Remove Photos from Google Photos Without Deleting Them from Device

Google released a new Undo Device Backup feature that lets you easily remove photos from Google Photos without deleting them from your smartphone. Here’s how you can do the same.

Sometimes you back up photos and videos to your Google Photos account thinking you may need it in the future. After some time, you realize you don’t need them anymore and want to free up storage or declutter the home page. Sometimes the same Google Photos account is linked to two devices and media files from both devices end up on the same account leading to clutter and confusion. Either way, you want these media files gone from your Google Photos app but you don’t want to delete them from your device. Previously, there was no way to do this but there is.

Google now allows users to remove all their photos and videos from the Google Photos app that are currently stored on their phone too, but without deleting them from their phones. You will find a new setting called Undo Device Backup in your Google Photos app soon. Undo Device Backup feature is device-specific so, none of your other photos from previous backups will be affected. Google notes on its community page that Undo Device Backup is currently rolling out to iOS users and will be available on Android soon.

But before unlinking your device photos backup here are a few things you need to keep in mind-

This option will also delete your photos and videos from the locked folders.

All these photos will also be removed from the albums, shared albums, memories, and search results.

Also, this will automatically turn off your device backup for any future photos and videos after you delete them.

How to use Undo Device Backup in Google Photos:

Open the Google Photos app. At the top, tap your Profile picture > Google Photos settings > Backup. Scroll down and tap Undo backup for this device. Check the box next to “I understand my photos and videos from this device will be deleted from Google Photos”. Tap Delete Google Photos backup.

So if you’ve changed your mind about not backing up your device photos or have backed up your media using your fancy new hard drive you can use this feature to get more control over your media backups.

