Roblox Anime Rangers X All Units: Rarities, and Prices

by Karan
If you’re diving into Anime Rangers X, you’ll quickly discover that for easier progress, you will need to understand which units to prioritize. With dozens of anime-inspired characters to collect, each with different rarities and price points, knowing what you’re getting into can save you a lot of time and in-game currency. This complete guide breaks down every single unit in the game, organized by rarity, so you can make smart decisions about where to spend your hard-earned yen.

All Units in Anime Rangers X

The game features an impressive roster of characters inspired by popular anime series. Each unit falls into one of five rarity categories, and understanding these tiers is important for building an effective team. Higher rarity units typically offer better stats and unique abilities, but they also come with much steeper price tags.

Ranger Rarity Units

Ranger units represent the absolute pinnacle of power in Anime Rangers X. These are the characters you’ll want to save up for, though they require serious investment.

Unit NameImagePrice
Soul King1500 ¥
Vampire Emperor (OverHeaven)1500 ¥
Crimson Owl2600 ¥
Oldfang Reaver1000 ¥

The Crimson Owl stands out as the most expensive ranger unit at 2600 ¥. Meanwhile, Oldfang Reaver offers ranger-tier power at a more accessible 1000 ¥ price point.

Secret Rarity Units

Unit NameImagePrice
Fire FistFire Fist1000 ¥
Bunny400 ¥
Bunny (Full Moon)450 ¥
Chainsaw Devil (Evo)1500 ¥
Shadowborne2050 ¥
Blood QueenBlood Queen1650 ¥
Solar Fist1000 ¥
Black Reaper1300 ¥
Ichigoat (Evo)2350 ¥
Shadow Knight400 ¥
Silver Reaper1500 ¥
Silver Reaper (OWL)1800 ¥
Eclipse Sorcerer1200 ¥
Control Devil999 ¥
Control Devil (Evo)999 ¥
Shin1500 ¥
Hana (True Release)1500 ¥
Ura (Kai)2350 ¥
Lullaby (Domination)2350 ¥
Flame Captain1500 ¥
Cursed Love500 ¥

Mythic Rarity Units

Unit NameImagePrice
King Ant400 ¥
Legendary SaiyanLegendary Saiyan2000 ¥
Legendary Saiyan (Super)2250 ¥
Chainsaw Devil999 ¥
Feral Fang1350 ¥
Vampire Emperor (Vampire)1500 ¥
Golden Will1500 ¥
Golden Will (Requiem)1500 ¥
Limitless Sorcerer2000 ¥
Limitless Sorcerer (Infinite)2000 ¥
Ichigoat2350 ¥
Crow Ninja2000 ¥
Crow Ninja (Crow)2000 ¥
Stitchblade (Reaper)1500 ¥
Molten Phantom2000 ¥
Black Mask (Painweaver)1500 ¥
Black Mask (Scorpion)1500 ¥
Pink Sniper999 ¥
Umbrella Fang800 ¥
Voidmask2500 ¥
Killer Candy1250 ¥
Blood Devil999 ¥
String Demon1500 ¥
Knight King200 ¥
Knight King (Chaos)1000 ¥
Fat Shadow1000 ¥
One Arm Pirate1000 ¥
King of Shadows2000 ¥
King of Shadows (Monarch)2000 ¥
King Curses800 ¥
Demon Slayer (Sun Breathing)Demon Slayer200 ¥
Tank Top Hero400 ¥
Green Tornado400 ¥
Ura2350 ¥
Thunder Goddess2350 ¥
Yuno800 ¥
Cursed Fist600 ¥
Thunder Sword1200 ¥

Legendary Rarity Units

Legendary units offer solid mid-tier options that can carry you through most content without requiring massive investments.

Unit NameImagePrice
Shadow Reaver40 ¥
Tidal Tyrant (Infernal)120 ¥
Vampire Emperor200 ¥
Thunder God60 ¥
Cyborg (Ultimate)cyborg150 ¥
Saiyan Warrior (Super)200 ¥
Stitchblade100 ¥
Black Mask175 ¥
Light Admiral60 ¥
Docter Pirate100 ¥
Bunny Girl150 ¥
Hawk Swordsman50 ¥
Leaf Ninja (Sage)180 ¥
Otaku100 ¥
Otaku (Speed)150 ¥
Porcoro (Dragon)160 ¥
Black Leg (Hellfire)170 ¥
Eternal Avenger (Cursed)190 ¥
Silent Sting300 ¥
Masked Pyre150 ¥
Crimson Butcher200 ¥

Epic Rarity Units

Epic units provide decent early-game options and serve as stepping stones to more powerful characters.

Unit NameImagePrice
Tidal Tyrant60 ¥
Sand Ninja60 ¥
Cyborgcyborg100 ¥
Killer40 ¥
Iron Inquisitor100 ¥
Turtle Master60 ¥
Hero on Wheels20 ¥
PorcoroPorcoro80 ¥
Eternal AvengerEternal Avenger80 ¥
Speed NinjaSpeed Ninja60 ¥
Demon SlayerDemon Slayer80 ¥

Rare Rarity Units

Rare units serve as your starting roster and are perfect for players just beginning their journey in Anime Rangers X.

Unit NameImagePrice
ChaoChao30 ¥
Saiyan Warriorsaiyan warrior20 ¥
Sunshinesunshine35 ¥
Rubber Piraterubber pirate80 ¥
Leaf Ninjaleaf ninja40 ¥
Demon Sisterdemon sister50 ¥
Pink Ninjapink ninja45 ¥
Black Legblack leg80 ¥
Sniper Kingsniper king40 ¥
Princeprince40 ¥
Hepburnhepburn20 ¥
Pirate Hunterpirate hunter40 ¥

That’s all you need to know about every unit in Anime Rangers X! Whether you’re a new player just starting your collection or a veteran looking to optimize your team, this complete pricing guide should help you make the best decisions for your playstyle and budget.

