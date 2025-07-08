Home » Gaming » Roblox All Star Tower Defense X Traits Tier List (July 2025)

Roblox All Star Tower Defense X Traits Tier List (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new All Star Tower Defense X traits on July 8th, 2025.

All Star Tower Defense X allows you to summon a variety of units from various iconic anime like Dragon Ball, One Piece, and Jujutsu Kaisen. While the units themselves differ, based on their stars, you can give your favorite character a slight edge by obtaining the best trait. However, picking the right trait is easier said than done. This is where our All Star Tower Defense X traits tier list comes in handy. We have ranked all the available traits, allowing you to focus on only the very best.

All Star Tower Defense X Traits

Note: The tier list is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinion.

The Complete All Star Tower Defense X Traits Tier List

Before proceeding, it is worth noting that the tier list is divided into S, A, B, and C tiers. All the traits that fall under the S tier are the best, and their usefulness decreases as we go down the ladder. However, the better a trait is, the harder it is to obtain. Now, let’s move on to the tier list.

TierTraits
SAll Star, Genesis
ACorrupted, Bloodlust
BTempest, Prodigy, Midas, Sharpshooter
CCompanion, Dexterity 3, Perception 3, Zenkai 3, Zenkai 2, Dexterity 2
DZenkai 1, Perception 2, Dexterity 1, Tank, Perception 1

Now that you know which trait is the best, it is time to break down the tier list further. You will find all the details about each trait below, further making this All Star Tower Defense X traits tier list useful.

The All Star Tower Defense X S-Tier Traits

TraitDrop ChanceBenefits
All Star0.2%+300% DMG
+10% RNG
+50% Durability
-10% SPD
Overall cost +1.75x
Unit Limit 1
Special unit moves
Genesis0.7%+12.5% DMG
+8.5% RNG
-8.5% SPD
+50% True DMG, ignoring elemental rules for half of your unit’s damage
Special unit moves

The A-Tier Traits

TraitDrop ChanceBenefits
Corrupted0.8%+7.5 RNG
+20% Shield bypass damage
+1 Shield break per hit
-10% SPD
Marks enemies to take +10% DMG from attacks
Special unit moves
Bloodlust0.8%+10% RNG
+1 Stack per kill (Max 10)
Each stack applies +1% DMG, -1% SPD to your unit
+10% DMG
Unit loses 1 stack every 0.5s after being idle for 15s
Special unit moves

The All Star Tower Defense X B-Tier Traits

TraitDrop ChanceBenefits
Tempest3%-10% SPD
+30% DoT damage
Prodigy10%+50% Unit XP gain from stages
Midas5%+25% Farm income
+5% Elimination income
Sharpshooter4%+15% RNG
Attacks an additional random enemy for 5% of the unit’s damage

The C-Tier Traits

TraitDrop ChanceBenefits
Companion2%+1 Placement for the unit
Dexterity 36%-7% SPD
Perception 37%+7% RNG
Zenkai 36.5%+10% DMG
Zenkai 28%+7% DMG
Dexterity 27.5%-5% SPD

The D-Tier Traits

TraitDrop ChanceBenefits
Zenkai 110%+5% DMG
Perception 29%+5% RNG
Dexterity 110%-3% SPD
Tank12%+50% Durability
Perception 111.5%+3% RNG

How To Get New Traits in All Star Tower Defense X

To get a new trait for your unit, you must follow these instructions:

  1. Launch All Star Tower Defense X on Roblox.
  2. Head over to the Summon area.
  3. Move right to find the Robot’s house.
  4. Enter the house and interact with the NPC.
  5. Click on the empty cell in the middle.
  6. Select the unit you wish to reroll a trait for.
  7. Click on the Reroll button to get a random trait.
All Star Tower Defense traits tier list

Note that you must have Trait Burners to complete this process. These can be obtained through in-game grinding, or you can redeem the All Star Tower Defense X Codes to get some for free.

This brings us to the end of the article. Make sure to bookmark the page and check back later, as the developer might add new traits to the game. We will update our All Star Tower Defense X traits tier list accordingly.

