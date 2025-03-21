Roblox Anime Fantasy Codes (March 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Anime Fantasy Codes on March 21st, 2025.

Anime Fantasy brings together beloved characters from various anime series into an exciting tower defense experience on Roblox. The journey to becoming the ultimate protagonist requires dedication, but our collection of Anime Fantasy codes will give you a head start.

These codes provide resources like gems and reroll tokens that can help you summon powerful characters, upgrade your existing roster, and climb the leaderboards faster.

Active Anime Fantasy Codes

We’ve verified these codes are working as of today. Note that some codes have level requirements, which we’ve indicated below.

X2DROPRATE – 10 Reroll Tokens (Must be level 3)

– 10 Reroll Tokens (Must be level 3) Visit800K – 2,000 Gems and 5 Reroll Tokens (Must be level 3)

– 2,000 Gems and 5 Reroll Tokens (Must be level 3) UPDATE3 – 10 Reroll Tokens (Must be level 5)

– 10 Reroll Tokens (Must be level 5) X3SPEED – 2,000 Gems and 5 Reroll Tokens (Must be level 3)

– 2,000 Gems and 5 Reroll Tokens (Must be level 3) Like7K – 2,500 Gems and 5 Reroll Tokens

– 2,500 Gems and 5 Reroll Tokens Visit700K – 2,000 Gems and 10 Reroll Tokens (Must be level 3)

– 2,000 Gems and 10 Reroll Tokens (Must be level 3) Like6K – 1,500 Gems and 5 Reroll Tokens

– 1,500 Gems and 5 Reroll Tokens Visit600K – 2,000 Gems and 10 Reroll Tokens (Must be level 3)

– 2,000 Gems and 10 Reroll Tokens (Must be level 3) UPDATE2.5 – 3,000 Gems and 5 Reroll Tokens

– 3,000 Gems and 5 Reroll Tokens Like5K – 1,500 Gems and 5 Reroll Tokens

– 1,500 Gems and 5 Reroll Tokens Visit550K – 2,000 Gems and 10 Reroll Tokens (Must be level 3)

– 2,000 Gems and 10 Reroll Tokens (Must be level 3) Like4K – 1,500 Gems and 5 Reroll Tokens

– 1,500 Gems and 5 Reroll Tokens Visit500K – 1,500 Gems and 10 Reroll Tokens (Must be level 3)

– 1,500 Gems and 10 Reroll Tokens (Must be level 3) Like3K – 1,500 Gems and 5 Reroll Tokens

– 1,500 Gems and 5 Reroll Tokens AnimeFantasy – 3,000 Gems

– 3,000 Gems UPDATE2 – 1,000 Gems and 5 Reroll Tokens (Must be level 3)

– 1,000 Gems and 5 Reroll Tokens (Must be level 3) ShadowEvent – 2,500 Shadow Coins, 1 Super Lucky Potion, and 1 Ultra Lucky Potion

– 2,500 Shadow Coins, 1 Super Lucky Potion, and 1 Ultra Lucky Potion Watchpixel5KSub – 1,500 Gems and 5 Reroll Tokens

Expired Anime Fantasy Codes

These codes no longer work in the game:

Visit1M

Active10k

SorryforShutdown1

Visit500k

Likes2500

Likes1500

Visit250k

SorryForTimeChamber

Visit150k

Sub2Watchpixel

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Fantasy

Claiming your rewards for Anime Fantasy is simple. Follow these steps to redeem your codes:

Launch Anime Fantasy in Roblox. Look for the “Codes” option on the right side of your screen. Enter your code in the “Enter Codes” text box. Click the green “Redeem” button.

Remember that codes are case-sensitive, so it’s best to copy and paste them directly from our list to avoid any typing errors.

How to Find More Anime Fantasy Codes

The developers of Anime Fantasy regularly release new codes through various official channels. Here are the best ways to stay updated:

Bookmark this page – We regularly check for new codes and update our list

– We regularly check for new codes and update our list Join the official Roblox group – The Xestreas Roblox group often announces new codes

Anime Fantasy offers an exciting tower defense experience for anime fans, with a diverse roster of characters to collect and battles to conquer. The codes we’ve provided will give you a significant advantage, helping you build a powerful team capable of tackling even the most challenging content.