Roblox Anime Dungeon Fighters Codes (March 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Anime Dungeon Fighters codes on March 18th, 2025.

In Anime Dungeon Fighters, you’ll face powerful enemies inspired by popular anime series, including characters like Goku, Luffy, and Naruto. To stand a chance against these strong anime characters, you’ll need strong heroes and powerful weapons. Fortunately, redeeming codes can give you a significant advantage by providing free Gems, Dark Crystals, Magic Dust, and other valuable resources without spending Robux. Let’s dive into all the active Roblox Anime Dungeon Fighters Codes codes you can redeem right now!

Working Anime Dungeon Fighters Codes

We’ve verified these codes are working as of today:

WEEKENDGIFT3 – 3,000 Dark Crystals and 5x Magic Dust ( new )

– 3,000 Dark Crystals and 5x Magic Dust ( ) WEEKENDGIFT2 – Free rewards

– Free rewards WEEKENDGIFT – 3,000 Gems

– 3,000 Gems SOLO3 – 3,000 Dark Crystals

– 3,000 Dark Crystals AURABUG – 5,000 Stamps

– 5,000 Stamps THANKSGIVING1 – 5,000 Stamps

– 5,000 Stamps DISCORD – Free rewards

– Free rewards THANKSGIVING – 25,000 Halloween Candy

– 25,000 Halloween Candy HALLOWEEN1 – 5,000 Halloween Candy

– 5,000 Halloween Candy HALLOWEEN – 1,000 Halloween Candy and 1,000 Gems

– 1,000 Halloween Candy and 1,000 Gems bug – One Peach and 1,000 Gems

– One Peach and 1,000 Gems WUKONG – 500 Peaches and 500 Gems

– 500 Peaches and 500 Gems LEOPARD – 500 Gems

– 500 Gems KAIJUNO8 – Five Hero Magic Dust and 500 Gems

– Five Hero Magic Dust and 500 Gems COMESOON – Five Weapon Magic Dust and Two Hero Magic Dust (New servers only)

– Five Weapon Magic Dust and Two Hero Magic Dust (New servers only) AURAUPDATE – 300 Gems

– 300 Gems NEWUPDATE – 500 Gems

– 500 Gems GUILDUPDATE – 600 Gems

Expired Anime Dungeon Fighters Codes

These codes no longer work in the game:

NEWGAME

NEWHERO

PVPUPDATE

ENCHANTINGUPDATE

BOOSTGIFT

GEMGIFT

GOLDGIFT

freegift2

FREEGIFT

WEEKENDGIFT1

NEWGAME2

How to Redeem Anime Dungeon Fighters Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes for Anime Dungeon Fighters is simple and takes just a few seconds. Follow these steps to claim your rewards:

Launch Anime Dungeon Fighters in Roblox. Click on the yellow Shop icon on the right side of the screen. Navigate to the Codes tab. Enter your code in the text box. Click the Claim! button (or Redeem, depending on your game version).

How to Find More Anime Dungeon Fighters Codes

While we work hard to keep this guide updated with all the latest codes, there are a few official sources you can check for new codes. The developer, BestBunny, periodically releases new codes to provide players with various in-game goodies. Here’s where you can find the most up-to-date codes:

Join the official Anime Dungeon Fighters Discord server and check the #Codes channel

Official community for announcements and potential group-exclusive rewards

Additionally, make sure to log in daily to collect your daily rewards, which can help with game progression. Remember that codes typically have a limited lifespan, so it’s always best to redeem them as soon as possible. Keep checking back here for the latest codes!