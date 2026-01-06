If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Reverse the Decision of, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Reverse the Decision of – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Reverse the Decision of.

4 letters – UNDO

UNDO 8 letters – OVERRULE, OVERTURN

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Reverse the Decision of. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 4 to 18 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 4 Letters UPTO, DRED, UNDO, VETO, DEAD, DATA, ANNE 5 Letters AWARD, ALAND, TEAMS, DOUBT 6 Letters RHESUS, CHOICE, STIGMA, APPEAL, LEADER, RULING, HODGES 7 Letters ANALYST, DEFERTO, REVERSE, VERDICT, MIRACLE, ANNULAR, YARDAGE, HEAROUT, RATTRAP, CITROEN 8 Letters OVERRULE, SENTENCE, EPILOGUE, SOUNDING, JUDICIAL, FINDINGS, THOUGHTS, DECISION, WAITSOUT, TENACITY, ANALYSIS, OVERTURN, OVERRIDE, BARRACKS, BACKSPIN, POLARISE, CRUSADER, DISSOLVE, BYCHANCE, ROADSIGN, BOYRACER 9 Letters JUDGEMENT, APPELLATE, OVERRULES, OVERTURNS, OVERRULED, APPELLANT, BACKTRACK, ABOUTTURN, COMMITTEE 10 Letters SETTLEMENT, RESOLUTION, PHRENOLOGY, VALIDATION 11 Letters WILLIAMHUNG, JURYVERDICT 12 Letters CHRONOLOGIST, UDPGALACTOSE 13 Letters CHANGEOFHEART, TREASURETROVE, 31OCTOBER1956, TOSAYTHELEAST 14 Letters AUSTRIAHUNGARY 15 Letters TURNTHETABLESON, REVERSINGMIRROR, OCTOBER31ST1956 16 Letters WEEDINGBRANDERAS 17 Letters DARKTOURNAMENTARC, SELFDETERMINATION

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.