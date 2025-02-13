Roblox Adopt Me Codes (February 2025)

We last updated this article with new Roblox Adopt Me codes on February 13th, 2025.

Who doesn’t love taking care of adorable pets in Adopt Me? While being a pet parent is rewarding, your virtual wallet can get a bit expensive. Don’t worry though – we’ve got you covered with all the latest working Adopt Me codes to help make your pet parenting journey a bit easier. Let’s check out what freebies you can grab right now.

Working Adopt Me Codes

A list of active Adopt Me codes recently verified by our team.

Note: There are currently no active Adopt Me Codes.

How to Redeem Adopt Me Codes

Follow these steps to claim codes for Adopt Me in Roblox:

Launch Adopt Me in Roblox Head to the Exit tunnel to reach Adoption Island Cross two bridges and then turn to the right to get to a building with a weighing scale on the roof. Enter the building and talk to Agent Ruhi. Complete your conversation prompt with Agent Ruhi and this will unlock the Kiosk Box. Enter your code exactly as shown above in the Kiosk Box. Click the Redeem! button to claim your reward

How to Find New Adopt Me Codes

We keep this guide updated with the latest codes, so bookmark this page to stay informed. You can also join the official Adopt Me Discord server, follow their YouTube channel, and keep an eye on their X (formerly Twitter) account for announcements about new codes and updates.

Whether you’re a seasoned pet parent or just starting your journey in Adopt Me, these codes can give you that extra boost to make your experience more enjoyable. Keep checking back here for new codes.