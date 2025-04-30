Roblox Anime Siege Codes (April 2025)

Update: We last checked this article for new Roblox Anime Siege Codes on April 29th, 2025.

Looking to strengthen your defenses in Anime Siege? These codes will give you the boost you need! In this anime-themed tower defense experience, assembling a powerful team is important for conquering challenging levels. Gems and Gold are essential currencies needed for summoning and upgrading units, but they can be difficult to earn through regular gameplay. Thankfully, redeem codes provide a quick way to acquire these valuable resources without grinding for hours.

All Working Anime Siege Codes

Our team has verified these codes:

Changes! – 550 Gems and 5 Rerolls Tokens

– 550 Gems and 5 Rerolls Tokens 1M Visits! – 1,000 Gems and 10 Rerolls Tokens

– 1,000 Gems and 10 Rerolls Tokens SorryForShutdown! – 500 Gems and 10 Rerolls Tokens

– 500 Gems and 10 Rerolls Tokens 5K Likes! – 1,000 Gems

– 1,000 Gems RELEASE! – 1,000 Gems, 5 Rerolls Tokens, and 500 Gold

– 1,000 Gems, 5 Rerolls Tokens, and 500 Gold 2K SPECIAL! – 800 Gems, 10 Rerolls Tokens, and 1,000 Gold

Expired Anime Siege Codes

Currently, there are no expired Anime Siege codes. Since the game is relatively new to Roblox, all codes released so far are still active. However, codes typically have a limited lifespan, so we recommend redeeming them as soon as possible!

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Siege

Redeeming codes in Anime Siege is straightforward. Follow these simple steps to claim your rewards:

Launch Anime Siege on Roblox. Look for the Codes button on the left side of your screen (third button in the first column) Alternatively, you can find and talk to the Codes NPC in the game. Click on it to open the redemption menu. Enter or copy and paste a code from our list into the text field. Click the green Redeem button to claim your rewards.

After successfully redeeming a code, a notification will appear on your screen displaying the rewards you’ve received. These rewards will be automatically added to your inventory.

How to Get More Anime Siege Codes

While our guide is regularly updated with the latest codes, you can also find Anime Siege codes through official channels. The developers release new codes through various platforms:

Join the Official Anime Siege Discord Server – The most reliable source for new codes

Subscribe to the Official Anime Siege YouTube Channel

Codes are often released during updates, when the game reaches player milestones, or during special events. They might also be shared as compensation when the game experiences technical issues or unexpected shutdowns.

For the most convenient experience, simply bookmark this page and check back regularly. We monitor all official sources and update our list as soon as new codes are released.