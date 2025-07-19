Roblox Anime Final Strike Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Anime Final Strike codes on July 19, 2025.

Summoning your favorite anime character can be quite a hassle in Anime Final Strike. Getting enough gems for the task requires a lot of time and patience. However, there is one way to instantly obtain a hefty sum of gems in the game. You can redeem the active Anime Final Strike Codes to get various amazing rewards and get a head start. Head down below for the complete list of all the active codes that are available for redemption.

All Active Anime Final Strike Codes

Below, we have the complete list of all the active codes for the game that can be redeemed for rewards. These rewards range from Gems to Stat Engrams.

THANKSFOR10KLIKES – Redeem for 10 Trait Rerolls, 500 Gold, and 500 Gems

APOLOGIESFORBUGS – Redeem for 15 Trait Rerolls, 1000 Gold, and 1000 Gems

THANKSFOR5KLIKES – Redeem for 20 Trait Rerolls, 500 Gold, and 500 Gems

SORRY4SHUTDOWN – Redeem for 15 Trait Rerolls, 1000 Gems, and 10 Stat Engram

RELEASE – Redeem the code for 500 Gems

TRAILER – Redeem the code for 5 Perfect Stat Engem, 5 Trait Rerolls, and 250 Gems

THANKSFOR20K – Redeem the code for 5 Trait Rerolls and 250 Gems

15KCCU – Redeem the code for 5 Stat Engems, 5 Trait Rerolls, and 1000 Gems

Expired Anime Final Strike Codes

Next, we have all the inactive/expired codes that no longer work in the game. You shouldn’t waste your time trying to redeem them.

ILOVECC!

How to Redeem Anime Final Strike Codes

Redeeming the codes is a straightforward task in the game. You can do so by following the instructions below.

Launch Anime Final Strike on Roblox. Be in the main hub and click on the Codes option on the right side of the screen. Type of paste the codes in the ‘Enter Code‘ section. Click the Redeem button to collect the rewards.

How to Get More Codes for the Game

The easiest way to get your hands on more codes for the game is by bookmarking this page and checking it frequently. We will update the list once the developer releases new ones. You can also follow the game on its official Discord Server to get the latest updates on its development or to interact with other players.

How to Fix Anime Final Strike Code Not Working – Troubleshooting

There are various reasons why the game’s code might not be working. You can check out some of the common reasons below.

Server Issue – You should restart the game and log back in to check if the issue is resolved.

You should restart the game and log back in to check if the issue is resolved. Code Has Expired – You might get an error when redeeming a code if it has expired.

You might get an error when redeeming a code if it has expired. Incorrect Code – Typing the wrong code will also give you an error. We recommend copy-pasting the codes instead of typing them manually.

Typing the wrong code will also give you an error. We recommend copy-pasting the codes instead of typing them manually. Code Already Claimed – You will get an error if you try to redeem a code that you have already used.

This brings us to the end of the article. Make sure to redeem the codes before they expire so you don’t miss out on the freebies.