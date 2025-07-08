Home » Gaming » Roblox All Star Tower Defense X Units Tier List (July 2025)

Roblox All Star Tower Defense X Units Tier List (July 2025)

by Staff Writer
written by Staff Writer

Update: We last updated this article with new All Star Tower Defense X units on July 8th, 2025.

All Star Tower Defense X has a wide array of units from almost every popular anime series. While the huge selection of units is great, it can also be quite confusing to pick the best ones out of the lot. This is why our All Star Tower Defense X units tier list will come in handy, as it will rank all the characters that can be obtained in the game, allowing you to find the best ones for your loadout.

All Star Tower Defense x units tier list

Note: The tier list is subjective and based on the writer’s opinion.

All Star Tower Defense X Units Ranked

Roblox All Star Tower Defense X Units Tier List

Before proceeding, it is worth noting that the All Star Tower Defense X units tier list is divided into S, A, B, and D tiers. Naturally, all the units under the S tier are the best and either offer the best support or damage, allowing you to quickly clear all the stages in the game. The usefulness of the units goes down with each tier.

Next, let us break down all the tiers and tell you the upside and downside of each unit in Roblox All Star Tower Defense X.

S-Tier Units

UnitUpsideDownside
Michishibo– Has one of the highest one-shot damage
– Deals bleed damage to enemies		None
Slayer Mage– Meta unit if you wish to clear Infinite Mode
– Excellent range and DPS		– Quite long SPA
The Strongest OneHas great overall statsCan be quite expensive to upgrade
EtriOffers massive DPS– The AoE is in a line
– The SPA is nothing impressive
Zaruto (Beast Cloak)Offers good Range and SPAThe DPS is a little low compared to other 5 star units
Xero– A great Meta support unit
– Helpful in every game mode		– Quite expensive
– Offers no DPS
Dark WingExcellent overall statsQuite expensive to place

A-tier Units

UnitUpsideDownside
Mysterious X– Can stun enemies
– Offers good DPS		– Quite expensive to upgrade
– Has a short range
Jin Sung– Offers good DPS
– Deals bleed damage to enemies		– Has a long SPA
– Quite expensive overall
King Kaoe– Offers excellent support
– Boosts ally damage by 75%		– Removes the shield from the base
Zorro– Offers good AoE damage
– Has good Range and DPS		– The SPA is quite bad
– It is quite expensive to place
Explosion Artist– Offers good range
– Has good DPS		– Can be quite expensive to upgrade
– The SPA is nothing impressive
Venus– Has a good range
– The AoE damage is good		– The SPA is decent
– It is quite expensive to upgrade
Airren– Quite high DPS
– It is a strong summon unit and offers a good range		– Only attacks a single target
Ikki (Hollow)– Extremely high DPS
– Infinite range		– Only has Line AoE
– Not an impressive SPA
Yuni– Offers high DPS
– Has good SPA		– Has a short range
– The upgrades are expensive
JanjiDeals good burn damage to enemiesQuite a long SPA
Whitestache– Offers good DPS
– Is a completely AoE-based unit		– Has a long SPA
Super Borul– Has excellent DPS
– Offers good range		– Has excellent DPS
– Offers a good range

B-Tier Units

UnitUpsideDownside
Shirtless Magician– Offers good range
– Freezes enemies with attacks		– The DPS is quite low
– The SPA is bad
Humble-Swordman (Selection)– Offers decent DPS
– Deals bleed damage to enemies		Quite a long SPA
BlackstacheOffers good DPS– Quite a long SPA
– The range is quite short
Zaruto (Sage)– It is a good unit for completing the Story Mode
– Offers good DPS		Has quite a long SPA
Super God Koku– Offers decent overall stats
– The DPS is quite high		It is quite expensive to upgrade
Ikki (HalfMask)It has good DPSThe SPA is quite long
Kosuke (TS)– Offers good range
– The DPS is also good		The SPA is quite long
Ramen Grill-Master– Good unit to farm money
– Generates cash with each turn		– Doesn’t help in any other way
– Only a decent unit for the early game
Ruffy (Lobby)– Offers good DPS
– The range is decent		– It is a hill unit
– Limited usage due to placement restriction
Nighty– Offers decent DPS
– Has quick attacks that are helpful to deal with mobs		Has a short range
Kujo– Offers good DPS
– The SPA is decent as well		The range is quite bad
Vegu (Mind)Offers good DPS– The SPA is quite long
– The range is not too good

C-Tier Units

UnitUpsideDownside
Super Koku– Has AoE attacks
– Offers decent DPS		It is expensive to upgrade
Borul– Offers a good range
– The DPS is decent		It can be expensive to upgrade
Stampede– Offers a good range
– The DPS is also good		– The AoE is quite limited
– The SPA is not too good
Koro (Lobby)– Offers quick attacks
– Has decent AoE		The unit has a short range at the beginning
Nezichi– Offers decent SPA
– The DPS is quite high		Not good when dealing with multiple units
Dual Servant– Offers good DPS
– The range is also decent		The unit is expensive to upgrade
Zio BrundoOffers incredible DPSThe overall stats are quite mid
XerxesOffers decent overall statsThe unit is expensive to upgrade
Water Goddess– Offers good AoE damage
– The range is nothing impressive		The SPA is only decent
Onwin– Offers decent SPA
– The DPS is also decent		– Offers a low range
– The unit is expensive to upgrade
The Cursed OneIt deals 2.5x damage every 3rd attackThe range is quite low
GenHas good overall statsDoesn’t work well against higher enemies

Also read:

All Star Tower Defense X D-Tier Units

UnitUpsideDownside
Jon JoOffers decent DP– Has a short range
– Only focuses on a single enemy
CaptainApplies burn damage to enemiesHas a long SPA
Anti Magician– Offers decent DPS
– The range is also decent		Doesn’t work well against higher enemies
Humble SwordsmanOffers high DPSThe overall stats are low
LamiOffers decent DPSThe placement and upgrade costs are high for a starter unit
Ikki (Early)Offers good AoE damageIts an overall decent unit but nothing special
Spirit Detective– Offers decent DPS
– Has a decent range		Not good for higher ranks
RuffyOffers decent range and DPSHas placement restrictions due to being a hill unit
ZarutoOffers decent DPS– Has a low range
– The overall stats are nothing impressive
VeguOffers good stats that are helpful for completing Story ModeHas limited placement option due to being a hill unit
Uru– Offers decent DPS
– The range is okay		It is a hill unit with limited placement options
KoroOffers decent SPA– Offers a short range
– The DPS is nothing impressive
Kosuke– Can stun enemies
– Offers a decent range		The DPS is quite low
KokuHas decent overall statsThe SPA is quite long
Ice QueenThe unit can freeze enemies– The DPS is quite low
– The SPA is not impressive

This brings us to the end of the article. We will update the All Star Tower Defense X Units Tier List once new units roll out. So, bookmark this page and make sure to check back later.

TW staff writer

All articles published here were written by TechWiser's staff writers.

