Reluctant – Crossword Clue Answers

Anchit Srivastava
If you are stuck on the crossword clue: reluctant, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Click here to reveal all the crossword clues: reluctant answers.

The answers for today’s crossword clue are in a range of 3 and 14 letters. Here are all the possible answers in a table format.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersSHY, COY
4 LettersLOTH, WARY, SLOW
5 LettersLOATH, LEERY, CAGEY, TIMID, TARDY, BALKY, CHARY, SLACK, SORRY, QUIET
6 LettersAVERSE, ABSENT, DOCILE, QUEASY, AFRAID, REMISS
7 LettersUNEAGER, UNHAPPY, OPPOSED, LAGGARD, CAREFUL, ASHAMED, BASHFUL, DUBIOUS, AGAINST, BALKING, ADVERSE
8 LettersHESITANT, RETICENT, GRUDGING, CAUTIOUS, OPPOSING, GINGERLY, BACKWARD, DOUBTFUL
9 LettersUNWILLING, UNWITTING, INHIBITED, TENTATIVE, REGRETFUL, SQUEAMISH, UNCERTAIN, DIFFIDENT, AUTOMATIC, UNHURRIED, DEMURRING
10 LettersINDISPOSED, HESITATING, REGRETTING, INDEFINITE
11 LettersDISINCLINED, CIRCUMSPECT, HANGINGBACK, DISCOURAGED, CALCULATING, INVOLUNTARY, CONFLICTING, UNFAVORABLE
12 LettersRECALCITRANT, DISHEARTENED
13 LettersUNCOOPERATIVE
14 LettersUNENTHUSIASTIC, IRRECONCILABLE

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

