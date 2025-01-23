Anime Lootify codes are helpful for players like you who are looking to unlock every loot. To be specific, they help you earn potions that increase your XP and gold gains. As you level up, you can spend the gold to Ascend and enhance the quality of the loot chests. By opening them, you can then get high-level weapons, and accessories to increase your overall power. Here, we maintain a list of active codes for Anime Lootify. Moreover, we have also given a step-by-step code redemption guide for your reference.

Last checked for Anime Lootify codes on January 23, 2025.

All Active Anime Lootify Codes

You can find a list of all the working Anime Lootify codes below:

200KVISITS : Redeem this code to get a Gold Potion

: Redeem this code to get a Gold Potion 2KLIKES: Redeem this code to get a XP Potion

Make sure to redeem the above codes before they expire. They guarantee the said rewards so you can use them for your benefit. There is no fixed date on which the developers release new codes, however, we will keep an eye on all the official sources. Just be sure to bookmark this page as you can find all the working codes here in one place.

Expired codes

Currently, there are no expired codes in Anime Lootify.

Plenty of codes are available on the internet and most of them are expired. To help you identify which code is working, we have created this section. This section is updated as soon as an active code expires. A general thing to remember is that a code usually expires when the developers roll out a new update.

How to Redeem Anime Lootify Codes

If you are unsure how to redeem the codes, check out the detailed guide below.

Launch Anime Lootify on your respective device and start playing the game. Click on the Settings icon located at the top of the screen. The settings menu has a text box where you can copy-paste the codes. Once you have entered a code, press the OK button to get the respective reward.

It should be noted that all the codes must be entered as they are. They are case-sensitive and writing them in a different letter case will make them invalid.

Reasons Why Anime Lootify Codes Are Not Working

Here are the reasons why the codes aren’t working in the game:

You have entered the code wrong, with improper letter cases. To avoid any hassle, we recommend copy-pasting the codes from here and redeeming them.

You may have already used the code before.

The code you are trying to use is already expired. Check out our expired codes section for reference.

The game’s server may have overloaded with excessive players, hence, the codes redemption feature got bugged. Try again later to redeem them.

Where to Find More Anime Lootify Codes?

For more codes, you can follow the developers on their X account. You can also join their Discord Server if you like being part of an online community.