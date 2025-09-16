Roblox +1 Slayer Blade Codes (September 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox +1 Slayer Blade Codes on September 16th, 2025.
+1 Slayer Blade brings the intense action of Demon Slayer to Roblox through addictive clicker gameplay. You’ll swing your sword continuously to build strength, fight increasingly powerful demons, and summon legendary heroes to join your battle. The anime-inspired experience captures the essence of demon hunting as you progress through different areas, collect various swords, and face off against fierce opponents. +1 Slayer Blade codes provide magic and gold boosts, flame boxes, and other valuable resources to accelerate your demon-slaying journey.
Working +1 Slayer Blade Codes
Our team has verified these codes:
- 4FSQXG – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes
- 6BQORS – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes
- aAW854 – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes
- H8CdG4 – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes
- DamnTower4 – Get 100 Diamond Keys
- 9hBhRT – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes
- AL7bCR – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes
- 5QbmeR – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes
- uljn1D – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes
- Lfn9nN – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes
- 1GRmzf – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes
- JWneW3 – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes
- ZJ8qXE – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes
- q1JSD6 – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes
- 6gVKFc – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes
- b4xpT6 – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes
- c1cAqk – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Pumpkins
- K5o71R – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Pumpkins
- qIp2Z3 – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Pumpkins
- welT1X – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Pumpkins
- K6BCzV – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Pumpkins
- Haj74o – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Pumpkins
- btJ5Dl – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Xiantao
- Dbh0ut – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Xiantao
- 684viA – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Eggshell
- 4WjL6p – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Eggshell
- K2oGtD – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Eggshell
- VqA9eS – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Eggshell
- dP1iRs – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Eggshell
- 6FbJLt – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99 Eggshells
- N5yvHk – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99 Eggshells
- pX9sRQ – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99 Eggshells
How to Redeem +1 Slayer Blade Codes in Roblox
Redeeming codes for +1 Slayer Blade is quite easy just follow these steps below:
- Launch +1 Slayer Blade on Roblox.
- Click the Shop button (with cart icon) on the left side of the screen.
- Once the shop opens, click the Codes button to access the redemption area.
- Type any working code into the text box.
- Click the Get Reward button to claim your rewards.
Your rewards will be added immediately to your account. The magic and gold boosts activate right away, while items like flame boxes and eggshells are added to your inventory for use when needed.
How to Find More +1 Slayer Blade Codes
We update this guide regularly with all the latest working codes, making this the most reliable source for fresh +1 Slayer Blade codes. Bookmark this page and check back frequently since developer Star Ocean Studios releases new codes regularly during updates and milestones.
You can also join the +1 Slayer Blade Discord server and the Star Ocean Studios community on Roblox for additional game news and updates.
When redeeming codes, you might see “Expired code!” messages even for codes you’ve already used, which can be confusing. Keep track of which codes you’ve redeemed to avoid confusion between expired and already-used codes.