Roblox 18 FLOORS Codes (August 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox 18 FLOORS Codes on August 26th, 2025.

Prepare yourself for a spine-chilling adventure through one of Roblox’s most terrifying experiences. 18 FLOORS combines intense FPS action with survival horror elements, throwing you into a mysterious labyrinth filled with deadly creatures and nightmarish challenges.

18 FLOORS codes provide credits that help you unlock powerful character classes and purchase better equipment, giving you a fighting chance against the horrors that await on each level.

Working 18 FLOORS Codes

Our team has verified these codes, and they’re currently working in 18 FLOORS. Since credits are crucial for survival, make sure to redeem all of these quickly:

SixKLikes – Get 500 Credits

– Get 500 Credits wowowz – Get 500 Credits

– Get 500 Credits FastSecond – Get 500 Credits

– Get 500 Credits Glory300 – Get 500 Credits

– Get 500 Credits Rolling400 – Get 500 Credits

– Get 500 Credits 1337500 – Get 500 Credits

– Get 500 Credits firstLikeCODE – Get 100 Credits

Expired 18 FLOORS Codes

These codes have stopped working, but we’re keeping them here for reference:

glitchReward – Previously gave credits

– Previously gave credits 2Kgg – Previously gave credits

– Previously gave credits fourkaylikes – Previously gave credits

– Previously gave credits 1mIllions – Previously gave credits

– Previously gave credits 2mill – Previously gave credits

How to Redeem 18 FLOORS Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in 18 FLOORS is straightforward:

Launch 18 FLOORS from your Roblox games library. Click on the player icon button located in the menu on the left side of your screen. Look for the “Promo Code Here” text field at the bottom of the window that opens. Copy and paste your chosen code into this field (avoid typing errors by using copy-paste). Click the “Redeem” button to claim your free credits.

With these credits, you can unlock new character classes that offer different abilities and advantages, or purchase better equipment to help you survive longer in the terrifying maze.

How to Find More 18 FLOORS Codes

We update this guide regularly whenever new 18 FLOORS codes are released, making it your most reliable source for free credits. Our team monitors the game’s official channels and tests codes to ensure they work before adding them to our list.

For the fastest updates on new codes, joining the official Synthic Studios Discord server is your best option. You can also follow their X profile (@SynthicStudios) and join the Synthic Studios Roblox group for announcements, though Discord tends to be the quickest source for fresh code releases.