Roblox Anime Card Collection Codes (January 2026)

Update: We last updated this article with the latest Anime Card Collection codes on January 17, 2026.

Anime Card Collection is a card-collector game, where you gather various anime-themed cards. You can obtain them from the packs purchased from the conveyor at your base. After purchasing, you add them to your collection and start earning money. The game also offers redemption codes that can help you obtain packs and cash for free. In this article, you can find all currently active Anime Card Collection codes and a redemption guide.

All Active Anime Card Collection Codes

Below is the list of all active Anime Card Collection codes, granting freebies:

FirstCode – Get $500 cash and 1 Ninja Pack for free

All Expired Codes

Below is the list of codes that were granting freebies, but have expired as of now:

Release

Update1

Update2

Update3

Update4

Update5

XmasEvent

How to Redeem Anime Card Collection Codes

Redeeming the codes in this experience is short, simple, and easy. Use the steps listed below and get freebies from the active codes:

Launch the Anime Card Collection game in Roblox. Tap the Shop button located on the right side, above Achievements. You will see a box at the bottom of the Shop menu with the “Enter code here…” text. Copy and paste the active code into the box. Tap the Claim button below the box to receive freebies.

It’s recommended to redeem the codes as soon as possible, or they will expire, and you won’t be able to receive freebies.

How to Find More Codes

You can join the experience’s official Discord server to find the latest redemption codes. In the server, look for the Codes channel, where the developers share new codes when a new update is released. We will also update this article whenever a new code is available. So, you can bookmark this page and check back regularly to find the latest codes in future updates.