All Badges in 99 Nights in the Forest Roblox

If you want to master Nights in the Forest, you’ll definitely need to collect all the available Badges. Badges in this game act as achievements that not only provide the satisfaction of completion but also grant valuable rewards. Let’s break down everything you need to know about all badges in 99 Nights in the Forest.

What Are Badges in 99 Nights in the Forest?

In 99 Nights in the Forest, badges are basically trophies for completing tasks in the game. When you earn one, you can equip it in the lobby so everyone sees it next to your name. Each badge has a star rating from 1 to 5 stars. More stars mean it’s harder to get. Even though some of them are hard, every Badge gives you diamonds when you get it for the first time. These diamonds let you buy new classes in the game.

All Badges in 99 Nights in the Forest

Here is the complete list of all Badges in 99 Nights in the Forest:

Badge Name Description Difficulty Reward (Diamonds)

Survive 10 days Survive until day 10 ★ 2

Survive 20 days Survive until day 20 ★★ 4

Survive 30 days Survive until day 30 ★★ 4

Survive 40 days Survive until day 40 ★★ 4

Survive 50 days Survive until day 50 ★★ 4

Survive 60 days Survive until day 60 ★★ 4

Survive 70 days Survive until day 70 ★★ 4

Survive 80 days Survive until day 80 ★★ 4

Survive 90 days Survive until day 90 ★★ 4

Survive 100 days Survive until day 100 ★★ 4

Combat Defend your campfire from cultists ★ 2

Gardening Buy a box of Seeds from the Fairy ★ 2

Firemaking I Upgrade the fire to level 3 ★ 2

Firemaking II Upgrade the fire to level 4 ★ 2

First Aid Revive a dead teammate using a Bandage or Medkit ★ 2

Crafting Use the crafting menu to upgrade the bench to level 4 ★ 2

Firemaking III Upgrade the fire to level 5 ★ 2

Xenology Defeat the Alien Mothership ★ 2

Infiltration Clear the Cultist Stronghold ★★ 4

Hunting Complete all of the Pelt Trader’s quests ★★ 4

Firemaking IV Fully upgrade the campfire to reveal the entire map ★★ 4

Orienteering Locate and save the 4 missing children ★★ 4

Teamwork Survive 99 Days with a team of 5 people ★★★★ 8

Self Preservation Survive 100 Days without rescuing any of the Missing Children ★★ 4

Vegetarian Survive 99 Days without eating any Meat ★★ 4

Swiftness Survive 99 Days in less than 01:30 (90 minutes) ★★ 4

Durability Survive 99 Days without dying a single time ★★★ 6

Humiliation Complete a secret action

(Die by stepping on a bear trap) ★★ 4

Determined I Survive 250 days ★★★★ 8

Determined II Survive 500 Days ★★★★★ 8

Smart Badge Hunting Tips

You can knock out multiple badges in one game. Like, if you’re trying for Vegetarian, why not go for Durability too? You’ll already be playing super carefully anyway. But you also have to realize that some badges don’t play nice together.

Self-Preservation means you can’t save the missing kids, but Orienteering needs you to save all four. Pick your side before you start a long game. Humiliation is pretty funny, though. You have to die by stepping on a bear trap. It’s the only badge that wants you to mess up, so don’t worry about it too much.

Making the Most of Your Diamond Rewards

Those badge diamonds pile up fast if you go for the easy ones first. Just the survival badges from 10 to 100 days give you 38 diamonds total. That’s enough to buy a bunch of new classes. Don’t skip the 2-diamond badges because they seem small. They’re way easier than the 4 or 8-diamond ones, giving you better value for your time.

Badges in 99 Nights in the Forest give you something to do besides just staying alive in the game. They make you try new ways to play that you might never think of. Start with the easy stuff to stack up diamonds, then go for the hard ones when you’re ready. Good luck collecting!