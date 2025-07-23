All Consumables in 99 Nights in the Forest Roblox

Just like any other survival game, if you’re playing 99 Nights in the Forest, you will quickly learn that consumables are your best friends. These items keep you alive, fed, and ready for whatever the forest throws at you. Let me walk you through all the available consumables in 99 Nights in the Forest. You will find them scattered around the map, get them from hunting down animals, and even craft some powerful combinations.

All Consumables in 99 Nights in the Forest

Consumables are items that give you benefits but disappear after you use them. Most of these items come from exploring the forest. You can pick them up from the ground, hunt animals for their meat, or combine different items to make something even better.

There are various types of consumables you can get in the game, and I will divide them into three categories: Raw Food, Cooked Food, and Special Consumables. Check out the full list!

Raw Consumables

Raw food items are the safest bet when you’re starting out. You can even see them everywhere, especially the carrots. You can eat them straight away without any cooking, and they won’t hurt you. The downside? They don’t fill you up much, so you will need to eat a lot of them.

Raw Food Nutrition How to Get

Carrot x1 • Throughout the forest

• Farm plots

• Grocery store

Apple x1 Grocery store

Cake x1 Structure

Berry x1 • Throughout the forest

• Berry seeds

Carrots are probably your go-to food early in the game. You will see them everywhere, and they’re perfect for making stew later on. Berries are also common, but remember, they don’t grow back naturally. You will need berry seeds to get more.

Apples are only found in grocery stores, so grab them when you can. Last but not least, Cake might sound fancy, but it’s actually really useful because it gives you 15 health points on top of filling your hunger.

Cooked Consumables

The very first time I played 99 Nights in the Forest, I was so happy that I got a morsel from a rabbit and just ate it directly. That’s when I found out that you can take damage if you eat them raw. That’s why cooking is important in this game.

Item Raw Nutrition Cooked Nutrition How to Get

Morsel x1 (takes damage) x2 • Rabbit

• Wolf

• Alfa Wolf

• Bear

Steak x1 (takes damage) x2 • Wolf

• Alfa Wolf

• Bear

• Horse

Stew N/A • x4 Nutrition

• +45% Hunger Cooking in crock pot

Morsels come from smaller animals like rabbits and wolves. Steaks are from the bigger, more dangerous animals in the game. You can find a horse that drops 1-2 steaks upon death, but horses can only spawn together with the Furniture Trader. Both Morsels and Steaks are way more filling when they are cooked, but you will need to set up a campfire first.

The best one is the Stew. This fills up 45% of your hunger bar in one go. To make it, you need to craft a Crock Pot (x15 Wood and x10 Scrap) and cook three food items inside. Carrots work best because they are easy to find.

Special Consumables and Healing Items

Food isn’t everything in 99 Nights in the Forest. You’ll also need items to heal up and boost your performance.

Item What It Does How to Get

Bandage • Heals you

• Revives other players • Throughout the forest

• Clinic

• Structure

• Chest

Med Kit • Heals you

• Revives other players • Throughout the forest

• Clinic

• Structure

• Chest

Chili • Fills hunger

• Increases speed temporarily • Throughout the forest

• Chili seeds

Hearty Stew • +45% Hunger

• x5 Nutrition Crock Pot (Cook Class level 3)

Meat Sandwich • x2 Nutrition Alien Mothership

Bandages and Medkits are lifesavers, literally. Keep some on you at all times because you never know when you’ll need to patch yourself up or help a teammate. Chili is pretty cool because it gives you a speed boost. This can be super helpful when you’re trying to escape from dangerous mobs or just want to cover ground faster.

Tips for Managing Consumables

Here’s what I’ve learned about gathering consumables in this game. Your hunger bar is always ticking down, and when it hits zero, you start losing health every second. So, for early game, focus on picking up carrots and berries. They’re everywhere, and while they don’t fill you up much, they’ll keep you alive while you figure out the cooking system.

For mid-game, start hunting animals and cooking their meat. Set up a campfire near your base to cook safely. Remember, raw meat damages you, so don’t risk it unless you’re desperate. Then, for late game, invest in a Crock Pot. Stew is the most efficient food in the game. Three carrots make one stew that fills 45% of your hunger. That’s way better than eating nine carrots individually. You need all the health to find and rescue the missing kids in the game!

If you’re playing with friends, designate someone as the cook. Having one person focus on the Cook Class can unlock Hearty Stew, which heals you while filling your hunger. Now explore the forest and start gathering those consumables. Your survival depends on it!