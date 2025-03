Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator Codes (March 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator Codes on March 18th, 2025.

Anime Fighters Simulator brings together characters inspired by popular anime series like Naruto, Dragon Ball, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, letting you build the ultimate crossover team. The grind to collect powerful units and defeat challenging enemies can be tough, but with the right resources like Anime Fighters Simulator codes, you’ll breeze through the game’s many worlds and challenges.

Our list of Anime Fighters Simulator codes will help you claim valuable items like Cursed Orbs, Shiny Potions, Passive Transfer Tokens, and even exclusive units. These rewards will significantly boost your progress, making it easier to assemble a formidable team capable of taking down any opponent.

Active Anime Fighters Simulator Codes

We’ve verified these codes are working as of today:

Bundles! – 10 Shiny Pots, 50 Cursed Orbs, 1 Limit Broke One Strike Man (Divine Unit), 5k Requiem Passive Token ( new )

– 10 Shiny Pots, 50 Cursed Orbs, 1 Limit Broke One Strike Man (Divine Unit), 5k Requiem Passive Token ( ) LagFixed! – 5 Cursed Orbs, 2 Demonic Tokens, 5 Shiny Pots, 25 Transfer Passive Tokens ( new )

– 5 Cursed Orbs, 2 Demonic Tokens, 5 Shiny Pots, 25 Transfer Passive Tokens ( ) PRISMATICS! – 10 Cursed Orbs, 5 Demonic Tokens, 10 Shiny Pots, 10k Random Shards, 20 Transfer Passive Tokens

– 10 Cursed Orbs, 5 Demonic Tokens, 10 Shiny Pots, 10k Random Shards, 20 Transfer Passive Tokens SpecialTreat:3 – 5 Passive Transfer Tokens, 3 Easter Luck Boosts, 3 Easter Passive Luck Boosts, 3 Time Boosts, 2 Demonic Fruits

– 5 Passive Transfer Tokens, 3 Easter Luck Boosts, 3 Easter Passive Luck Boosts, 3 Time Boosts, 2 Demonic Fruits AnniPart2 – 2 Passive Transfer Tokens, 3 Sacred Gold Ingots, 5 Time Boosts, 5 Luck Boosts

– 2 Passive Transfer Tokens, 3 Sacred Gold Ingots, 5 Time Boosts, 5 Luck Boosts AnniversaryFinallyHere – 20 Passive Transfer Tokens, 25 Challenger Fruits, 10 Demonic Tokens, 30 Passive Luck Boosts, 10 Cursed Orbs, 1 Event Token

– 20 Passive Transfer Tokens, 25 Challenger Fruits, 10 Demonic Tokens, 30 Passive Luck Boosts, 10 Cursed Orbs, 1 Event Token Happy3Years<3 – 20 Passive Transfer Tokens, 25 Challenger Fruits, 10 Demonic Tokens, 30 Passive Luck Boosts, 10 Cursed Orbs, 1 Event Token

– 20 Passive Transfer Tokens, 25 Challenger Fruits, 10 Demonic Tokens, 30 Passive Luck Boosts, 10 Cursed Orbs, 1 Event Token UPDATE71! – 2 Passive Transfer Tokens, 3 Sacred Gold Ingots, 5 Easter Time Boosts, 5 Easter Luck Boosts

– 2 Passive Transfer Tokens, 3 Sacred Gold Ingots, 5 Easter Time Boosts, 5 Easter Luck Boosts ChallengerArrival! – 5 Passive Transfer Tokens, 2 Easter Luck Boosts, 2 Easter Time Boosts, 2 Easter Passive Luck Boosts, 10 Cursed Orbs, 10 Passive Transfer Tokens, 10 Demonic Fruits

– 5 Passive Transfer Tokens, 2 Easter Luck Boosts, 2 Easter Time Boosts, 2 Easter Passive Luck Boosts, 10 Cursed Orbs, 10 Passive Transfer Tokens, 10 Demonic Fruits SorryQuest! – 5 Passive Transfer Tokens, 5 Demonic Fruits, 3 Easter Time Boosts, 3 Easter Luck Boosts

– 5 Passive Transfer Tokens, 5 Demonic Fruits, 3 Easter Time Boosts, 3 Easter Luck Boosts UPD69! – 5 Passive Transfer Tokens, 7 Easter Time Boosts, 1 Demonic Fruit, 4 Easter Luck Boosts, 2 Easter Passive Luck Boosts

– 5 Passive Transfer Tokens, 7 Easter Time Boosts, 1 Demonic Fruit, 4 Easter Luck Boosts, 2 Easter Passive Luck Boosts Sorry4Maintenance! – 8 Passive Transfer Tokens, 5 Easter Time Boosts, 4 Demonic Fruits, 3 Easter Luck Boosts, 5 Easter Passive Luck Boosts

– 8 Passive Transfer Tokens, 5 Easter Time Boosts, 4 Demonic Fruits, 3 Easter Luck Boosts, 5 Easter Passive Luck Boosts OopsieWhoopsie – 3 Passive Transfer Tokens, 3 Easter Time Boosts, 3 Easter Passive Luck Boosts, 3 Easter Luck Boosts, 2 Demonic Fruits

– 3 Passive Transfer Tokens, 3 Easter Time Boosts, 3 Easter Passive Luck Boosts, 3 Easter Luck Boosts, 2 Demonic Fruits UPD67! – 5 Passive Transfer Tokens, 3 Easter Time Boosts, 3 Easter Passive Luck Boosts, 3 Easter Luck Boosts, 2 Demonic Fruits

– 5 Passive Transfer Tokens, 3 Easter Time Boosts, 3 Easter Passive Luck Boosts, 3 Easter Luck Boosts, 2 Demonic Fruits CalebsBDAY! – 10 Easter Luck Boosts, 10 Easter Time Boosts, 10 Easter Passive Luck Potions, 10 Cursed Orbs, 10 Demonic Fruits, 25 Passive Transfer Tokens

– 10 Easter Luck Boosts, 10 Easter Time Boosts, 10 Easter Passive Luck Potions, 10 Cursed Orbs, 10 Demonic Fruits, 25 Passive Transfer Tokens Update66! – 5 Passive Transfer Tokens, 5 Easter Passive Luck Potions, 5 Easter Time Boosts, 5 Easter Luck Boosts

– 5 Passive Transfer Tokens, 5 Easter Passive Luck Potions, 5 Easter Time Boosts, 5 Easter Luck Boosts X7Weekend! – 5 Easter Luck Potions, 5 Easter Luck Passive Potions, 5 Passive Transfer Tokens, 5 Easter Time Boost Potions

– 5 Easter Luck Potions, 5 Easter Luck Passive Potions, 5 Passive Transfer Tokens, 5 Easter Time Boost Potions OopsieDaisies! – 10 Passive Transfer Tokens, 5 Passive Luck Potions, 5 Shiny Potions

Expired Anime Fighters Simulator Codes

These codes no longer work in the game:

Uni2Hype

SummerDelayed!

SummerIsHere!

InkFix

FourthOfJuly

HalfBillion

800klikes

TimeTravelTokyo

OrcaPrison

Update25.3

WorldOfGames

How to Redeem Anime Fighters Simulator Codes

Follow these steps below to redeem the codes for Anime Fighters Simulator:

Launch Anime Fighters Simulator in Roblox. Click on the Twitter bird icon located on the left side of your screen. Enter your code in the “Enter Code Here” text box. Click the green ‘>’ button to redeem the reward.

For best results, copy and paste codes directly from our list to avoid typos.

How to Find More Anime Fighters Simulator Codes

The developers of Anime Fighters Simulator regularly release new codes through several official channels. Joining the official Anime Fighters Discord server is highly recommended, as new codes are frequently posted in the game news channel.

Rather than constantly checking multiple platforms, bookmark this page as we continuously search for and verify new codes to keep our list updated.