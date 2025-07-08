Roblox All Star Tower Defense X Units Tier List (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new All Star Tower Defense X units on July 8th, 2025.

All Star Tower Defense X has a wide array of units from almost every popular anime series. While the huge selection of units is great, it can also be quite confusing to pick the best ones out of the lot. This is why our All Star Tower Defense X units tier list will come in handy, as it will rank all the characters that can be obtained in the game, allowing you to find the best ones for your loadout.

Note: The tier list is subjective and based on the writer’s opinion.

All Star Tower Defense X Units Ranked

Before proceeding, it is worth noting that the All Star Tower Defense X units tier list is divided into S, A, B, and D tiers. Naturally, all the units under the S tier are the best and either offer the best support or damage, allowing you to quickly clear all the stages in the game. The usefulness of the units goes down with each tier.

Next, let us break down all the tiers and tell you the upside and downside of each unit in Roblox All Star Tower Defense X.

S-Tier Units

Unit Upside Downside Michishibo – Has one of the highest one-shot damage

– Deals bleed damage to enemies None Slayer Mage – Meta unit if you wish to clear Infinite Mode

– Excellent range and DPS – Quite long SPA The Strongest One Has great overall stats Can be quite expensive to upgrade Etri Offers massive DPS – The AoE is in a line

– The SPA is nothing impressive Zaruto (Beast Cloak) Offers good Range and SPA The DPS is a little low compared to other 5 star units Xero – A great Meta support unit

– Helpful in every game mode – Quite expensive

– Offers no DPS Dark Wing Excellent overall stats Quite expensive to place

A-tier Units

Unit Upside Downside Mysterious X – Can stun enemies

– Offers good DPS – Quite expensive to upgrade

– Has a short range Jin Sung – Offers good DPS

– Deals bleed damage to enemies – Has a long SPA

– Quite expensive overall King Kaoe – Offers excellent support

– Boosts ally damage by 75% – Removes the shield from the base Zorro – Offers good AoE damage

– Has good Range and DPS – The SPA is quite bad

– It is quite expensive to place Explosion Artist – Offers good range

– Has good DPS – Can be quite expensive to upgrade

– The SPA is nothing impressive Venus – Has a good range

– The AoE damage is good – The SPA is decent

– It is quite expensive to upgrade Airren – Quite high DPS

– It is a strong summon unit and offers a good range – Only attacks a single target Ikki (Hollow) – Extremely high DPS

– Infinite range – Only has Line AoE

– Not an impressive SPA Yuni – Offers high DPS

– Has good SPA – Has a short range

– The upgrades are expensive Janji Deals good burn damage to enemies Quite a long SPA Whitestache – Offers good DPS

– Is a completely AoE-based unit – Has a long SPA Super Borul – Has excellent DPS

– Offers good range – Has excellent DPS

– Offers a good range

B-Tier Units

Unit Upside Downside Shirtless Magician – Offers good range

– Freezes enemies with attacks – The DPS is quite low

– The SPA is bad Humble-Swordman (Selection) – Offers decent DPS

– Deals bleed damage to enemies Quite a long SPA Blackstache Offers good DPS – Quite a long SPA

– The range is quite short Zaruto (Sage) – It is a good unit for completing the Story Mode

– Offers good DPS Has quite a long SPA Super God Koku – Offers decent overall stats

– The DPS is quite high It is quite expensive to upgrade Ikki (HalfMask) It has good DPS The SPA is quite long Kosuke (TS) – Offers good range

– The DPS is also good The SPA is quite long Ramen Grill-Master – Good unit to farm money

– Generates cash with each turn – Doesn’t help in any other way

– Only a decent unit for the early game Ruffy (Lobby) – Offers good DPS

– The range is decent – It is a hill unit

– Limited usage due to placement restriction Nighty – Offers decent DPS

– Has quick attacks that are helpful to deal with mobs Has a short range Kujo – Offers good DPS

– The SPA is decent as well The range is quite bad Vegu (Mind) Offers good DPS – The SPA is quite long

– The range is not too good

C-Tier Units

Unit Upside Downside Super Koku – Has AoE attacks

– Offers decent DPS It is expensive to upgrade Borul – Offers a good range

– The DPS is decent It can be expensive to upgrade Stampede – Offers a good range

– The DPS is also good – The AoE is quite limited

– The SPA is not too good Koro (Lobby) – Offers quick attacks

– Has decent AoE The unit has a short range at the beginning Nezichi – Offers decent SPA

– The DPS is quite high Not good when dealing with multiple units Dual Servant – Offers good DPS

– The range is also decent The unit is expensive to upgrade Zio Brundo Offers incredible DPS The overall stats are quite mid Xerxes Offers decent overall stats The unit is expensive to upgrade Water Goddess – Offers good AoE damage

– The range is nothing impressive The SPA is only decent Onwin – Offers decent SPA

– The DPS is also decent – Offers a low range

– The unit is expensive to upgrade The Cursed One It deals 2.5x damage every 3rd attack The range is quite low Gen Has good overall stats Doesn’t work well against higher enemies

Also read:

All Star Tower Defense X D-Tier Units

Unit Upside Downside Jon Jo Offers decent DP – Has a short range

– Only focuses on a single enemy Captain Applies burn damage to enemies Has a long SPA Anti Magician – Offers decent DPS

– The range is also decent Doesn’t work well against higher enemies Humble Swordsman Offers high DPS The overall stats are low Lami Offers decent DPS The placement and upgrade costs are high for a starter unit Ikki (Early) Offers good AoE damage Its an overall decent unit but nothing special Spirit Detective – Offers decent DPS

– Has a decent range Not good for higher ranks Ruffy Offers decent range and DPS Has placement restrictions due to being a hill unit Zaruto Offers decent DPS – Has a low range

– The overall stats are nothing impressive Vegu Offers good stats that are helpful for completing Story Mode Has limited placement option due to being a hill unit Uru – Offers decent DPS

– The range is okay It is a hill unit with limited placement options Koro Offers decent SPA – Offers a short range

– The DPS is nothing impressive Kosuke – Can stun enemies

– Offers a decent range The DPS is quite low Koku Has decent overall stats The SPA is quite long Ice Queen The unit can freeze enemies – The DPS is quite low

– The SPA is not impressive

This brings us to the end of the article. We will update the All Star Tower Defense X Units Tier List once new units roll out. So, bookmark this page and make sure to check back later.