Roblox Anime Card Battle Codes (February 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Anime Card Battle codes on February 26th, 2025.

Building an impressive deck of anime-inspired cards is at the heart of Anime Card Battle on Roblox. To truly excel and create the ultimate collection, you’ll need plenty of potions and boosts to increase your chances of finding rare cards. That’s where our complete list of Anime Card Battle codes comes in handy, offering valuable rewards like luck potions, speed potions, and other items that enhance your gameplay experience.

All Working Anime Card Battle Codes (February 2025)

These codes have been verified as working as of February 26, 2025. Remember to enter them exactly as shown, including any special characters and capitalization:

VALENTINESUPDATE! – Redeem for free rewards (NEW)

– Redeem for free rewards (NEW) UPDATEDAY! – Redeem for free rewards (NEW)

– Redeem for free rewards (NEW) 80KLIKES! – Redeem for free rewards (NEW)

– Redeem for free rewards (NEW) 100MVISITS! – Redeem for UPD 12.2 rewards

– Redeem for UPD 12.2 rewards CHRISTMASDAY! – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards EVOCHANGES! – Redeem for UPD 11.1 rewards

– Redeem for UPD 11.1 rewards HALLOWEENISHERE! – Redeem for Halloween rewards

– Redeem for Halloween rewards 70KLIKES! – Redeem for 7 Speed Potion 3, 7 Luck Potion 3, 3 Star Potions, 1 Boss Potions, and 3 Corrupt Potions

– Redeem for 7 Speed Potion 3, 7 Luck Potion 3, 3 Star Potions, 1 Boss Potions, and 3 Corrupt Potions 50MVISITS! – Redeem for 4 Speed Potion 3, 4 Luck Potion 3, 3 Star Potions, 1 Boss Potions, and 3 Corrupt Potions

– Redeem for 4 Speed Potion 3, 4 Luck Potion 3, 3 Star Potions, 1 Boss Potions, and 3 Corrupt Potions PEPPERSTHEBEST! – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards SUB2Joltzy! – Redeem for a Speed Potion 3 and a Luck Potion 3

– Redeem for a Speed Potion 3 and a Luck Potion 3 SUB2D1SGUISED! – Redeem for a Speed Potion 3 and a Luck Potion 3

– Redeem for a Speed Potion 3 and a Luck Potion 3 SUB2CONSUME! – Redeem for a Speed Potion 3 and a Luck Potion 3

– Redeem for a Speed Potion 3 and a Luck Potion 3 SUB2WIRY! – Redeem for a Speed Potion 3 and a Luck Potion 3

– Redeem for a Speed Potion 3 and a Luck Potion 3 SUB2TOADBOI! – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards SUB2RIJORO! – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards SUB2VALK! – Redeem for 1 Star Potion, 6 Luck Potion 3, 3 Speed Potion 3, and 1 Corrupt Potion

– Redeem for 1 Star Potion, 6 Luck Potion 3, 3 Speed Potion 3, and 1 Corrupt Potion FOLLOWEXVAR! – Redeem for a Speed Potion 3 and a Luck Potion 3

Expired Anime Card Battle Codes

These codes no longer work in the game:

UPDATE6!

UPDATE5!

UPDATE4!

UPDATE3.5!

UPDATE3!

UPDATE2!

20MVISITS!

30MVISITS!

15MVISITS!

10MVISITS!

5MVISITS!

1MVISITS!

500KVISITS!

20KLIKES!

15KLIKES!

10KLIKES!

6KLIKES!

5KLIKES!

4KLIKES!

2KLIKES!

1KLIKES!

WEFIXITZ!

2KTWITTERFOLLOWS!

SORRYFORALLTHESHUTDOWNS!

SORRYFORTHATBUGMYBAD!

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN!

RELEASE!

THANKS4PLAYING!

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Card Battle

Follow the steps below to easily redeem codes for Anime Card Battle in Roblox:

Launch Anime Card Battle in Roblox. Click on the Codes icon in the left menu Enter your code in the “Code here” text box Click the “Redeem!” button to get your rewards

If a code doesn’t work, make sure you’ve typed it exactly as shown above, including capital letters and special characters. Codes are case-sensitive, so even slight differences can prevent them from working.

Where to Find More Anime Card Battle Codes

While we keep this guide updated with all the latest Anime Card Battle codes, you might want to follow official sources to get codes as soon as they’re released. The quickest way to find new codes is by joining the official Anime Card Battle Discord server where developers frequently post announcements and codes.

The developers typically release new codes when the game reaches milestones like 100M visits or 80K likes, or when major updates are launched. Bookmarking this page is your best option though, as we constantly search for new codes and update our list immediately so you don’t have to hunt them down yourself.