Roblox Anime Raid Codes (October 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Anime Raid Codes on October 25th, 2025.

Anime Raid combines gacha mechanics with strategic RPG gameplay, featuring characters from beloved series like Demon Slayer, Naruto, One Piece, and Bleach. You’ll summon rare and powerful anime heroes, then enhance their abilities through talents and enchantments while tackling challenging dungeons and raids. The game offers both story progression and endless mode, constantly pushing you to improve your team’s skills and strategies. Anime Raid codes provide free premium resources that accelerate your progress without grinding for hours.

Working Anime Raid Codes

Our team has verified these codes:

SRYFORBUG – Get Free Rewards

– Get Free Rewards HALLOWEEN – Get Free Rewards

– Get Free Rewards THANKSFOR3MVISIT – Get Free Rewards

– Get Free Rewards BUGFIXES – Get 1,000 Gems and 10 Enchant Crystals

– Get 1,000 Gems and 10 Enchant Crystals THANKFOR5KCCU – Get 20,000 Coins, 3,000 Gems, 30 Enchant Crystals, 30 Talent Crystals, and 30 Super Talent Crystals

– Get 20,000 Coins, 3,000 Gems, 30 Enchant Crystals, 30 Talent Crystals, and 30 Super Talent Crystals BLEACHUPDATE – Get 10,000 Coins, 2,000 Gems, and 30 Enchant Crystals

– Get 10,000 Coins, 2,000 Gems, and 30 Enchant Crystals 1MVISITE – Get 2,000 Gems, 20 Enchant Crystals, and 30 Super Talent Crystals

– Get 2,000 Gems, 20 Enchant Crystals, and 30 Super Talent Crystals OPCODEISHERE – Get Rewards (must be Level 15 to redeem)

– Get Rewards (must be Level 15 to redeem) SORRYFORBUGGING – Get 1,000 Gems

– Get 1,000 Gems ROLLS – Get 3,000 Gems

– Get 3,000 Gems ENCANTCRYSTAL – Get 30 Enchant Crystals

– Get 30 Enchant Crystals TALENTCRYSTAL – Get 50 Super Talent Crystals

Expired Anime Raid Codes

One code has expired:

5WCOIN – No longer active

How to Redeem Anime Raid Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes for Anime Raid is straightforward and takes just a few clicks.

Launch Anime Raid on Roblox. Click the gear icon in the bottom-left corner of the screen. Scroll to the bottom of the settings menu. Find the code input field in the redemption section. Enter any working code in the text box. Click the blue Redeem button to submit your request.

Your rewards will be added immediately to your account. Gems can be used for summoning new characters, while Crystals enhance your existing heroes through talents and enchantments.

How to Find More Anime Raid Codes

We update this guide regularly with all the latest working codes, making this the most reliable source for fresh Anime Raid codes. Bookmark this page and check back frequently since developer New Anime TD releases codes during updates, milestones, and special events. You can also join the official Anime Raid Discord server, where new codes are announced in the codes channel.