ups before any fight, and because of that, we have to wait a lot to witness the final battle of the arc.

5. Short and Simple Storyline

Sung Jinwoo as seen in Solo Leveling Season 2 | Credits: A-1 Pictures

One thing that we can commend about Solo Leveling is its good pacing. The story holds to its plot, which is merely Jinwoo’s development to be the strongest hunter the world has ever seen. There aren’t many characters, so we don’t have to keep track of everyone.

In One Piece, the storyline changes from one goal to another. We mostly find Luffy helping out someone in every arc, and it actually looks like that for Luffy; finding the One Piece has become a subsidiary project, as he doesn’t pay that much attention to it. His priority is always helping someone.

Also, in One Piece, there are just too many characters, and sometimes it’s hard to keep track of everyone. And not to forget about the backstory of nearly every character, including those who might show up for only one episode.

Both series have their strengths, but Solo Leveling’s better pacing, shorter storyline, and simpler structure make it easier and more enjoyable to watch compared to One Piece.