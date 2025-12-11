Rivals Season 2 Update Release Date and Countdown

Rivals Season 2 update is set to release this week, introducing new features and content. The developers have announced it will be the biggest update so far. You can also participate in time-limited festive events and obtain limited items. With that said, this article provides the exact release date and time for the Rivals Season 2 update, along with a countdown timer.

Release Date for the Rivals Season 2 Update

The Rivals Season 2 update will release officially on Friday, December 12, 2025, at 1:00 PM EST, UTC-5. This season will end on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, at 1:00 PM EST, UTC-5. Here are the official release dates and timings for the Season 2 update across major regions:

Time Zone Release Timings United States (EST) Friday, December 12, at 1:00 PM United States (PST) Friday, December 12, at 10:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Friday, December 12, at 4:00 PM Central European Summer Time (CET) Friday, December 12, at 7:00 PM India (IST) Friday, December 12, at 11:30 PM Brazil (BRT) Friday, December 12, at 3:00 PM Japan Standard Time (JST) Saturday, December 13, at 3:00 AM Australia (AEDT) Saturday, December 13, at 5:00 AM

You can also follow the event on the game’s official Roblox page. Once there, locate the update’s banner and tap the Notify Me button. Roblox will send notifications when Season 2 is released.

Countdown Timer for Rivals Season 2 Update

Below is the countdown timer for the season 2 update, showcasing the exact time you must wait for its release:

What to Expect From the Season 2 Update?

The Season 2 update will be the biggest one yet, according to the update’s description page on the game’s official Roblox page. It will end Season 1 and begin Season 2 in Rivals. The developers have shared a sneak peek of upcoming changes that will be applied to the Weapons page. We can expect similar changes, bug fixes, QoL improvements, and more.

You can also participate in the time-limited Festive event in the upcoming update. We might see new game modes, quests, and more, rewarding limited event-themed items. The developers might also share Rivals redeem codes, which offer free in-game items upon redemption. Besides these, there will be more new content in the Season 2 update. You must dive into the game when the update is released to experience them firsthand.