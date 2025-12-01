Roblox Rivals: All Secondary Weapons Skins (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this Rivals Secondary Weapons skins list on December 1st, 2025.
Rivals offers ten currently obtainable Secondary Weapons. They don’t affect the guns’ stats and only enhance their appearances. Some also grant custom sounds, effects, or animations. You can obtain them in four rarities: Legendary, Mythical, Rare, and Common. That said, this article lists all Rivals Secondary Weapons skins and ways of getting them.
How to Get Secondary Weapons Skins in Rivals?
You can obtain Rivals Secondary Weapons skins by opening skin cases and Key bundles. They are purchasable items at the in-game shop, which costs Robux. Some skins are also available to purchase at the Rank Shop that require Glory Points. Additionally, the developers release some skins in various events. They will be available for a limited time, only during the event.
That said, below is the list of all Secondary Weapons skins and their details.
List of Rivals Secondary Weapons Skins
1. Daggers
|Icon
|Secondary Weapons Skins
|Rarity
|How to Get
|Effects
|Currently Available?
|Aces
|Rare
|Open Skin Case 1
(249 Robux)
|– Custom sounds
|Yes
|Paper Planes
|Common
|Open Skin Case 2
(249 Robux)
|– Custom sounds
|Yes
|Shurikens
|Common
|Open Skin Case 3
(249 Robux)
|– Custom sounds
|Yes
|Cookies
|Rare
|Open Festive Skin Case
|N/A
|Yes
|Crystal Daggers
|Mythical
|Buy Legendary Crystal Bundle
|– Custom sounds
|No
|Glorious Daggers
|Common
|Purchase from the Ranked Shop
|N/A
|Yes
2. Energy Pistols
|Icon
|Secondary Weapons Skins
|Rarity
|How to Get
|Effects
|Currently Available?
|Hacker Pistols
|Rare
|Open Skin Case 1
(249 Robux)
|– Custom particles
|Yes
|Void Pistols
|Legendary
|Open Skin Case 2
(249 Robux)
|– Custom sounds and particles
|Yes
|Hydro Pistols
|Rare
|Open Skin Case 3
(249 Robux)
|– Custom sounds and particles
|Yes
|2025 Energy Pistols
|Rare
|Open Festive Skin Case
|– Custom particles
|Yes
|Apex Pistols
|Rare
|Purchase the Energy bundle
(1,299 Robux)
|– Custom particles
|Yes
|–
|Glorious Energy Pistols
|Common
|Purchase from the Ranked Shop
|N/A
|Yes
Also Read:
- Roblox Rivals: All Utility Skins
- Roblox Rivals Secondary Weapons Tier List
- Roblox Rivals Melee Weapons Tier List
3. Exogun
|Icon
|Secondary Weapons Skins
|Rarity
|How to Get
|Effects
|Currently Available?
|Singularity
|Legendary
|Open Skin Case 1
(249 Robux)
|– Custom sounds and explosions
|Yes
|Ray Gun
|Rare
|Open Skin Case 2
(249 Robux)
|– Custom explosion
|Yes
|Repulsor
|Legendary
|Open Skin Case 3
(249 Robux)
|– Custom sounds, animation, and explosions
|Yes
|Exogourd
|Rare
|Open Spooky Skin Case
|– Custom animations
|No
|Midnight Festive Exogun
|Common
|Open Festive Skin Case
|N/A
|Yes
|Wondergun
|Rare
|Buy Exogun Bundle
(649 Robux)
|– Custom explosions
|Yes
|–
|Glorious Exogun
|Common
|Purchase from the Ranked Shop
|N/A
|Yes
4. Flare Gun
|Icon
|Secondary Weapons Skins
|Rarity
|How to Get
|Effects
|Currently Available?
|Firework Gun
|Legendary
|Open Skin Case 1
(249 Robux)
|– Custom fire and explosions
|Yes
|Dynamite Gun
|Rare
|Open Skin Case 2
(249 Robux)
|– Custom fire and sounds
|Yes
|Banana Flare
|Legendary
|Open Skin Case 3
(249 Robux)
|– Custom animation, fire, and sounds
|Yes
|Vexed Flare Gun
|Legendary
|Open Spooky Skin Case
|– Custom fire and sounds
|No
|Wrapped Gun
|Common
|Open Festive Skin Case
|N/A
|Yes
|Glorious Flare Gun
|Common
|Purchase from the Ranked Shop
|N/A
|Yes
5. Handgun
|Icon
|Secondary Weapons Skins
|Rarity
|How to Get
|Effects
|Currently Available?
|Blaster
|Rare
|Open Skin Case 1
(249 Robux)
|– Custom sounds
|Yes
|Hand Gun
|Legendary
|Open Skin Case 2
(249 Robux)
|– Custom animations and sounds
|Yes
|Gumball Handgun
|Common
|Open Skin Case 3
(249 Robux)
|– Custom animations and sounds
|Yes
|Pumpkin Handgun
|Common
|Open Spooky Skin Case
|N/A
|No
|Gingerbread Handgun
|Rare
|Open Festive Skin Case
|N/A
|Yes
|Pixel Handgun
|Legendary
|Purchase the Pixel Bundle
(888 Robux)
|– Custom animations and sounds
|Yes
|Warp Handgun
|Common
|Awarded in the Rank Season 1
|N/A
|Yes
|Glorious Handgun
|Common
|Purchase from the Ranked Shop
|N/A
|Yes
|–
|Towerstone Handgun
|Common
|Escape the Zombie Tower Solo
|TBA
|Yes
6. Revolver
|Icon
|Secondary Weapons Skins
|Rarity
|How to Get
|Effects
|Currently Available?
|Desert Eagle
|Rare
|Open Skin Case 1
(249 Robux)
|– Custom animations and sounds
|Yes
|Sheriff
|Legendary
|Open Skin Case 2
(249 Robux)
|– Custom animations and sounds
|Yes
|Peppergun
|Legendary
|Open Skin Case 3
(249 Robux)
|– Custom animations and sounds
|Yes
|Boneclaw Revolver
|Rare
|Open Spooky Skin Case
|– Custom sounds
|No
|Peppermint Sheriff
|Legendary
|Open Festive Skin Case
|– Custom animations and sounds
|Yes
|Keyvolver
|Mythical
|Purchase the Ultra Key Bundle
|– Custom animations, sounds, flashy effects, and special trail
|No (Removed from the bundle)
|Glorious Revolver
|Common
|Purchase from the Ranked Shop
|N/A
|Yes
7. Shorty
|Icon
|Secondary Weapons Skins
|Rarity
|How to Get
|Effects
|Currently Available?
|Not So Shorty
|Common
|Open Skin Case 1
(249 Robux)
|N/A
|Yes
|Lovely Shorty
|Common
|Open Skin Case 2
(249 Robux)
|N/A
|Yes
|Balloon Shorty
|Legendary
|Open Skin Case 3
(249 Robux)
|– Custom sounds
|Yes
|Demon Shorty
|Rare
|Open Spooky Skin Case
|N/A
|No
|Wrapped Shorty
|Common
|Open Festive Skin Case
|N/A
|Yes
|Too Shorty
|Common
|Open the Starter bundle
|N/A
|No (Removed from the Starter bundle)
|Glorious Shorty
|Common
|Purchase from the Ranked Shop
|N/A
|Yes
8. Slingshot
|Icon
|Secondary Weapons Skins
|Rarity
|How to Get
|Effects
|Currently Available?
|Stick
|Common
|Open Skin Case 1
(249 Robux)
|N/A
|Yes
|Goal Post
|Common
|Open Skin Case 2
(249 Robux)
|N/A
|Yes
|Harp
|Legendary
|Open Skin Case 3
(249 Robux)
|– Custom sounds, effects, and animations
|Yes
|Boneshot
|Rare
|Open Spooky Skin Case
|N/A
|No
|Reindeer Slingshot
|Rare
|Open Festive Skin Case
|N/A
|Yes
|Glorious Slingshot
|Common
|Purchase from the Ranked Shop
|N/A
|Yes
9. Spray
|Icon
|Secondary Weapons Skins
|Rarity
|How to Get
|Effects
|Currently Available?
|Lovely Spray
|Common
|Open Skin Case 1
(249 Robux)
|N/A
|Yes
|Nailgun
|Common
|Open Skin Case 2
(249 Robux)
|N/A
|Yes
|Spray Battle
|Legendary
|Open Skin Case 3
(249 Robux)
|– Custom sounds and animations
|Yes
|Pine Spray
|Common
|Open Festive Skin Case
|N/A
|Yes
|Glorious Spray
|Common
|Purchase from the Ranked Shop
|N/A
|Yes
10. Uzi
|Icon
|Secondary Weapons Skins
|Rarity
|How to Get
|Effects
|Currently Available?
|Water uzi
|Rare
|Open Skin Case 1
(249 Robux)
|N/A
|Yes
|Electro Uzi
|Legendary
|Open Skin Case 2
(249 Robux)
|– Custom sounds
|Yes
|Money Gun
|Legendary
|Open Skin Case 3
(249 Robux)
|– Custom sounds and animations
|Yes
|Demon Uzi
|Rare
|Open Spooky Skin Case
|N/A
|No
|Pine Uzi
|Common
|Open Festive Skin Case
|N/A
|Yes
|Keyzi
|Mythical
|Ultra Key bundle
|– Custom animations, sounds, and special trail
|No (Removed from the bundle)
|Glorious Uzi
|Glorious
|Purchase from the Ranked Shop
|N/A
|Yes
11. Warper
|Icon
|Secondary Weapons Skins
|Rarity
|How to Get
|Effects
|Currently Available?
|–
|Electropunk Warper
|Rare
|Purchase Season 1 bundle
|N/A
|Yes
|–
|Glorious Warper
|Common
|Purchase from the Ranked Shop
|N/A
|Yes
That concludes our Rivals Secondary Weapons skins article. We will update this list when the developers release new ones in future updates.