Roblox Anime Story Codes (December 2025)

Anime Story brings together characters from beloved anime franchises like Naruto, One Piece, and Attack on Titan in a turn-based RPG adventure. Summon rare heroes through the gacha system, build your perfect team, and watch them battle automatically through various anime-inspired worlds. Level up your characters, roll for perfect traits, and collect resources to strengthen your squad. The game combines strategic team building with collection elements as you unlock new worlds and face increasingly challenging enemies. Let’s explore the list of Anime Story codes that can give you free Gems, Trait Tokens, and other valuable resources.

Working Anime Story Codes

Here are all the currently active codes for Anime Story that you can redeem for free rewards:

HappyThanksgiving – Redeem for 5,000 Gems

– Redeem for 5,000 Gems TournamentOfPower! – Redeem for 3,000 Gems

– Redeem for 3,000 Gems Mui – Redeem for 10 Trait Tokens

– Redeem for 10 Trait Tokens UltraEgo – Redeem for 10 Red Stars and 3,000 Gems

– Redeem for 10 Red Stars and 3,000 Gems SorryForShutdown – Redeem for 5 Trait Tokens

– Redeem for 5 Trait Tokens 11kmembers – Redeem for 10 Stat Chips and 10,000 Mystic Gems

– Redeem for 10 Stat Chips and 10,000 Mystic Gems nextweekhype – Redeem for 3,000 Gems

– Redeem for 3,000 Gems 10kmembers – Redeem for 10 Stat Chips and 10,000 Mystic Gems

– Redeem for 10 Stat Chips and 10,000 Mystic Gems lust – Redeem for 3,000 Gems

– Redeem for 3,000 Gems pride – Redeem for 25 Stat Chips and 2 Elite Stat Chips

– Redeem for 25 Stat Chips and 2 Elite Stat Chips greed – Redeem for 3,000 Gems

– Redeem for 3,000 Gems wrath – Redeem for 3,000 Gems

– Redeem for 3,000 Gems envy – Redeem for 25 Rerolls (or 25 Trait Tokens)

– Redeem for 25 Rerolls (or 25 Trait Tokens) gluttony – Redeem for 3,000 Gems

– Redeem for 3,000 Gems sloth – Redeem for 3,000 Gems

Note: Some codes may give different rewards based on game updates.

Expired Codes

The following codes have expired and can no longer be redeemed:

2kccu

shinytransfer

1mvisits

balance

delay

update

free

hype

anime

sorry4delay

release

boosts

discord

20boosts

3kmembers

4kmembers

rewards

crafting

9kLIKES

BLEACHUPDATE

ANIMESTORYONTOP

UPDATE2

quickrestart

30kmembers

13klikes

Evosupdate

How to Redeem Anime Story Codes

Follow these simple steps to redeem your Anime Story codes:

Open Anime Story in Roblox. Click the red CODES button on the right side of your screen. Enter your code in the text field that appears. Press CLAIM to receive your free rewards.

Remember that codes are case-sensitive, so enter them exactly as shown. Copy and paste codes directly to avoid typing errors.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest Anime Story codes, so bookmark this page and check back frequently for new releases. Developers release codes during updates and milestones.

Join the Anime Story Discord server.

Use your Gems wisely for summoning new characters and Trait Tokens to optimize your team’s abilities for maximum effectiveness in battles.