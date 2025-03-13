Roblox Anime Realms Codes (March 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Anime Realms Codes on March 13th, 2025.
Looking to power up your squad in Anime Realms? You’ve come to the right place! Our list of Anime Realms codes will help you collect free gems, trait rerolls, and other valuable rewards to strengthen your anime fighters. Whether you’re saving the world from evil threats or just want to build the ultimate team, these codes will give you the boost you need.
Active Anime Realms Codes
We’ve verified these codes are working. Make sure to redeem them before they expire!
- Q&A – Free rewards (new)
- wawawa – 1,500 Gems (new)
- woohoo! – 10 Trait Rerolls (new)
- FixedLoading – 8 Trait Rerolls and 500 Gems (new)
- Sorry4Delay – Free rewards (new)
- Reopen – 10 Trait Rerolls and 1,500 Gems (new)
- DIO – 10 Trait Rerolls and 1,500 Gems (new)
- ToTheMoon – 5 Trait Rerolls and 500 Gems (new)
- SORRY4DELAY – Free rewards (Level 5+ required)
- WereBack – Free rewards
- UPD2.0 – Free rewards
Anime Realms Style Codes
Want to customize your profile? Use these special Style Codes to unlock unique profile styles in Anime Realms:
- SubToHW5567
- SubToFadeUnchanged
- SubToSebby
- SubToNagBlox
- SubToVanilla
- SubToDevLuckk
- SubToTigreTV
- SubToPery
- SubToHWxFade
- SubToMcHero
Expired Anime Realms Codes
These codes no longer work in Anime Realms:
- legendsback!
- RAIDS
- RaidFix
- 2025
- XMASYAY
- SHADOWMONARCH
- SorryGuys!
- UPDFIXED
- UPD1
- MONARCH
- DUCT10K
- 500K
- 10KWOW
- 10K
- UPD1TMR
- 20MILVISITS
- LMISTAKE
- UPDSOON
- STAGEBEEF
- FixedNow!
- Limited!
- WeLuvDLP
- UPDATETHISWEEKEND
- 200KLIKES!
- SORRYLOL
- DUCTISSORRY!
- FixingBugsWait
- TackyBestDev
- SorryFromMo
- NEWLOBBY
- XMAS
- BIGSALE
- WELOVEMO
- PATCHUPSORRY
- Sorryforshutdown
- SorryForGlitches
- MoBetterThanLuck
- FixedShopSorry
- TylerGOAT
- VENISDUM
- MINIUPDATE
- NEWERA
- STAGE
- 10MILVISITS
- SORRY
- 150KLIKES
- Update0.5
- 100KLIKES
- EACODEISHERE
- 50KLIKES
- 30KLIKES
- 20KLIKES
- Release
- QUICKSHUTDOWN
- 10KLIKES
- MinorBug
- Delay
How to Redeem Anime Realms Codes in Roblox
Redeeming codes in Anime Realms is quick and easy. Follow these simple steps to claim your rewards:
- Launch Anime Realms in Roblox.
- Head to the main plaza area.
- Find the Codes banner.
- Stand on the circle to open the code redemption window.
- Type or paste your code into the text box.
- Click the Redeem button.
Note: Codes require you to be at least Level 5 to redeem them. If a code doesn’t work, make sure you meet the level requirement.
How to Find More Anime Realms Codes
While we work hard to keep this guide updated with all the latest codes, you can also find new codes through these official sources:
- Discord Server: Join the official Anime Realms Discord server for announcements of new codes and updates
- Follow the official X handle.
- Bookmark This Page: We update our code list regularly as new codes are released, so check back often!
With these Anime Realms codes, you’ll be well on your way to building the ultimate anime fighting team! Remember to check back regularly; we’ll update this guide with new codes as they’re released. If you find any new codes or notice that any of our listed codes have expired, please let us know in the comments below!