Roblox Anime Realms Codes (March 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Anime Realms Codes on March 13th, 2025.

Looking to power up your squad in Anime Realms? You’ve come to the right place! Our list of Anime Realms codes will help you collect free gems, trait rerolls, and other valuable rewards to strengthen your anime fighters. Whether you’re saving the world from evil threats or just want to build the ultimate team, these codes will give you the boost you need.

Active Anime Realms Codes

We’ve verified these codes are working. Make sure to redeem them before they expire!

Q&A – Free rewards ( new )

– Free rewards ( ) wawawa – 1,500 Gems ( new )

– 1,500 Gems ( ) woohoo! – 10 Trait Rerolls ( new )

– 10 Trait Rerolls ( ) FixedLoading – 8 Trait Rerolls and 500 Gems ( new )

– 8 Trait Rerolls and 500 Gems ( ) Sorry4Delay – Free rewards ( new )

– Free rewards ( ) Reopen – 10 Trait Rerolls and 1,500 Gems ( new )

– 10 Trait Rerolls and 1,500 Gems ( ) DIO – 10 Trait Rerolls and 1,500 Gems ( new )

– 10 Trait Rerolls and 1,500 Gems ( ) ToTheMoon – 5 Trait Rerolls and 500 Gems ( new )

– 5 Trait Rerolls and 500 Gems ( ) SORRY4DELAY – Free rewards (Level 5+ required)

– Free rewards (Level 5+ required) WereBack – Free rewards

– Free rewards UPD2.0 – Free rewards

Anime Realms Style Codes

Want to customize your profile? Use these special Style Codes to unlock unique profile styles in Anime Realms:

SubToHW5567

SubToFadeUnchanged

SubToSebby

SubToNagBlox

SubToVanilla

SubToDevLuckk

SubToTigreTV

SubToPery

SubToHWxFade

SubToMcHero

Expired Anime Realms Codes

These codes no longer work in Anime Realms:

legendsback!

RAIDS

RaidFix

2025

XMASYAY

SHADOWMONARCH

SorryGuys!

UPDFIXED

UPD1

MONARCH

DUCT10K

500K

10KWOW

10K

UPD1TMR

20MILVISITS

LMISTAKE

UPDSOON

STAGEBEEF

FixedNow!

Limited!

WeLuvDLP

UPDATETHISWEEKEND

200KLIKES!

SORRYLOL

DUCTISSORRY!

FixingBugsWait

TackyBestDev

SorryFromMo

NEWLOBBY

XMAS

BIGSALE

WELOVEMO

PATCHUPSORRY

Sorryforshutdown

SorryForGlitches

MoBetterThanLuck

FixedShopSorry

TylerGOAT

VENISDUM

MINIUPDATE

NEWERA

STAGE

10MILVISITS

SORRY

150KLIKES

Update0.5

100KLIKES

EACODEISHERE

50KLIKES

30KLIKES

20KLIKES

Release

QUICKSHUTDOWN

10KLIKES

MinorBug

Delay

How to Redeem Anime Realms Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Anime Realms is quick and easy. Follow these simple steps to claim your rewards:

Launch Anime Realms in Roblox. Head to the main plaza area. Find the Codes banner. Stand on the circle to open the code redemption window. Type or paste your code into the text box. Click the Redeem button.

Note: Codes require you to be at least Level 5 to redeem them. If a code doesn’t work, make sure you meet the level requirement.

How to Find More Anime Realms Codes

While we work hard to keep this guide updated with all the latest codes, you can also find new codes through these official sources:

Discord Server : Join the official Anime Realms Discord server for announcements of new codes and updates

: Join the official Anime Realms Discord server for announcements of new codes and updates Follow the official X handle .

. Bookmark This Page: We update our code list regularly as new codes are released, so check back often!

With these Anime Realms codes, you’ll be well on your way to building the ultimate anime fighting team! Remember to check back regularly; we’ll update this guide with new codes as they’re released. If you find any new codes or notice that any of our listed codes have expired, please let us know in the comments below!