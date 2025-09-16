Roblox Anime Rangers X All Units: Rarities, and Prices

If you’re diving into Anime Rangers X, you’ll quickly discover that for easier progress, you will need to understand which units to prioritize. With dozens of anime-inspired characters to collect, each with different rarities and price points, knowing what you’re getting into can save you a lot of time and in-game currency. This complete guide breaks down every single unit in the game, organized by rarity, so you can make smart decisions about where to spend your hard-earned yen.
All Units in Anime Rangers X
The game features an impressive roster of characters inspired by popular anime series. Each unit falls into one of five rarity categories, and understanding these tiers is important for building an effective team. Higher rarity units typically offer better stats and unique abilities, but they also come with much steeper price tags.
Ranger Rarity Units
Ranger units represent the absolute pinnacle of power in Anime Rangers X. These are the characters you’ll want to save up for, though they require serious investment.
|Unit Name
|Image
|Price
|Soul King
|1500 ¥
|Vampire Emperor (OverHeaven)
|1500 ¥
|Crimson Owl
|2600 ¥
|Oldfang Reaver
|1000 ¥
The Crimson Owl stands out as the most expensive ranger unit at 2600 ¥. Meanwhile, Oldfang Reaver offers ranger-tier power at a more accessible 1000 ¥ price point.
Secret Rarity Units
|Unit Name
|Image
|Price
|Fire Fist
|1000 ¥
|Bunny
|400 ¥
|Bunny (Full Moon)
|450 ¥
|Chainsaw Devil (Evo)
|–
|1500 ¥
|Shadowborne
|2050 ¥
|Blood Queen
|1650 ¥
|Solar Fist
|1000 ¥
|Black Reaper
|1300 ¥
|Ichigoat (Evo)
|–
|2350 ¥
|Shadow Knight
|400 ¥
|Silver Reaper
|1500 ¥
|Silver Reaper (OWL)
|–
|1800 ¥
|Eclipse Sorcerer
|1200 ¥
|Control Devil
|–
|999 ¥
|Control Devil (Evo)
|–
|999 ¥
|Shin
|–
|1500 ¥
|Hana (True Release)
|–
|1500 ¥
|Ura (Kai)
|–
|2350 ¥
|Lullaby (Domination)
|–
|2350 ¥
|Flame Captain
|–
|1500 ¥
|Cursed Love
|500 ¥
Mythic Rarity Units
|Unit Name
|Image
|Price
|King Ant
|400 ¥
|Legendary Saiyan
|2000 ¥
|Legendary Saiyan (Super)
|2250 ¥
|Chainsaw Devil
|–
|999 ¥
|Feral Fang
|1350 ¥
|Vampire Emperor (Vampire)
|1500 ¥
|Golden Will
|–
|1500 ¥
|Golden Will (Requiem)
|–
|1500 ¥
|Limitless Sorcerer
|2000 ¥
|Limitless Sorcerer (Infinite)
|2000 ¥
|Ichigoat
|–
|2350 ¥
|Crow Ninja
|2000 ¥
|Crow Ninja (Crow)
|2000 ¥
|Stitchblade (Reaper)
|–
|1500 ¥
|Molten Phantom
|2000 ¥
|Black Mask (Painweaver)
|–
|1500 ¥
|Black Mask (Scorpion)
|–
|1500 ¥
|Pink Sniper
|–
|999 ¥
|Umbrella Fang
|800 ¥
|Voidmask
|2500 ¥
|Killer Candy
|1250 ¥
|Blood Devil
|–
|999 ¥
|String Demon
|1500 ¥
|Knight King
|200 ¥
|Knight King (Chaos)
|1000 ¥
|Fat Shadow
|1000 ¥
|One Arm Pirate
|1000 ¥
|King of Shadows
|2000 ¥
|King of Shadows (Monarch)
|2000 ¥
|King Curses
|800 ¥
|Demon Slayer (Sun Breathing)
|200 ¥
|Tank Top Hero
|400 ¥
|Green Tornado
|400 ¥
|Ura
|–
|2350 ¥
|Thunder Goddess
|2350 ¥
|Yuno
|800 ¥
|Cursed Fist
|600 ¥
|Thunder Sword
|1200 ¥
Legendary Rarity Units
Legendary units offer solid mid-tier options that can carry you through most content without requiring massive investments.
|Unit Name
|Image
|Price
|Shadow Reaver
|40 ¥
|Tidal Tyrant (Infernal)
|120 ¥
|Vampire Emperor
|200 ¥
|Thunder God
|60 ¥
|Cyborg (Ultimate)
|150 ¥
|Saiyan Warrior (Super)
|200 ¥
|Stitchblade
|–
|100 ¥
|Black Mask
|–
|175 ¥
|Light Admiral
|60 ¥
|Docter Pirate
|100 ¥
|Bunny Girl
|150 ¥
|Hawk Swordsman
|50 ¥
|Leaf Ninja (Sage)
|180 ¥
|Otaku
|100 ¥
|Otaku (Speed)
|150 ¥
|Porcoro (Dragon)
|160 ¥
|Black Leg (Hellfire)
|170 ¥
|Eternal Avenger (Cursed)
|190 ¥
|Silent Sting
|300 ¥
|Masked Pyre
|150 ¥
|Crimson Butcher
|–
|200 ¥
Epic Rarity Units
Epic units provide decent early-game options and serve as stepping stones to more powerful characters.
|Unit Name
|Image
|Price
|Tidal Tyrant
|60 ¥
|Sand Ninja
|60 ¥
|Cyborg
|100 ¥
|Killer
|40 ¥
|Iron Inquisitor
|–
|100 ¥
|Turtle Master
|60 ¥
|Hero on Wheels
|20 ¥
|Porcoro
|80 ¥
|Eternal Avenger
|80 ¥
|Speed Ninja
|60 ¥
|Demon Slayer
|80 ¥
Rare Rarity Units
Rare units serve as your starting roster and are perfect for players just beginning their journey in Anime Rangers X.
|Unit Name
|Image
|Price
|Chao
|30 ¥
|Saiyan Warrior
|20 ¥
|Sunshine
|35 ¥
|Rubber Pirate
|80 ¥
|Leaf Ninja
|40 ¥
|Demon Sister
|50 ¥
|Pink Ninja
|45 ¥
|Black Leg
|80 ¥
|Sniper King
|40 ¥
|Prince
|40 ¥
|Hepburn
|20 ¥
|Pirate Hunter
|40 ¥
That’s all you need to know about every unit in Anime Rangers X! Whether you’re a new player just starting your collection or a veteran looking to optimize your team, this complete pricing guide should help you make the best decisions for your playstyle and budget.