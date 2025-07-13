Roblox Anime Boss Raid Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Anime Boss Raid Codes on July 13th, 2025.

Anime Boss Raid brings together your favorite anime characters in an epic battle against the most powerful bosses from across different universes. This auto-clicker experience combines character collection with strategic combat, where you summon anime heroes to fight increasingly challenging enemies while collecting valuable loot.

Working Anime Boss Raid Codes

Our team has verified these codes and confirmed they’re currently active. Make sure to join the InfinityAnime Roblox group and like the game before redeeming any codes:

5000LIKES – 2 Trait Crystals

– 2 Trait Crystals 3500LIKES – 2 Trait Crystals

– 2 Trait Crystals 2500LIKES – 1 Trait Crystal

– 1 Trait Crystal RELEASE – 3 Stat Circuits, 3 Trait Crystals

Remember that you must join the official Roblox group first before these codes to work. This is a requirement from the developers, so don’t skip this step.

Expired Anime Boss Raid Codes

These codes are no longer working and have been moved to our expired list:

1500LIKES – No longer active

– No longer active 1000LIKES – Expired

– Expired 500LIKES – Expired

How to Redeem Anime Boss Raid Codes in Roblox

Before you can claim your free rewards, you need to complete two important steps: join the InfinityAnime Roblox community and like the game. Once that’s done, here’s how to redeem your codes:

Launch Anime Boss Raid.

Click the Shop button located on the left side of your screen

button located on the left side of your screen Look for the Key icon in the Shop menu or scroll to the bottom

icon in the Shop menu or scroll to the bottom Enter your code in the “Enter Code Here…” text box

text box Click Claim to receive your rewards instantly

Make sure you type the codes exactly as shown, including any capital letters. The codes are case-sensitive, so “5000LIKES” won’t work if you type “5000likes.”

How to Find More Anime Boss Raid Codes

This page is your most reliable source for Anime Boss Raid codes since we update our list regularly and test every code before publishing. We check for new codes daily and remove expired ones immediately, so you’ll always find the most current information here.

However, if you want to stay connected with the community, the developers share new codes primarily through their Discord server. Join the InfinityAnime Discord to get notifications when fresh codes drop. You should also follow @InfinityAnimeX on X (formerly Twitter) for additional updates and announcements.

Since we monitor all these sources for you, bookmark this page and check back regularly. You’ll never miss out on free Trait Crystals, Stat Circuits, or other valuable resources that can help you build the perfect anime team.