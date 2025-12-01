Home » Gaming » Roblox Rivals: All Secondary Weapons Skins (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this Rivals Secondary Weapons skins list on December 1st, 2025.

Rivals offers ten currently obtainable Secondary Weapons. They don’t affect the guns’ stats and only enhance their appearances. Some also grant custom sounds, effects, or animations. You can obtain them in four rarities: Legendary, Mythical, Rare, and Common. That said, this article lists all Rivals Secondary Weapons skins and ways of getting them.

How to Get Secondary Weapons Skins in Rivals?

You can obtain Rivals Secondary Weapons skins by opening skin cases and Key bundles. They are purchasable items at the in-game shop, which costs Robux. Some skins are also available to purchase at the Rank Shop that require Glory Points. Additionally, the developers release some skins in various events. They will be available for a limited time, only during the event.

That said, below is the list of all Secondary Weapons skins and their details.

List of Rivals Secondary Weapons Skins

1. Daggers

IconSecondary Weapons SkinsRarityHow to GetEffectsCurrently Available?
Aces Rivals Secondary Weapons skinsAcesRareOpen Skin Case 1
(249 Robux)		– Custom soundsYes
Paper Planes Rivals Secondary Weapons skinsPaper PlanesCommonOpen Skin Case 2
(249 Robux)		– Custom soundsYes
Shurikens Rivals Secondary Weapons skinsShurikensCommonOpen Skin Case 3
(249 Robux)		– Custom soundsYes
Cookies Rivals Secondary weapons skinsCookiesRareOpen Festive Skin CaseN/AYes
Crystal Daggers Rivals Secondary Weapons skinsCrystal DaggersMythicalBuy Legendary Crystal Bundle– Custom soundsNo
Glorious Knife Rivals Secondary Weapons skinsGlorious DaggersCommonPurchase from the Ranked ShopN/AYes

2. Energy Pistols

IconSecondary Weapons SkinsRarityHow to GetEffectsCurrently Available?
hacker pistolsHacker PistolsRareOpen Skin Case 1
(249 Robux)		– Custom particlesYes
void pistolsVoid PistolsLegendaryOpen Skin Case 2
(249 Robux)		– Custom sounds and particlesYes
hydro pistolsHydro PistolsRareOpen Skin Case 3
(249 Robux)		– Custom sounds and particlesYes
2025 Energy Pistols2025 Energy PistolsRareOpen Festive Skin Case– Custom particlesYes
apex pistolsApex PistolsRarePurchase the Energy bundle
(1,299 Robux)		– Custom particlesYes
Glorious Energy PistolsCommonPurchase from the Ranked ShopN/AYes

3. Exogun

IconSecondary Weapons SkinsRarityHow to GetEffectsCurrently Available?
Singularity Rivals Secondary Weapons skinsSingularityLegendaryOpen Skin Case 1
(249 Robux)		– Custom sounds and explosionsYes
Ray Gun Rivals Secondary Weapons skinsRay GunRareOpen Skin Case 2
(249 Robux)		– Custom explosionYes
Repulsor Rivals Secondary Weapons skinsRepulsorLegendaryOpen Skin Case 3
(249 Robux)		– Custom sounds, animation, and explosionsYes
exogourd rivals secondary weapons skinsExogourdRareOpen Spooky Skin Case– Custom animationsNo
Midnight Festive Skin Rivals secondary weapons skinsMidnight Festive ExogunCommonOpen Festive Skin CaseN/AYes
Wondergun Rivals Secondary Weapons skinsWondergunRareBuy Exogun Bundle
(649 Robux)		– Custom explosionsYes
Glorious ExogunCommonPurchase from the Ranked ShopN/AYes

4. Flare Gun

IconSecondary Weapons SkinsRarityHow to GetEffectsCurrently Available?
Firework Gun Rivals Secondary WeaponsFirework GunLegendaryOpen Skin Case 1
(249 Robux)		– Custom fire and explosionsYes
Dynamite Rival Secondary Weapons skinsDynamite GunRareOpen Skin Case 2
(249 Robux)		– Custom fire and soundsYes
Banana FlareBanana FlareLegendaryOpen Skin Case 3
(249 Robux)		– Custom animation, fire, and soundsYes
Vexed Flare Guns Rivals Secondary Weapons skinsVexed Flare GunLegendaryOpen Spooky Skin Case– Custom fire and soundsNo
Wrapped Gun Rivals Secondary Weapons skinsWrapped GunCommonOpen Festive Skin CaseN/AYes
Glorious Flare Gun Rivals Secondary Weapons skinsGlorious Flare GunCommonPurchase from the Ranked ShopN/AYes

5. Handgun

IconSecondary Weapons SkinsRarityHow to GetEffectsCurrently Available?
Blaster Rivals secondary weapons skinsBlasterRareOpen Skin Case 1
(249 Robux)		– Custom soundsYes
Hand GunHand GunLegendaryOpen Skin Case 2
(249 Robux)		– Custom animations and soundsYes
Gumball HandgunGumball HandgunCommonOpen Skin Case 3
(249 Robux)		– Custom animations and soundsYes
Pumpkin HandgunPumpkin HandgunCommonOpen Spooky Skin CaseN/ANo
Gingerbread HandgunGingerbread HandgunRareOpen Festive Skin CaseN/AYes
Pixel HandgunPixel HandgunLegendaryPurchase the Pixel Bundle
(888 Robux)		– Custom animations and soundsYes
Warp handgunWarp HandgunCommonAwarded in the Rank Season 1N/AYes
Glorious handgunGlorious HandgunCommonPurchase from the Ranked ShopN/AYes
Towerstone HandgunCommonEscape the Zombie Tower SoloTBAYes

6. Revolver

IconSecondary Weapons SkinsRarityHow to GetEffectsCurrently Available?
Desert Eagle Rivals Secondary Weapons skinsDesert EagleRareOpen Skin Case 1
(249 Robux)		– Custom animations and soundsYes
SheriffSheriffLegendaryOpen Skin Case 2
(249 Robux)		– Custom animations and soundsYes
PeppergunPeppergunLegendaryOpen Skin Case 3
(249 Robux)		– Custom animations and soundsYes
BoneclawBoneclaw RevolverRareOpen Spooky Skin Case– Custom soundsNo
Peppermint SheriffPeppermint SheriffLegendaryOpen Festive Skin Case– Custom animations and soundsYes
Keyvolver rivals secondary weapons skinsKeyvolverMythicalPurchase the Ultra Key Bundle– Custom animations, sounds, flashy effects, and special trailNo (Removed from the bundle)
Glorious RevolverGlorious RevolverCommonPurchase from the Ranked ShopN/AYes

7. Shorty

IconSecondary Weapons SkinsRarityHow to GetEffectsCurrently Available?
Not So ShortyNot So ShortyCommonOpen Skin Case 1
(249 Robux)		N/AYes
Lovely ShortyLovely ShortyCommonOpen Skin Case 2
(249 Robux)		N/AYes
balloon shortyBalloon ShortyLegendaryOpen Skin Case 3
(249 Robux)		– Custom soundsYes
demon shortyDemon ShortyRareOpen Spooky Skin CaseN/ANo
wrapped shortyWrapped ShortyCommonOpen Festive Skin CaseN/AYes
too shortyToo ShortyCommonOpen the Starter bundleN/ANo (Removed from the Starter bundle)
glorious shortyGlorious ShortyCommonPurchase from the Ranked ShopN/AYes

8. Slingshot

IconSecondary Weapons SkinsRarityHow to GetEffectsCurrently Available?
StickStickCommonOpen Skin Case 1
(249 Robux)		N/AYes
Goal PostGoal PostCommonOpen Skin Case 2
(249 Robux)		N/AYes
HarpHarpLegendaryOpen Skin Case 3
(249 Robux)		– Custom sounds, effects, and animationsYes
Boneshot Rivals Secondary weaopns skinsBoneshotRareOpen Spooky Skin CaseN/ANo
Reindeer SlingshotReindeer SlingshotRareOpen Festive Skin CaseN/AYes
Glorious SlingshotGlorious SlingshotCommonPurchase from the Ranked ShopN/AYes

9. Spray

IconSecondary Weapons SkinsRarityHow to GetEffectsCurrently Available?
Lovely sprayLovely SprayCommonOpen Skin Case 1
(249 Robux)		N/AYes
nailgunNailgunCommonOpen Skin Case 2
(249 Robux)		N/AYes
Spray bottlesSpray BattleLegendaryOpen Skin Case 3
(249 Robux)		– Custom sounds and animationsYes
Pine sprayPine SprayCommonOpen Festive Skin CaseN/AYes
glorious spraygunGlorious SprayCommonPurchase from the Ranked ShopN/AYes

10. Uzi

IconSecondary Weapons SkinsRarityHow to GetEffectsCurrently Available?
Water uziWater uziRareOpen Skin Case 1
(249 Robux)		N/AYes
electro uziElectro UziLegendaryOpen Skin Case 2
(249 Robux)		– Custom soundsYes
money gunMoney GunLegendaryOpen Skin Case 3
(249 Robux)		– Custom sounds and animationsYes
demon uziDemon UziRareOpen Spooky Skin CaseN/ANo
pine uziPine UziCommonOpen Festive Skin CaseN/AYes
KeyziKeyziMythicalUltra Key bundle– Custom animations, sounds, and special trailNo (Removed from the bundle)
glorious uziGlorious UziGloriousPurchase from the Ranked ShopN/AYes

11. Warper

IconSecondary Weapons SkinsRarityHow to GetEffectsCurrently Available?
Electropunk WarperRarePurchase Season 1 bundleN/AYes
Glorious WarperCommonPurchase from the Ranked ShopN/AYes

That concludes our Rivals Secondary Weapons skins article. We will update this list when the developers release new ones in future updates.

