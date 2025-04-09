Roblox Anime Kingdom Simulator Codes (April 2025)

Update: We last checked this article for new Roblox Anime Kingdom Simulator Codes on April 9th, 2025.

Anime Kingdom Simulator brings together iconic anime characters in an epic Roblox adventure where you can build powerful teams, explore different worlds, and battle tough enemies. To strengthen your squad, we’ve compiled all the working Anime Kingdom Simulator codes. These codes provide potions that increase your damage output, experience gains, and item drop rates.

All Working Anime Kingdom Simulator Codes

Here are all the verified active codes for Anime Kingdom Simulator:

40kOMG : 2x All Potions Tier 1 ( new )

: 2x All Potions Tier 1 ( ) THXFOR30K : 1x All Potions Tier 1 ( new )

: 1x All Potions Tier 1 ( ) SHUTDOWN : Dungeon and Raid Cooldown Time Reset ( new )

: Dungeon and Raid Cooldown Time Reset ( ) 20klikes : 2x All Potions Tier 1

: 2x All Potions Tier 1 Release : 2x All Potions Tier 1

: 2x All Potions Tier 1 10KLIKES: 1x All Tier 1 Potions

Make sure to redeem these codes as soon as possible, as they could expire without warning. We verify and update this list regularly, so bookmark this page to stay informed about the latest offerings.

Expired Anime Kingdom Simulator Codes

The following codes have expired and can no longer be redeemed:

OpenBeta: 2x All Potions Tier 1

If you’re looking for Roblox games with active codes, check out our guides for Brookhaven RP codes, Blox Fruits codes, or CDID codes.

How to Redeem Anime Kingdom Simulator Codes

You can easily redeem codes for Anime Kingdom Simulator by following these steps:

Launch Anime Kingdom Simulator on Roblox. Click on the Shop icon (purple shopping cart) on the left side of your screen Look for the Coupon icon (purple ticket) in the top-right section of the Shop menu, next to the gift icon Enter your code in the “Insert Code Here” text field Click Send to claim your rewards

How to Find More Anime Kingdom Simulator Codes

The development team behind Anime Kingdom Simulator regularly releases new codes. To stay updated about the latest code releases, the most reliable approach is to bookmark this page and check back frequently, as we continuously monitor official sources and update our list. For those who prefer to track down codes directly from the source, follow the official @HypeFunStudio X account or join the Anime Kingdom Discord server.

Have you discovered a code we haven’t listed? Let us know in the comments, and we’ll verify and add it to help other players on their anime adventures!