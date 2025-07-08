Roblox All Star Tower Defense X Traits Tier List (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new All Star Tower Defense X traits on July 8th, 2025.

All Star Tower Defense X allows you to summon a variety of units from various iconic anime like Dragon Ball, One Piece, and Jujutsu Kaisen. While the units themselves differ, based on their stars, you can give your favorite character a slight edge by obtaining the best trait. However, picking the right trait is easier said than done. This is where our All Star Tower Defense X traits tier list comes in handy. We have ranked all the available traits, allowing you to focus on only the very best.

Note: The tier list is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinion.

The Complete All Star Tower Defense X Traits Tier List

Before proceeding, it is worth noting that the tier list is divided into S, A, B, and C tiers. All the traits that fall under the S tier are the best, and their usefulness decreases as we go down the ladder. However, the better a trait is, the harder it is to obtain. Now, let’s move on to the tier list.

Tier Traits S All Star, Genesis A Corrupted, Bloodlust B Tempest, Prodigy, Midas, Sharpshooter C Companion, Dexterity 3, Perception 3, Zenkai 3, Zenkai 2, Dexterity 2 D Zenkai 1, Perception 2, Dexterity 1, Tank, Perception 1

Now that you know which trait is the best, it is time to break down the tier list further. You will find all the details about each trait below, further making this All Star Tower Defense X traits tier list useful.

The All Star Tower Defense X S-Tier Traits

Trait Drop Chance Benefits All Star 0.2% +300% DMG

+10% RNG

+50% Durability

-10% SPD

Overall cost +1.75x

Unit Limit 1

Special unit moves Genesis 0.7% +12.5% DMG

+8.5% RNG

-8.5% SPD

+50% True DMG, ignoring elemental rules for half of your unit’s damage

Special unit moves

The A-Tier Traits

Trait Drop Chance Benefits Corrupted 0.8% +7.5 RNG

+20% Shield bypass damage

+1 Shield break per hit

-10% SPD

Marks enemies to take +10% DMG from attacks

Special unit moves Bloodlust 0.8% +10% RNG

+1 Stack per kill (Max 10)

Each stack applies +1% DMG, -1% SPD to your unit

+10% DMG

Unit loses 1 stack every 0.5s after being idle for 15s

Special unit moves

The All Star Tower Defense X B-Tier Traits

Trait Drop Chance Benefits Tempest 3% -10% SPD

+30% DoT damage Prodigy 10% +50% Unit XP gain from stages Midas 5% +25% Farm income

+5% Elimination income Sharpshooter 4% +15% RNG

Attacks an additional random enemy for 5% of the unit’s damage

The C-Tier Traits

Trait Drop Chance Benefits Companion 2% +1 Placement for the unit Dexterity 3 6% -7% SPD Perception 3 7% +7% RNG Zenkai 3 6.5% +10% DMG Zenkai 2 8% +7% DMG Dexterity 2 7.5% -5% SPD

The D-Tier Traits

Trait Drop Chance Benefits Zenkai 1 10% +5% DMG Perception 2 9% +5% RNG Dexterity 1 10% -3% SPD Tank 12% +50% Durability Perception 1 11.5% +3% RNG

Also read:

How To Get New Traits in All Star Tower Defense X

To get a new trait for your unit, you must follow these instructions:

Launch All Star Tower Defense X on Roblox. Head over to the Summon area. Move right to find the Robot’s house. Enter the house and interact with the NPC. Click on the empty cell in the middle. Select the unit you wish to reroll a trait for. Click on the Reroll button to get a random trait.

Note that you must have Trait Burners to complete this process. These can be obtained through in-game grinding, or you can redeem the All Star Tower Defense X Codes to get some for free.

This brings us to the end of the article. Make sure to bookmark the page and check back later, as the developer might add new traits to the game. We will update our All Star Tower Defense X traits tier list accordingly.