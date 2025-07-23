Finding the right weapon can mean the difference between surviving another night or becoming wolf food. While you can’t hurt the creepy deer that hunts you down, you can easily take down any other mob in the game if you are using a high-tier weapon

After testing every weapon against different enemies and seeing what actually works in tough situations, we’ve figured out which ones are worth your time and which ones you should skip. Some weapons will carry you through the entire game, while others are just stepping stones to something better.

Roblox 99 Nights in the Forest Weapons Tier List

Tier Weapons S Tier (Best) Tactical Shotgun, Morning Star, Laser Cannon, Ray Gun A Tier (Great) Katana, Rifle, Chainsaw, Revolver, Kunai, Laser Sword B Tier (Good) Spear, Good Axe, Strong Axe C Tier (Weak) Old Axe

Also Read:

Best Weapons in 99 Nights in the Forest

Weapon Type Capacity How to Get Tactical Shotgun Ranged 4 rounds Ruby Chests, Workshop Morning Star Melee N/A Gold Chests only Laser Cannon Ranged Uses 50% alien tech Alien Chests, Cyborg drops Ray Gun Ranged Uses 10% alien tech Spaceship, Alien drops

Tactical Shotgun is the king of ranged weapons for close to medium-range fights. The shotgun spread lets you hit multiple enemies at once, making it perfect for dealing with wolf packs or groups of cultists. Four rounds in the chamber means you can take down several enemies before reloading. The damage is incredible up close.

is the king of ranged weapons for close to medium-range fights. The shotgun spread lets you hit multiple enemies at once, making it perfect for dealing with wolf packs or groups of cultists. Four rounds in the chamber means you can take down several enemies before reloading. The damage is incredible up close. Morning Star takes the crown for melee weapons. This thing hits harder than any other melee weapon in the game. Since it doesn’t need ammo, you can swing it all day long.

takes the crown for melee weapons. This thing hits harder than any other melee weapon in the game. Since it doesn’t need ammo, you can swing it all day long. Laser Cannon brings alien technology to the fight. It uses half your alien tech bar per shot, but the damage is absolutely insane. The AOE blast means you can take out groups of enemies with one shot.

brings alien technology to the fight. It uses half your alien tech bar per shot, but the damage is absolutely insane. The AOE blast means you can take out groups of enemies with one shot. Ray Gun offers unlimited ranged combat as long as you have an alien tech charge. The quick firing rate means you can pump out damage fast. Uses only 10% of your alien tech per shot, so you can fire multiple times before needing to recharge.

A Tier Weapons – Solid Choices

Weapon Type Capacity How to Get Katana Melee N/A Assassin Class only Rifle Ranged 1 round Legendary/Gold Chests, Pelt Trader Chainsaw Melee N/A Craft at Anvil, Ruby Chests Revolver Ranged 6 rounds Ranger Class, Pelt Trader, Chests, Gun Cabinets Kunai Ranged 120 throws Ruby Chests, Assassin Class Laser Sword Melee Uses alien tech Spaceship drops

B Tier Weapons

Weapon Type Capacity How to Get Spear Melee N/A Pelt Trader, Chests Good Axe Melee N/A Pelt Trader, Chests, Lumberjack Class Strong Axe Melee N/A Pelt Trader, Gold Chests

C Tier Weapons – Avoid These

Weapon Type Capacity How to Get Old Axe Melee N/A Starting weapon

How We Ranked These Weapons

Damage Output was the most important factor. Weapons that kill enemies faster got higher rankings. There’s no point using a weapon that takes forever to kill anything, especially when you’re surrounded by wolves.

was the most important factor. Weapons that kill enemies faster got higher rankings. There’s no point using a weapon that takes forever to kill anything, especially when you’re surrounded by wolves. Availability played a big role, too. The best weapon in the world doesn’t matter if you can never get it.

played a big role, too. The best weapon in the world doesn’t matter if you can never get it. Ammo Requirements affected ranged weapon rankings. Unlimited ammo weapons scored bonus points.

affected ranged weapon rankings. Unlimited ammo weapons scored bonus points. Late Game Viability determined whether weapons stayed useful throughout your entire run. Some weapons help early but become useless once you face tougher enemies. The best weapons stay relevant no matter what you’re fighting.

Remember that having the right weapon can really make your survival easier in the game, so always be on the lookout for upgrades and don’t get too attached to weaker gear when better options become available.