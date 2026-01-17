Home » Gaming » Roblox Anime Card Collection Codes (January 2026)

Roblox Anime Card Collection Codes (January 2026)

by Acharya Nidesh
written by Acharya Nidesh 0 comment

Update: We last updated this article with the latest Anime Card Collection codes on January 17, 2026.

Anime Card Collection is a card-collector game, where you gather various anime-themed cards. You can obtain them from the packs purchased from the conveyor at your base. After purchasing, you add them to your collection and start earning money. The game also offers redemption codes that can help you obtain packs and cash for free. In this article, you can find all currently active Anime Card Collection codes and a redemption guide.

Roblox Anime Card Collection Codes

All Active Anime Card Collection Codes

Below is the list of all active Anime Card Collection codes, granting freebies:

  • FirstCode – Get $500 cash and 1 Ninja Pack for free

Check out our Roblox codes master list article for the latest codes of similar games, such as Anime Card Clash, Anime Card Battle, and more.

All Expired Codes

Below is the list of codes that were granting freebies, but have expired as of now:

  • Release
  • Update1
  • Update2
  • Update3
  • Update4
  • Update5
  • XmasEvent

How to Redeem Anime Card Collection Codes

Redeeming the codes in this experience is short, simple, and easy. Use the steps listed below and get freebies from the active codes:

  1. Launch the Anime Card Collection game in Roblox.
  2. Tap the Shop button located on the right side, above Achievements.
  3. You will see a box at the bottom of the Shop menu with the “Enter code here…” text.
  4. Copy and paste the active code into the box.
  5. Tap the Claim button below the box to receive freebies.

It’s recommended to redeem the codes as soon as possible, or they will expire, and you won’t be able to receive freebies.

Anime Card Collection Code redemption guide

How to Find More Codes

You can join the experience’s official Discord server to find the latest redemption codes. In the server, look for the Codes channel, where the developers share new codes when a new update is released. We will also update this article whenever a new code is available. So, you can bookmark this page and check back regularly to find the latest codes in future updates.

Nidesh Acharya is a gaming writer at TechWiser, covering guides and news on several Roblox experiences. While not writing, you can find him watching videos on geopolitics, reading books, expanding his Philosophical Knowledge, watching movies, and writing poetry and fiction.

You may also like

Bee Swarm Simulator Stats Mechanics Guide

Plants vs Brainrots Vaulted Update: Release Date and Countdown

Fish It Leviathan’s Den Update: Release Date and Countdown

My Fishing Brainrots Admin Abuse Update: Release Date and Countdown

Bee Swarm Simulator Bee Mechanics Guide

Roblox My Waterpark Codes (January 2026)

Roblox Merge Your Army Codes (January 2026)

How to Make Money Fast in Escape Tsunami for Brainrots

Is There Admin Abuse Event in Universal Tower Defense?

Roblox Ghoul Re Codes (January 2026)