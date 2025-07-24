Home » Gaming » All Badges in 99 Nights in the Forest Roblox

All Badges in 99 Nights in the Forest Roblox

If you want to master Nights in the Forest, you’ll definitely need to collect all the available Badges. Badges in this game act as achievements that not only provide the satisfaction of completion but also grant valuable rewards. Let’s break down everything you need to know about all badges in 99 Nights in the Forest.

All Badges in 99 Nights in the Forest Roblox

What Are Badges in 99 Nights in the Forest?

In 99 Nights in the Forest, badges are basically trophies for completing tasks in the game. When you earn one, you can equip it in the lobby so everyone sees it next to your name. Each badge has a star rating from 1 to 5 stars. More stars mean it’s harder to get. Even though some of them are hard, every Badge gives you diamonds when you get it for the first time. These diamonds let you buy new classes in the game.

All Badges in 99 Nights in the Forest

Here is the complete list of all Badges in 99 Nights in the Forest:

Badge NameDescriptionDifficultyReward (Diamonds)

Survive 10 days		Survive until day 102
Survive 20 days		Survive until day 20★★4

Survive 30 days		Survive until day 30★★4

Survive 40 days		Survive until day 40★★4

Survive 50 days		Survive until day 50★★4

Survive 60 days		Survive until day 60★★4

Survive 70 days		Survive until day 70★★4

Survive 80 days		Survive until day 80★★4

Survive 90 days		Survive until day 90★★4
Survive 100 days		Survive until day 100★★4

Combat		Defend your campfire from cultists2
Gardening		Buy a box of Seeds from the Fairy2

Firemaking I		Upgrade the fire to level 32
Firemaking II		Upgrade the fire to level 42
First Aid		Revive a dead teammate using a Bandage or Medkit2

Crafting		Use the crafting menu to upgrade the bench to level 42

Firemaking III		Upgrade the fire to level 52
Xenology		Defeat the Alien Mothership2

Infiltration		Clear the Cultist Stronghold★★4
Hunting		Complete all of the Pelt Trader’s quests★★4

Firemaking IV		Fully upgrade the campfire to reveal the entire map★★4

Orienteering		Locate and save the 4 missing children★★4
Teamwork		Survive 99 Days with a team of 5 people★★★★8

Self Preservation		Survive 100 Days without rescuing any of the Missing Children★★4

Vegetarian		Survive 99 Days without eating any Meat★★4
Swiftness		Survive 99 Days in less than 01:30 (90 minutes)★★4

Durability		Survive 99 Days without dying a single time★★★6
Humiliation		Complete a secret action
(Die by stepping on a bear trap)		★★4

Determined I		Survive 250 days★★★★8
Determined II		Survive 500 Days★★★★★8

Smart Badge Hunting Tips

You can knock out multiple badges in one game. Like, if you’re trying for Vegetarian, why not go for Durability too? You’ll already be playing super carefully anyway. But you also have to realize that some badges don’t play nice together.

Self-Preservation means you can’t save the missing kids, but Orienteering needs you to save all four. Pick your side before you start a long game. Humiliation is pretty funny, though. You have to die by stepping on a bear trap. It’s the only badge that wants you to mess up, so don’t worry about it too much.

Also Read:

Making the Most of Your Diamond Rewards

Those badge diamonds pile up fast if you go for the easy ones first. Just the survival badges from 10 to 100 days give you 38 diamonds total. That’s enough to buy a bunch of new classes. Don’t skip the 2-diamond badges because they seem small. They’re way easier than the 4 or 8-diamond ones, giving you better value for your time.

Badges in 99 Nights in the Forest give you something to do besides just staying alive in the game. They make you try new ways to play that you might never think of. Start with the easy stuff to stack up diamonds, then go for the hard ones when you’re ready. Good luck collecting!

