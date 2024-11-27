Home » Internet » Revisit Your Spotify 90-Day Listening History With Recent Tabs

Revisit Your Spotify 90-Day Listening History With Recent Tabs

by Anchit srivastava
Summary

  • Spotify adds a new Recent Tabs feature bringing 90-day listening history.
  • This feature is available for free users and subscribers on Android, iOS, and desktop applications but can not be accessed in the web app for now.
  • You can access your 90-day history of songs, podcasts, and audiobooks.

Spotify has pushed an update making it easier to revisit your content using their new recent tab option. This will keep a list of songs, podcasts, and audiobooks you have listened to in the past 90 days.

How to Use Spotify’s Recent Tabs

Here are the steps to access your listening history on your smartphone:

  1. Open the mobile app and Tap Home.
  2. Tap the profile picture at the top-left.
  3. Tap Recents.

Also Read:

Open Recent Tabs on Desktop

  1. Click the Play Queue at the bottom right as shown in the picture below.
  2. Click Recently played.

Use Recent Tabs to Rediscover and Relisten Recent Content

  • You can rediscover the music you were listening to or the albums that you left halfway.
  • You can see a chronological history that includes songs, podcasts, and even audiobooks that have been played.
  • You can easily browse your recent plays and saves and even filter them.

Spotify is going to replace the classic listening history tab with a new recent tab that simply offers better functionality making it easier to access your history.

Working as a Tech Writer at Tech Wiser, I’m passionate about technology since childhood. I enjoy discussing it with friends, exploring new techs, and analyzing features in Android, iOS, and other technologies. My goal is to simplify complex information about current and emerging technologies, making them more accessible and understandable to people interested in learning more.

