Roblox Rivals: All Secondary Weapons Skins (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this Rivals Secondary Weapons skins list on December 1st, 2025.

Rivals offers ten currently obtainable Secondary Weapons. They don’t affect the guns’ stats and only enhance their appearances. Some also grant custom sounds, effects, or animations. You can obtain them in four rarities: Legendary, Mythical, Rare, and Common. That said, this article lists all Rivals Secondary Weapons skins and ways of getting them.

How to Get Secondary Weapons Skins in Rivals?

You can obtain Rivals Secondary Weapons skins by opening skin cases and Key bundles. They are purchasable items at the in-game shop, which costs Robux. Some skins are also available to purchase at the Rank Shop that require Glory Points. Additionally, the developers release some skins in various events. They will be available for a limited time, only during the event.

That said, below is the list of all Secondary Weapons skins and their details.

List of Rivals Secondary Weapons Skins

1. Daggers

Icon Secondary Weapons Skins Rarity How to Get Effects Currently Available? Aces Rare Open Skin Case 1

(249 Robux) – Custom sounds Yes Paper Planes Common Open Skin Case 2

(249 Robux) – Custom sounds Yes Shurikens Common Open Skin Case 3

(249 Robux) – Custom sounds Yes Cookies Rare Open Festive Skin Case N/A Yes Crystal Daggers Mythical Buy Legendary Crystal Bundle – Custom sounds No Glorious Daggers Common Purchase from the Ranked Shop N/A Yes

2. Energy Pistols

Icon Secondary Weapons Skins Rarity How to Get Effects Currently Available? Hacker Pistols Rare Open Skin Case 1

(249 Robux) – Custom particles Yes Void Pistols Legendary Open Skin Case 2

(249 Robux) – Custom sounds and particles Yes Hydro Pistols Rare Open Skin Case 3

(249 Robux) – Custom sounds and particles Yes 2025 Energy Pistols Rare Open Festive Skin Case – Custom particles Yes Apex Pistols Rare Purchase the Energy bundle

(1,299 Robux) – Custom particles Yes – Glorious Energy Pistols Common Purchase from the Ranked Shop N/A Yes

3. Exogun

Icon Secondary Weapons Skins Rarity How to Get Effects Currently Available? Singularity Legendary Open Skin Case 1

(249 Robux) – Custom sounds and explosions Yes Ray Gun Rare Open Skin Case 2

(249 Robux) – Custom explosion Yes Repulsor Legendary Open Skin Case 3

(249 Robux) – Custom sounds, animation, and explosions Yes Exogourd Rare Open Spooky Skin Case – Custom animations No Midnight Festive Exogun Common Open Festive Skin Case N/A Yes Wondergun Rare Buy Exogun Bundle

(649 Robux) – Custom explosions Yes – Glorious Exogun Common Purchase from the Ranked Shop N/A Yes

4. Flare Gun

Icon Secondary Weapons Skins Rarity How to Get Effects Currently Available? Firework Gun Legendary Open Skin Case 1

(249 Robux) – Custom fire and explosions Yes Dynamite Gun Rare Open Skin Case 2

(249 Robux) – Custom fire and sounds Yes Banana Flare Legendary Open Skin Case 3

(249 Robux) – Custom animation, fire, and sounds Yes Vexed Flare Gun Legendary Open Spooky Skin Case – Custom fire and sounds No Wrapped Gun Common Open Festive Skin Case N/A Yes Glorious Flare Gun Common Purchase from the Ranked Shop N/A Yes

5. Handgun

Icon Secondary Weapons Skins Rarity How to Get Effects Currently Available? Blaster Rare Open Skin Case 1

(249 Robux) – Custom sounds Yes Hand Gun Legendary Open Skin Case 2

(249 Robux) – Custom animations and sounds Yes Gumball Handgun Common Open Skin Case 3

(249 Robux) – Custom animations and sounds Yes Pumpkin Handgun Common Open Spooky Skin Case N/A No Gingerbread Handgun Rare Open Festive Skin Case N/A Yes Pixel Handgun Legendary Purchase the Pixel Bundle

(888 Robux) – Custom animations and sounds Yes Warp Handgun Common Awarded in the Rank Season 1 N/A Yes Glorious Handgun Common Purchase from the Ranked Shop N/A Yes – Towerstone Handgun Common Escape the Zombie Tower Solo TBA Yes

6. Revolver

Icon Secondary Weapons Skins Rarity How to Get Effects Currently Available? Desert Eagle Rare Open Skin Case 1

(249 Robux) – Custom animations and sounds Yes Sheriff Legendary Open Skin Case 2

(249 Robux) – Custom animations and sounds Yes Peppergun Legendary Open Skin Case 3

(249 Robux) – Custom animations and sounds Yes Boneclaw Revolver Rare Open Spooky Skin Case – Custom sounds No Peppermint Sheriff Legendary Open Festive Skin Case – Custom animations and sounds Yes Keyvolver Mythical Purchase the Ultra Key Bundle – Custom animations, sounds, flashy effects, and special trail No (Removed from the bundle) Glorious Revolver Common Purchase from the Ranked Shop N/A Yes

7. Shorty

Icon Secondary Weapons Skins Rarity How to Get Effects Currently Available? Not So Shorty Common Open Skin Case 1

(249 Robux) N/A Yes Lovely Shorty Common Open Skin Case 2

(249 Robux) N/A Yes Balloon Shorty Legendary Open Skin Case 3

(249 Robux) – Custom sounds Yes Demon Shorty Rare Open Spooky Skin Case N/A No Wrapped Shorty Common Open Festive Skin Case N/A Yes Too Shorty Common Open the Starter bundle N/A No (Removed from the Starter bundle) Glorious Shorty Common Purchase from the Ranked Shop N/A Yes

8. Slingshot

Icon Secondary Weapons Skins Rarity How to Get Effects Currently Available? Stick Common Open Skin Case 1

(249 Robux) N/A Yes Goal Post Common Open Skin Case 2

(249 Robux) N/A Yes Harp Legendary Open Skin Case 3

(249 Robux) – Custom sounds, effects, and animations Yes Boneshot Rare Open Spooky Skin Case N/A No Reindeer Slingshot Rare Open Festive Skin Case N/A Yes Glorious Slingshot Common Purchase from the Ranked Shop N/A Yes

9. Spray

Icon Secondary Weapons Skins Rarity How to Get Effects Currently Available? Lovely Spray Common Open Skin Case 1

(249 Robux) N/A Yes Nailgun Common Open Skin Case 2

(249 Robux) N/A Yes Spray Battle Legendary Open Skin Case 3

(249 Robux) – Custom sounds and animations Yes Pine Spray Common Open Festive Skin Case N/A Yes Glorious Spray Common Purchase from the Ranked Shop N/A Yes

10. Uzi

Icon Secondary Weapons Skins Rarity How to Get Effects Currently Available? Water uzi Rare Open Skin Case 1

(249 Robux) N/A Yes Electro Uzi Legendary Open Skin Case 2

(249 Robux) – Custom sounds Yes Money Gun Legendary Open Skin Case 3

(249 Robux) – Custom sounds and animations Yes Demon Uzi Rare Open Spooky Skin Case N/A No Pine Uzi Common Open Festive Skin Case N/A Yes Keyzi Mythical Ultra Key bundle – Custom animations, sounds, and special trail No (Removed from the bundle) Glorious Uzi Glorious Purchase from the Ranked Shop N/A Yes

11. Warper

Icon Secondary Weapons Skins Rarity How to Get Effects Currently Available? – Electropunk Warper Rare Purchase Season 1 bundle N/A Yes – Glorious Warper Common Purchase from the Ranked Shop N/A Yes

That concludes our Rivals Secondary Weapons skins article. We will update this list when the developers release new ones in future updates.