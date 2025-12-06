Roblox Anime Advance Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Anime Advance Codes on December 6th, 2025.

Anime Advance delivers pure chaotic fun where you fight endless enemy hordes to collect stars and unlock legendary heroes! This Roblox experience lets you become your favorite anime warriors, using their signature powers while recruiting more heroes as companions. Building a powerful roster requires gems, potions, and raid keys. Anime Advance codes deliver instant resources!

Working Anime Advance Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are working right now. Use them before they expire!

5KFAVSUHUUUU – Get free rewards

– Get free rewards THX1MVISITS – Get free rewards

– Get free rewards 7.5KLIKES<3 – Get free rewards

– Get free rewards INSANE5KLIKES – Get 1x Luck Potion, 1x Damage Potion, 1x Coin Potion, 1x Power Potion, 1x Drop Potion, 1x XP Potion, 1x Reset Level Stats, 20x Gems

– Get 1x Luck Potion, 1x Damage Potion, 1x Coin Potion, 1x Power Potion, 1x Drop Potion, 1x XP Potion, 1x Reset Level Stats, 20x Gems 5KACTIVESAMAZING – Get 1x Luck Potion, 1x Damage Potion, 1x Coin Potion, 1x Power Potion, 1x Drop Potion, 1x XP Potion, 1x Reset Level Stats, 20x Gems

– Get 1x Luck Potion, 1x Damage Potion, 1x Coin Potion, 1x Power Potion, 1x Drop Potion, 1x XP Potion, 1x Reset Level Stats, 20x Gems MINIUPDATE0.2 – Get 1x Luck Potion, 1x Damage Potion, 1x Coin Potion, 1x Power Potion, 1x Drop Potion, 1x XP Potion, 1x Reset Level Stats, 30x Ruby

– Get 1x Luck Potion, 1x Damage Potion, 1x Coin Potion, 1x Power Potion, 1x Drop Potion, 1x XP Potion, 1x Reset Level Stats, 30x Ruby NEWEVENTSOON – Get 1x Luck Potion, 1x Damage Potion, 1x Coin Potion, 1x Power Potion, 1x Drop Potion, 1x XP Potion, 1x Reset Level Stats, 20x Gems

– Get 1x Luck Potion, 1x Damage Potion, 1x Coin Potion, 1x Power Potion, 1x Drop Potion, 1x XP Potion, 1x Reset Level Stats, 20x Gems 2.5KLIKESTHANKS – Get 30x Ruby, 100x Sapphire, 30x Talent Token, 20x Gems

– Get 30x Ruby, 100x Sapphire, 30x Talent Token, 20x Gems 2.5KFAVSGG – Get 1x Raid Key, 20x Gems

– Get 1x Raid Key, 20x Gems UPDATE0.1 – Get 2x Luck Potion, 2x Damage Potion, 2x Coin Potion, 2x Power Potion, 2x Drop Potion, 2x XP Potion, 2x Reset Level Stats

– Get 2x Luck Potion, 2x Damage Potion, 2x Coin Potion, 2x Power Potion, 2x Drop Potion, 2x XP Potion, 2x Reset Level Stats ENEMIESRAID – Get 1x Raid Key, 20x Gems

– Get 1x Raid Key, 20x Gems LEADERBOARDSFIXED – Get 1x Raid Key, 3x Potion Box, 20x Gems

– Get 1x Raid Key, 3x Potion Box, 20x Gems VISIBLEPITY – Get 1x Raid Key, 3x Potion Box, 20x Gems

– Get 1x Raid Key, 3x Potion Box, 20x Gems SRRY4SHUTDOWN – Get 1x Raid Key, 3x Potion Box

– Get 1x Raid Key, 3x Potion Box INSANE4KACTIVES – Get 2x Luck Potion, 2x Damage Potion, 2x Coin Potion, 2x Power Potion, 2x Drop Potion, 2x XP Potion, 2x Reset Level Stats, 20x Gems

– Get 2x Luck Potion, 2x Damage Potion, 2x Coin Potion, 2x Power Potion, 2x Drop Potion, 2x XP Potion, 2x Reset Level Stats, 20x Gems YEAH3KACTIVESGUYS – Get 2x Luck Potion, 2x Damage Potion, 2x Coin Potion, 2x Power Potion, 2x Drop Potion, 2x XP Potion, 2x Reset Level Stats, 20x Gems

– Get 2x Luck Potion, 2x Damage Potion, 2x Coin Potion, 2x Power Potion, 2x Drop Potion, 2x XP Potion, 2x Reset Level Stats, 20x Gems WOAH1KACTIVESGG – Get 2x Luck Potion, 2x Damage Potion, 2x Coin Potion, 2x Power Potion, 2x Drop Potion, 2x XP Potion, 2x Reset Level Stats, 20x Gems

– Get 2x Luck Potion, 2x Damage Potion, 2x Coin Potion, 2x Power Potion, 2x Drop Potion, 2x XP Potion, 2x Reset Level Stats, 20x Gems 2KACTIVESYOOO – Get 2x Luck Potion, 2x Damage Potion, 2x Coin Potion, 2x Power Potion, 2x Drop Potion, 2x XP Potion, 2x Reset Level Stats, 20x Gems

– Get 2x Luck Potion, 2x Damage Potion, 2x Coin Potion, 2x Power Potion, 2x Drop Potion, 2x XP Potion, 2x Reset Level Stats, 20x Gems YES1KFAVS – Get 2x Luck Potion, 2x Damage Potion, 2x Coin Potion, 2x Power Potion, 2x Drop Potion, 2x XP Potion, 2x Reset Level Stats, 20x Gems

– Get 2x Luck Potion, 2x Damage Potion, 2x Coin Potion, 2x Power Potion, 2x Drop Potion, 2x XP Potion, 2x Reset Level Stats, 20x Gems RELEASE – Get 2x Luck Potion, 2x Damage Potion, 2x Coin Potion, 2x Power Potion, 2x Drop Potion, 2x XP Potion, 2x Reset Level Stats, 20x Gems

Expired Codes

Great news! There are currently no expired codes yet:

No expired codes currently

How to Redeem Anime Advance Codes in Roblox

Important: You must join the official Anime Advance Discord community BEFORE codes will work! After joining, follow these steps:

Launch Anime Advance in Roblox Click the menu on the top right side of screen Select the “Bird” button Enter your code in the text box Click “Redeem” to claim rewards

Your potions, gems, and other items appear immediately.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with fresh codes, so bookmark this page and check back often. We monitor the game daily to catch new codes as soon as they’re released. You can also join the official Anime Advance Discord server. Following the StarX Inc Roblox community grants exclusive in-game rewards like the Auto-Clicker. The StarX Inc Twitter account also posts codes during updates.