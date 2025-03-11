Roblox Anime Royale Codes (March 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Anime Royale Codes on March 11th, 2025.

Defending your base in Anime Royale becomes much easier when you have powerful anime characters at your disposal. This Roblox tower defense game lets you collect iconic characters from series like Dragon Ball Z, Demon Slayer, and Naruto to fight off waves of enemies.

Gathering enough resources to summon and upgrade these units can be challenging, but redeeming codes provides a valuable shortcut. Our team has verified all working Anime Royale codes for this month to help you secure those powerful units and dominate the battlefield without endless grinding.

Working Anime Royale Codes

Our team has verified these codes as working. Enter them exactly as shown since Anime Royale codes are case-sensitive:

FixVoloFix – Redeem for Rerolls and Shards ( new )

– Redeem for Rerolls and Shards ( ) BUNNYMOTO – Redeem for 3 Cursed Fingers, 500 Diamonds, 20 Rerolls, and 3 Cupcakes

– Redeem for 3 Cursed Fingers, 500 Diamonds, 20 Rerolls, and 3 Cupcakes 8KReacts – Redeem for Rerolls and Shards

– Redeem for Rerolls and Shards CANDYPARK – Redeem for 5 Cursed Fingers, 3,000 Diamonds, 100 Rerolls, and 2 Cupcakes

– Redeem for 5 Cursed Fingers, 3,000 Diamonds, 100 Rerolls, and 2 Cupcakes ApologiesForShutdown – Redeem for 5 Stat Shards, 5 Cursed Fingers, 1 Love Cake, 20 Rerolls, and 500 Diamonds

– Redeem for 5 Stat Shards, 5 Cursed Fingers, 1 Love Cake, 20 Rerolls, and 500 Diamonds StopTheVoloLaborPlsV2 – Redeem for 1,000 Diamonds, 30 Rerolls, and 2 Cursed Fingers

– Redeem for 1,000 Diamonds, 30 Rerolls, and 2 Cursed Fingers VoloLeveling – Redeem for 5 Cursed Fingers, 1,000 Diamonds, 30 Rerolls, 5 Stat Shards, and 1 Love Cake

– Redeem for 5 Cursed Fingers, 1,000 Diamonds, 30 Rerolls, 5 Stat Shards, and 1 Love Cake D4C – Redeem for 3 Cursed Fingers, 2,000 Diamonds, 5 Stat Crystals, and 10 Stat Shards

– Redeem for 3 Cursed Fingers, 2,000 Diamonds, 5 Stat Crystals, and 10 Stat Shards VALENTINE_EVENT – Redeem for 3 Cursed Fingers, 500 Diamonds, 10 Rerolls, and 3 Stat Shards

– Redeem for 3 Cursed Fingers, 500 Diamonds, 10 Rerolls, and 3 Stat Shards 35MVisitsTyy – Redeem for 3 Cursed Fingers, 3,500 Diamonds, 35 Rerolls, and 3 Cupcakes

– Redeem for 3 Cursed Fingers, 3,500 Diamonds, 35 Rerolls, and 3 Cupcakes 50KFavsTysm – Redeem for 2,000 Diamonds, 50 Rerolls, and 2 Lucky Potions

– Redeem for 2,000 Diamonds, 50 Rerolls, and 2 Lucky Potions Bald – Redeem for 2,000 Diamonds, 20 Rerolls, and 2 Cupcakes

– Redeem for 2,000 Diamonds, 20 Rerolls, and 2 Cupcakes Strongest – Redeem for 2,000 Diamonds, 30 Rerolls, and 1 Lucky Potion

– Redeem for 2,000 Diamonds, 30 Rerolls, and 1 Lucky Potion StrongestHuman – Redeem for 2,000 Diamonds, 30 Rerolls, and 1 Lucky Potion

– Redeem for 2,000 Diamonds, 30 Rerolls, and 1 Lucky Potion END – Redeem for 1,000 Diamonds, 15 Rerolls, and 1 Cupcake

– Redeem for 1,000 Diamonds, 15 Rerolls, and 1 Cupcake Godspeed – Redeem for 1,000 Diamonds, 10 Rerolls, and 3 Cursed Fingers

– Redeem for 1,000 Diamonds, 10 Rerolls, and 3 Cursed Fingers TheKingHasArrived – Redeem for 2,000 Diamonds, 20 Rerolls, and 1 Super Lucky Potion

– Redeem for 2,000 Diamonds, 20 Rerolls, and 1 Super Lucky Potion SubToMozKing – Redeem for 100 Diamonds and 1 Reroll

– Redeem for 100 Diamonds and 1 Reroll SubToVanilla – Redeem for 100 Diamonds and 1 Reroll

– Redeem for 100 Diamonds and 1 Reroll SubToToadBoi – Redeem for 100 Diamonds and 1 Reroll

Expired Anime Royale Codes

These codes no longer work in the game:

LATVALENTINES

50000LIKES

45000LIKES

MiniUpdate

30MVisits

REWARDS

40000LIKES

SorryForDelayAgainV2

SorryForDelayAgain

SpoofFightsCyclones

Wish

PlsStopUpdatingAt6AmImTired

TrailerCode6194

Perfect

RoyalePass

How to Redeem Anime Royale Codes

Anime Royale has a unique code redemption process that involves visiting a specific location in the game’s lobby. Follow these steps to claim your codes for Anime Royale:

Launch Roblox and open Anime Royale. In the lobby, look for the building with the blue “CODES” sign above it. Enter this building and step into the blue glowing circle on the floor. A text box will appear where you can enter or paste your code. Click the “Claim” or “Redeem Code” button to receive your rewards.

The process takes just seconds, and you’ll immediately see your rewards added to your inventory after successful redemption.

How to Find More Anime Royale Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest Anime Royale codes as soon as they’re released, making this the best place to find working codes. However, if you want to be among the first to know about new codes, here are some official sources:

The official Anime Royale Discord server is where the developers frequently share new codes, often in the announcements channel. Bookmarking this page is highly recommended as we continually update our list with new codes as they become available. We thoroughly test each code to ensure it’s still working before adding it to our guide.