Zach Cregger’s New Resident Evil Movie Set in Game World (Release Date, Cast, Plot)

Summary:

Weapons director is writing and directing a brand new Resident Evil movie, set to release in 2026.

Paul Walter Hauser was recently cast in the film.

That said, here’s everything we know about Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil movie.

Resident Evil has cemented itself as the quintessential horror game ever since the first game’s release in 1996. Following the success of the games in the 90s, the series made the jump to the big screen in 2002 with Milla Jovovich in the lead role. While these films achieved commercial success, they were far from the source material and finally ended in 2016.

After almost 10 years, Resident Evil is getting a fresh cinematic reboot, helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Zach Cregger. The up-and-coming director has been making headlines in the horror circles with the release of his hit film Weapons. So, here’s everything you need to know about the new Resident Evil movie which is set in the game world itself.

When Will the New Resident Evil Movie Release

A new 'RESIDENT EVIL' movie will release on September 18, 2026 in theaters.



Directed by Zach Cregger ('Barbarian')



Will be more horror-focused and more faithful to the initial games

Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil Movie will release on September 18, 2026. The movie is being produced by Constantin Film and PlayStation Productions. Sony Pictures won a bidding war in March 2025 and secured the rights to the Resident Evil franchise. The movie is currently in production and will begin filming in October 2025.

The movie will be directed by Zach Cregger, with Cregger and Shay Hatten penning the script. Hatten has previously written scripts for John Wick: Chapter 4, Ballerina, and Rebel Moon. This will serve as the third horror movie directed by Cregger, fresh off the heels of Barbarian and Weapons.

New Resident Evil Movie Plot Details

Leon in the Resident Evil 4 Remake | Credit: Capcom

The new Resident Evil movie won’t retread the familiar paths of the games’ iconic characters. Instead, Cregger explained that the movie will focus on an original story set within the franchise’s game universe. The Weapons director revealed more about the project in a conversation with Inverse, as he explained:

Let me say this: this is not breaking the rules of the games. I am the biggest worshiper of the games, so I’m telling a story that is a love letter to the franchise and follows its rules. I’m not going to tell Leon’s story, because Leon’s story is told in the games. [Fans] already have that.

Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil Movie Cast – Who’s In

Paul Walter Hauser has been cast in Zach Cregger's 'RESIDENT EVIL' movie alongside Austin Abrams.



In theaters on September 18, 2026.



(Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/stfcCYNXOM — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 17, 2025

As of writing, only two cast members have been revealed for Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil movie. Austin Abrams will start in the movie, who was also a part of the cast of Cregger’s previous film, Weapons. Recently, Deadline reported that Paul Walter Hauser has joined the cast of the movie.

As filming begins, more cast members will be announced. We will update this piece as and when new information is revealed about Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil Movie.