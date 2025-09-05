Who Is Red St. Wild in Peacemaker Season 2? Michael Rooker’s DCU Role Explained

Summary:

Michael Rooker debuts as Red St. Wild, an eagle hunter created exclusively for James Gunn’s DCU.

Rooker’s presence continues his tradition of appearing in nearly every James Gunn project to date.

Here’s everything you need to know about Rooker’s new role in James Gunn’s DCU.

If you have been following James Gunn’s projects over the years, then you already know it never quite feels complete without Michael Rooker making an appearance. From Guardians of the Galaxy to Suicide Squad, Rooker has been a consistent collaborator of Gunn. Everyone wants to know the big question: Who is Michael Rooker in the DC Universe? Thanks to Peacemaker season 2, we finally have the answer.

What Role Does Michael Rooker Play in Peacemaker Season 2?

Michael Rooker as Red St. Wild in Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 3 | Credits: DC Studios

Michael Rooker stars in Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 3 as Red St. Wild, an original character created for the DCU. Unlike his previous role as Savant in The Suicide Squad, this is not a variant or alternate version; it is a completely new character.

Red St. Wild happens to be the world’s foremost eagle hunter, recruited by ARGUS after Eagly almost killed their first squad. Red has one assignment, and it is plain, simple, and brutal: to hunt down and kill Peacemaker’s loyal sidekick, Eagly.

This makes Rooker the outright rival of Eagly, which provides one of the strangest and funniest rivalries within the new DC Universe. As James Gunn himself jokingly teased, “Eagly has his own story with his nemesis, played by none other than the despicable Michael Rooker.”

RELATED:

Has Michael Rooker Appeared in the DCU Before?

Michael Rooker as Red St. Wild in Peacemaker Season 2 | Credits: DC Studios

Yes, and in more ways than one. Before Red St. Wild, Michael Rooker had already played two voice roles within the DCU. He voiced Sam Fitzgibbon in Creature Commandos and also voiced Superman Robot #5 in Superman (2025) as well.

That means by the time Peacemaker season 2, Rooker had played roles in three various DCU titles across both live-action and animation.

Why Is Michael Rooker Important to James Gunn’s DCU?

Peacemaker Season 2 | Credits: DC Studios

Rooker is more than another actor within the DCU; he’s part of Gunn’s creative DNA. He has been a face in almost every James Gunn movie, including Slither and Super, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Brightburn.

Having him in Peacemaker Season 2 feels less like a coincidence and more like a tradition, as well as a fun nod to fans who expect to see him whenever Gunn is behind the camera.

RELATED:

What Makes Red St. Wild Different?

Eagly as seen in Peacemaker Season 2 | Credits: DC Studios

Unlike Savant in The Suicide Squad, Red St. Wild is not a character derived from DC Comics lore. He’s an entirely new addition that helps expand Eagly’s story and further develop the quirky side of Gunn’s DCU.

With ARGUS closing on Peacemaker and Red St. Wild targeting his eagle, Rooker’s role raises the stakes while delivering the perfect mix of menace and dark humor.

Peacemaker Season 2 is now streaming on HBO Max.