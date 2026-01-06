Home » Puzzles » Reverse the Decision of – Crossword Clue Answers

Reverse the Decision of – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Reverse the Decision of, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Reverse the Decision of.

  • 4 letters – UNDO
  • 8 letters – OVERRULE, OVERTURN

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Reverse the Decision of. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 4 to 18 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
4 LettersUPTO, DRED, UNDO, VETO, DEAD, DATA, ANNE
5 LettersAWARD, ALAND, TEAMS, DOUBT
6 LettersRHESUS, CHOICE, STIGMA, APPEAL, LEADER, RULING, HODGES
7 LettersANALYST, DEFERTO, REVERSE, VERDICT, MIRACLE, ANNULAR, YARDAGE, HEAROUT, RATTRAP, CITROEN
8 LettersOVERRULE, SENTENCE, EPILOGUE, SOUNDING, JUDICIAL, FINDINGS, THOUGHTS, DECISION, WAITSOUT, TENACITY, ANALYSIS, OVERTURN, OVERRIDE, BARRACKS, BACKSPIN, POLARISE, CRUSADER, DISSOLVE, BYCHANCE, ROADSIGN, BOYRACER
9 LettersJUDGEMENT, APPELLATE, OVERRULES, OVERTURNS, OVERRULED, APPELLANT, BACKTRACK, ABOUTTURN, COMMITTEE
10 LettersSETTLEMENT, RESOLUTION, PHRENOLOGY, VALIDATION
11 LettersWILLIAMHUNG, JURYVERDICT
12 LettersCHRONOLOGIST, UDPGALACTOSE
13 LettersCHANGEOFHEART, TREASURETROVE, 31OCTOBER1956, TOSAYTHELEAST
14 LettersAUSTRIAHUNGARY
15 LettersTURNTHETABLESON, REVERSINGMIRROR, OCTOBER31ST1956
16 LettersWEEDINGBRANDERAS
17 LettersDARKTOURNAMENTARC, SELFDETERMINATION

