Roblox Adopt Me Halloween Update Countdown and Release Date

With October almost upon us, Roblox is about to enter the spooky season. Adopt Me, as per the custom, is all set to roll out its Halloween Update and give players a chance to enjoy the festivities. However, do you know when the Adopt Me Halloween Update will roll out or what to expect from it? Well, this article provides an accurate countdown timer to help you keep track of the update. So, stick around till the end.

Adopt Me Halloween Update Release Date and Time

The Adopt Me Halloween Update will officially roll out on Friday, October 3, 2025, at 8:15 PM IST. The event will run till Friday, October 10, 2025, 8:45 PM IST. This means you will have a complete week to participate in various Halloween-themed events and collect everything that the game has to offer. Below, we have added a table with timings for different regions to help you further.

Region Timing Eastern US (EST) Friday, October 3, 2025 – 10:45 AM Western US (PT) Friday, October 3, 2025 – 7:45 AM Europe (CEST) Friday, October 3, 2025 – 4:45 PM India (IST) Friday, October 3, 2025 – 8:15 PM Japan (JST) Friday, October 3, 2025 – 11:45 PM Australia (AEST) Saturday, October 4, 2025 – 12:45 AM

Countdown to the Adopt Me Halloween Update

Below, we have also provided a timer to help you properly keep track of the time so that you don’t miss the big update.

What to Expect from the Halloween Update

As its name suggests, the update brings the spooky festivities to the Roblox experience. According to the developer, players will have a chance of obtaining a new Legendary pet called Phantom Dragon. Apart from this, various Halloween-themed events from previous seasons are bound to make an appearance this year as well.

So, you can be prepared to hunt Jack-o’-lanterns scattered across the map or go through the graveyard to unlock high-rarity pets. Some event-specific NPCs might also appear around the map to sell you limited-time items that will disappear as soon as the event ends on October 10th. These special updates are the best time to hunt for pets that make a special appearance or trade them with others. Note that the developer hasn’t confirmed these details, and these are mere speculations at the moment.