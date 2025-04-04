Roblox Anime Champions Simulator Codes (April 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Anime Champions Simulator codes on April 4th, 2025.

Looking for the latest Anime Champions Simulator codes? Our complete list features all the working codes to help you get free diamonds, summons, boosts, and more in this popular Roblox experience. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced player, these codes will give you the edge you need to progress faster through this anime-inspired adventure.

Working Anime Champions Simulator Codes (April 2025)

Our team has verified that these codes are currently active in Anime Champions Simulator. Make sure to redeem them before they expire!

MerryChristmas — Redeem for free rewards including diamonds, boosts, and more

— Redeem for free rewards including diamonds, boosts, and more HappyFix — Redeem for “some rewards”

— Redeem for “some rewards” HappyThanksgiving — Redeem for free rewards

— Redeem for free rewards TheGames — Redeem for 100 Rune Dust, 1k Diamonds, and Boosts

— Redeem for 100 Rune Dust, 1k Diamonds, and Boosts GamesShutdown — Redeem for 250% Boosts, 2 Beach Summons, and 100 Premium Metals

— Redeem for 250% Boosts, 2 Beach Summons, and 100 Premium Metals GearGoals — Redeem for 250% Boosts, 3 Beach Summons, 3 Summer Portal Summons, and 50 Premium Metals

— Redeem for 250% Boosts, 3 Beach Summons, 3 Summer Portal Summons, and 50 Premium Metals SummerSunday — Redeem for various summons and resources

— Redeem for various summons and resources DailyQuest5 — Redeem for 1k Diamonds, Raid Chest Key, and Luck Boost

— Redeem for 1k Diamonds, Raid Chest Key, and Luck Boost 200Million — Redeem for a Galaxy 2 Summon Capsule, Galaxy 1 Summon Capsule, Orb Enhancer, and Diamonds

— Redeem for a Galaxy 2 Summon Capsule, Galaxy 1 Summon Capsule, Orb Enhancer, and Diamonds 150kLikesTY — Redeem for Cosmic Summon, 1,000 Diamonds, Scrap, Dust, and Potions

Expired Codes

!LagFix

IAmAtomic

Alpha1

Galaxy3Soon

LuckyMonday

LetsGoGalaxy3

FreeDevPack

ThanksDad

G3Shutdown

FeedbackTY

NinjaWarUpdate

LuckBoosts

SlimeUpdate

NEWDungeons

SLIME

SeasonPassBuff

Update17

DailyQuest4

AddedSkins

LastChance

EclipseUpdate

MissingEggs

170kFaves

EasterSunday

HappyEasterACS

10kPlay

Ultrainstinct

OrbEnhanced

Survey

Looking for codes in other popular Roblox games? Check out our guides for Sols RNG codes, Grand Piece Online codes, and our complete Roblox Codes hub for more free rewards across all experiences.

How to Redeem Anime Champions Simulator Codes

Redeeming codes for Anime Champions Simulator is quite simple. Just follow the steps below:

Launch Anime Champions Simulator in Roblox. Click on the Shopping Cart icon on the left side of your screen. In the Store menu, click on the Twitter (bird) icon. Enter your code in the text box. Click the “Redeem” button to claim your rewards.

Remember that codes are case-sensitive, so it’s best to copy and paste them directly from our list to avoid any errors.

How to Find More Anime Champions Simulator Codes

The developers of Anime Champions Simulator regularly release new codes to celebrate game updates, milestones, and special events. To stay informed about the latest codes, bookmark this page, as we update it frequently with new codes as soon as they’re released. You can also follow the official developers on Twitter (@realdaireb) or join the official Anime Champions Simulator Discord server, where new codes are often announced.

With these codes and tips, you’ll be well on your way to becoming a champion in no time. Remember to check back regularly for more codes and updates!