Roblox +1 Slayer Blade Codes (September 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox +1 Slayer Blade Codes on September 16th, 2025.

+1 Slayer Blade brings the intense action of Demon Slayer to Roblox through addictive clicker gameplay. You’ll swing your sword continuously to build strength, fight increasingly powerful demons, and summon legendary heroes to join your battle. The anime-inspired experience captures the essence of demon hunting as you progress through different areas, collect various swords, and face off against fierce opponents. +1 Slayer Blade codes provide magic and gold boosts, flame boxes, and other valuable resources to accelerate your demon-slaying journey.

Working +1 Slayer Blade Codes

Our team has verified these codes:

4FSQXG – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes

– Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes 6BQORS – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes

– Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes aAW854 – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes

– Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes H8CdG4 – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes

– Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes DamnTower4 – Get 100 Diamond Keys

– Get 100 Diamond Keys 9hBhRT – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes

– Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes AL7bCR – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes

– Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes 5QbmeR – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes

– Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes uljn1D – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes

– Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes Lfn9nN – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes

– Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes 1GRmzf – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes

– Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes JWneW3 – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes

– Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes ZJ8qXE – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes

– Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes q1JSD6 – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes

– Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes 6gVKFc – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes

– Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes b4xpT6 – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes

– Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes c1cAqk – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Pumpkins

– Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Pumpkins K5o71R – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Pumpkins

– Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Pumpkins qIp2Z3 – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Pumpkins

– Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Pumpkins welT1X – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Pumpkins

– Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Pumpkins K6BCzV – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Pumpkins

– Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Pumpkins Haj74o – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Pumpkins

– Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Pumpkins btJ5Dl – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Xiantao

– Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Xiantao Dbh0ut – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Xiantao

– Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Xiantao 684viA – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Eggshell

– Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Eggshell 4WjL6p – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Eggshell

– Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Eggshell K2oGtD – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Eggshell

– Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Eggshell VqA9eS – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Eggshell

– Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Eggshell dP1iRs – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Eggshell

– Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Eggshell 6FbJLt – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99 Eggshells

– Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99 Eggshells N5yvHk – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99 Eggshells

– Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99 Eggshells pX9sRQ – Get 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99 Eggshells

Expired +1 Slayer Blade Codes

Several codes have expired and no longer work:

8oDsZT – No longer active

– No longer active qjgA3L – No longer active

– No longer active VEldll – No longer active

– No longer active WHHKAy – No longer active

– No longer active kfoM2C – No longer active

– No longer active Ambv5e – No longer active

– No longer active CP0BOw – No longer active

– No longer active L1APCr – No longer active

– No longer active 8F6QhH – No longer active

– No longer active aIgh1Q – No longer active

– No longer active E6W7c6 – No longer active

How to Redeem +1 Slayer Blade Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes for +1 Slayer Blade is quite easy just follow these steps below:

Launch +1 Slayer Blade on Roblox.

Click the Shop button (with cart icon) on the left side of the screen.

button (with cart icon) on the left side of the screen. Once the shop opens, click the Codes button to access the redemption area.

button to access the redemption area. Type any working code into the text box.

Click the Get Reward button to claim your rewards.

Your rewards will be added immediately to your account. The magic and gold boosts activate right away, while items like flame boxes and eggshells are added to your inventory for use when needed.

How to Find More +1 Slayer Blade Codes

We update this guide regularly with all the latest working codes, making this the most reliable source for fresh +1 Slayer Blade codes. Bookmark this page and check back frequently since developer Star Ocean Studios releases new codes regularly during updates and milestones.

You can also join the +1 Slayer Blade Discord server and the Star Ocean Studios community on Roblox for additional game news and updates.

When redeeming codes, you might see “Expired code!” messages even for codes you’ve already used, which can be confusing. Keep track of which codes you’ve redeemed to avoid confusion between expired and already-used codes.