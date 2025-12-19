Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator Endless Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator Endless codes on December 19, 2025.

Anime Fighting Simulator Endless is a revamped take on one of the most iconic anime simulators on Roblox. The game keeps the core clicker-style progression that fans love while adding new gacha systems, NPCs, enemies, and progression paths. As with most simulator-style Roblox games, grinding can take time, which is why redeeming Anime Fighting Simulator Endless codes is the fastest way to gain boosts, yen, and chikara to power up your character quickly. Below, you’ll find the latest working Anime Fighting Simulator Endless codes that you can redeem right now.

All Working Anime Fighting Simulator Endless Codes

1000Members – Redeem for a 1.25x boost for 24 hours

– Redeem for a 1.25x boost for 24 hours MobsUpdate – Redeem for 75K chikara

– Redeem for 75K chikara 1WeekAnniversary – Redeem for 75K chikara

– Redeem for 75K chikara 400CCU – Redeem for a 1.25x boost for 24 hours

– Redeem for a 1.25x boost for 24 hours 10kVisits – Redeem for 5K yen

– Redeem for 5K yen 100Favs – Redeem for 75K chikara

– Redeem for 75K chikara 100CCU – Redeem for yen and chikara

– Redeem for yen and chikara LASTFIX – Redeem for 50K chikara

– Redeem for 50K chikara 50Likes – Redeem for a 1-hour boost

– Redeem for a 1-hour boost BugFixes1 – Redeem for 30K chikara

– Redeem for 30K chikara 10Favs – Redeem for 30K chikara

– Redeem for 30K chikara 10Likes – Redeem for 30K chikara

– Redeem for 30K chikara Update1Point1 – Redeem for 50K chikara

– Redeem for 50K chikara SorryForBugsLol – Redeem for 5K yen

– Redeem for 5K yen 1kVisits – Redeem for a 1-hour boost

– Redeem for a 1-hour boost YenCode – Redeem for 1K yen

– Redeem for 1K yen FreeChikara – Redeem for 5K chikara

– Redeem for 5K chikara FreeChikara2 – Redeem for 10K chikara

– Redeem for 10K chikara FreeChikara3 – Redeem for 10K chikara

– Redeem for 10K chikara FreeChikara4 – Redeem for 10K chikara

Codes are case-sensitive, so make sure you enter them exactly as shown to avoid errors.

Expired Anime Fighting Simulator Endless Codes

At the moment, there are no expired Anime Fighting Simulator Endless codes. Any expired codes will be moved to this section once they stop working.

How to Redeem Anime Fighting Simulator Endless Codes

Redeeming codes in Anime Fighting Simulator Endless is simple and only takes a few seconds.

Launch Anime Fighting Simulator Endless on Roblox. Click the Twitter Bird icon in the bottom-left corner to open the menu. Enter a working code. Press Enter to claim your rewards.

Boosts apply automatically and can stack, so redeeming multiple boost codes at once will not waste them.

How to Get More Anime Fighting Simulator Endless Codes

New codes for Anime Fighting Simulator Endless are usually released during updates, milestones, bug fixes, or special events. The best sources for new codes include the official AFSE Discord server, in-game patch notes, and the game’s Roblox page.

To save time, bookmarking this page is the easiest way to stay updated. We regularly check for new Anime Fighting Simulator Endless codes and update this guide as soon as fresh codes are released.