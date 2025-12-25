Roblox Anime Auto Chess Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Anime Auto Chess Codes on December 25, 2025.

Anime Auto Chess brings strategic auto-battler gameplay to Roblox with iconic anime characters! This tower defense strategy game combines the tactical depth of auto chess mechanics with explosive action from your favorite anime heroes like Goku, Naruto, and Luffy. Assemble your ultimate roster from a diverse cast of characters, each with unique abilities and rarities, then watch them battle automatically while you strategically position and upgrade units to outmaneuver opponents. Anime Auto Chess codes deliver instant resources!

Working Anime Auto Chess Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are working right now. Use them before expiring!

DrippyAdmiral – Get Free Aokiji Skin

– Get Free Aokiji Skin CompCode02!! – Get 25 Trait Rerolls and 10 Ability Shards

– Get 25 Trait Rerolls and 10 Ability Shards CompCode01! – Get 25 Trait Rerolls and 2,000 Gems

– Get 25 Trait Rerolls and 2,000 Gems ConsoleAndLockFixes – Get 25 Trait Rerolls and 10 Ability Shards

– Get 25 Trait Rerolls and 10 Ability Shards AnimeAutoDelay – Get 25 Trait Rerolls and 10 Ability Shards

– Get 25 Trait Rerolls and 10 Ability Shards ToadBoiTheGoat – Get 2 Dice, 3 Power Fragments, 500 Medals, 2 Deluxe Dice, and 250 Radiant Emblems

– Get 2 Dice, 3 Power Fragments, 500 Medals, 2 Deluxe Dice, and 250 Radiant Emblems AnhBiDaiThan – Get 2 Dice, 3 Power Fragments, 500 Medals, 2 Deluxe Dice, and 250 Radiant Emblems

– Get 2 Dice, 3 Power Fragments, 500 Medals, 2 Deluxe Dice, and 250 Radiant Emblems PhoenixVids – Get 2 Dice, 3 Power Fragments, 500 Medals, 2 Deluxe Dice, and 250 Radiant Emblems

– Get 2 Dice, 3 Power Fragments, 500 Medals, 2 Deluxe Dice, and 250 Radiant Emblems Sebbyastian – Get 2 Dice, 3 Power Fragments, 500 Medals, 2 Deluxe Dice, and 250 Radiant Emblems

– Get 2 Dice, 3 Power Fragments, 500 Medals, 2 Deluxe Dice, and 250 Radiant Emblems Nagblox – Get 2 Dice, 3 Power Fragments, 500 Medals, 2 Deluxe Dice, and 250 Radiant Emblems

– Get 2 Dice, 3 Power Fragments, 500 Medals, 2 Deluxe Dice, and 250 Radiant Emblems AutoChessIsAutoChess – Get 1,000 Medals and 500 Radiant Emblems

– Get 1,000 Medals and 500 Radiant Emblems Reminder_PutMoreIntoEquipments – Get 1,000 Medals and 500 Radiant Emblems

– Get 1,000 Medals and 500 Radiant Emblems Release – Get 1,000 Medals and 500 Radiant Emblems

– Get 1,000 Medals and 500 Radiant Emblems SORRYFORBUGT_T – Get free rewards

Expired Codes

Great news! There are currently no expired codes yet:

No expired codes currently

How to Redeem Anime Auto Chess Codes in Roblox

Important: You must complete the tutorial before accessing codes! After that, follow these steps:

Launch Anime Auto Chess in Roblox Find the Codes NPC in the lobby Press E to interact with the NPC Enter your code in the text box Click “Redeem” to claim rewards

Your medals, emblems, fragments, and other resources appear immediately. The unusual NPC-based redemption system differs from typical menu codes!

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with fresh codes, so bookmark this page and check back often. We monitor the game daily to catch new codes as soon as they’re released.

You can also join the Anime Auto Chess Discord server.

Anime Auto Chess codes give you the medals, emblems, and rerolls needed to build competitive squads immediately.