Roblox Anime Geek Codes (March 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Anime Geek codes on March 18th, 2025.

Anime Geek on Roblox gives you the chance to battle against iconic characters from popular anime series like Dragon Ball, One Piece, and Naruto. To help you become stronger and dominate every fight, you’ll need race shards, luck potions, and other valuable resources. Fortunately, Anime Geek codes are here to give you that extra edge without spending Robux.

Our team regularly checks and updates this list to make sure you have access to all the working codes. Whether you’re looking to get more race shards to unlock powerful pets or need some luck potions to boost your drops, these codes will help you progress faster in the game.

Working Anime Geek Codes

Our team has verified these codes are working as of today. Remember that Roblox codes can expire without warning, so redeem them quickly!

GLOBALBOSS – Free rewards

– Free rewards 7KLIKES – Free rewards

– Free rewards GEEKRELEAS3 – 2x Race Shards

Expired Anime Geek Codes

These codes no longer work in the game:

SHUTDOWN1

5KLIKES

3KLIKES

2KLIKES

How to Redeem Anime Geek Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes for Anime Geek is straightforward. Follow these simple steps:

Launch Anime Geek in the Roblox app. Look for the Codes icon on the left side of the screen. Click on it to open the code redemption window. Enter your code in the text box. Press the Redeem button (or Hit button, depending on the UI version).

Remember that Roblox codes are case-sensitive, so make sure you enter them exactly as shown above. To avoid typing errors, you can copy the code from this page and paste it directly into the game.

How to Find More Anime Geek Codes

While we work hard to keep this guide updated with all the latest codes, there are a few other places you can check for new codes. The developer, Nevel Inc, usually releases new codes to celebrate milestones like a certain number of likes or when major updates are released. If you want to stay in the loop, here are some official sources to follow:

Join the official Anime Geek Discord server and check the codes channel.

Follow the developer @Nevelnc on X (formerly Twitter).

Make sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly, as we’re constantly on the lookout for new codes to add to our list.