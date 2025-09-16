Roblox Anime Rangers X All Units: Rarities, and Prices

If you’re diving into Anime Rangers X, you’ll quickly discover that for easier progress, you will need to understand which units to prioritize. With dozens of anime-inspired characters to collect, each with different rarities and price points, knowing what you’re getting into can save you a lot of time and in-game currency. This complete guide breaks down every single unit in the game, organized by rarity, so you can make smart decisions about where to spend your hard-earned yen.

All Units in Anime Rangers X

The game features an impressive roster of characters inspired by popular anime series. Each unit falls into one of five rarity categories, and understanding these tiers is important for building an effective team. Higher rarity units typically offer better stats and unique abilities, but they also come with much steeper price tags.

Ranger Rarity Units

Ranger units represent the absolute pinnacle of power in Anime Rangers X. These are the characters you’ll want to save up for, though they require serious investment.

Unit Name Image Price Soul King 1500 ¥ Vampire Emperor (OverHeaven) 1500 ¥ Crimson Owl 2600 ¥ Oldfang Reaver 1000 ¥

The Crimson Owl stands out as the most expensive ranger unit at 2600 ¥. Meanwhile, Oldfang Reaver offers ranger-tier power at a more accessible 1000 ¥ price point.

Secret Rarity Units

Unit Name Image Price Fire Fist 1000 ¥ Bunny 400 ¥ Bunny (Full Moon) 450 ¥ Chainsaw Devil (Evo) – 1500 ¥ Shadowborne 2050 ¥ Blood Queen 1650 ¥ Solar Fist 1000 ¥ Black Reaper 1300 ¥ Ichigoat (Evo) – 2350 ¥ Shadow Knight 400 ¥ Silver Reaper 1500 ¥ Silver Reaper (OWL) – 1800 ¥ Eclipse Sorcerer 1200 ¥ Control Devil – 999 ¥ Control Devil (Evo) – 999 ¥ Shin – 1500 ¥ Hana (True Release) – 1500 ¥ Ura (Kai) – 2350 ¥ Lullaby (Domination) – 2350 ¥ Flame Captain – 1500 ¥ Cursed Love 500 ¥

Mythic Rarity Units

Unit Name Image Price King Ant 400 ¥ Legendary Saiyan 2000 ¥ Legendary Saiyan (Super) 2250 ¥ Chainsaw Devil – 999 ¥ Feral Fang 1350 ¥ Vampire Emperor (Vampire) 1500 ¥ Golden Will – 1500 ¥ Golden Will (Requiem) – 1500 ¥ Limitless Sorcerer 2000 ¥ Limitless Sorcerer (Infinite) 2000 ¥ Ichigoat – 2350 ¥ Crow Ninja 2000 ¥ Crow Ninja (Crow) 2000 ¥ Stitchblade (Reaper) – 1500 ¥ Molten Phantom 2000 ¥ Black Mask (Painweaver) – 1500 ¥ Black Mask (Scorpion) – 1500 ¥ Pink Sniper – 999 ¥ Umbrella Fang 800 ¥ Voidmask 2500 ¥ Killer Candy 1250 ¥ Blood Devil – 999 ¥ String Demon 1500 ¥ Knight King 200 ¥ Knight King (Chaos) 1000 ¥ Fat Shadow 1000 ¥ One Arm Pirate 1000 ¥ King of Shadows 2000 ¥ King of Shadows (Monarch) 2000 ¥ King Curses 800 ¥ Demon Slayer (Sun Breathing) 200 ¥ Tank Top Hero 400 ¥ Green Tornado 400 ¥ Ura – 2350 ¥ Thunder Goddess 2350 ¥ Yuno 800 ¥ Cursed Fist 600 ¥ Thunder Sword 1200 ¥

Legendary Rarity Units

Legendary units offer solid mid-tier options that can carry you through most content without requiring massive investments.

Unit Name Image Price Shadow Reaver 40 ¥ Tidal Tyrant (Infernal) 120 ¥ Vampire Emperor 200 ¥ Thunder God 60 ¥ Cyborg (Ultimate) 150 ¥ Saiyan Warrior (Super) 200 ¥ Stitchblade – 100 ¥ Black Mask – 175 ¥ Light Admiral 60 ¥ Docter Pirate 100 ¥ Bunny Girl 150 ¥ Hawk Swordsman 50 ¥ Leaf Ninja (Sage) 180 ¥ Otaku 100 ¥ Otaku (Speed) 150 ¥ Porcoro (Dragon) 160 ¥ Black Leg (Hellfire) 170 ¥ Eternal Avenger (Cursed) 190 ¥ Silent Sting 300 ¥ Masked Pyre 150 ¥ Crimson Butcher – 200 ¥

Epic Rarity Units

Epic units provide decent early-game options and serve as stepping stones to more powerful characters.

Unit Name Image Price Tidal Tyrant 60 ¥ Sand Ninja 60 ¥ Cyborg 100 ¥ Killer 40 ¥ Iron Inquisitor – 100 ¥ Turtle Master 60 ¥ Hero on Wheels 20 ¥ Porcoro 80 ¥ Eternal Avenger 80 ¥ Speed Ninja 60 ¥ Demon Slayer 80 ¥

Rare Rarity Units

Rare units serve as your starting roster and are perfect for players just beginning their journey in Anime Rangers X.

Unit Name Image Price Chao 30 ¥ Saiyan Warrior 20 ¥ Sunshine 35 ¥ Rubber Pirate 80 ¥ Leaf Ninja 40 ¥ Demon Sister 50 ¥ Pink Ninja 45 ¥ Black Leg 80 ¥ Sniper King 40 ¥ Prince 40 ¥ Hepburn 20 ¥ Pirate Hunter 40 ¥

That’s all you need to know about every unit in Anime Rangers X! Whether you’re a new player just starting your collection or a veteran looking to optimize your team, this complete pricing guide should help you make the best decisions for your playstyle and budget.