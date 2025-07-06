Roblox Anime Sword Master Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Anime Sword Master Codes on July 5th, 2025.

Ready to become a legendary sword master? Anime Sword Master puts you on the classic journey from zero to hero, starting with nothing but a weak stick and working your way up to powerful legendary blades. The early game can be a bit slow as you build up your basic stats and work toward your first real weapon upgrades. That’s where Anime Sword Master codes come in handy – they provide free strength boost potions that speed up your training and help you reach the high-level content much faster.

Working Anime Sword Master Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are currently active and working. Since this is a newer experience, make sure to redeem them quickly:

JOJO – Redeem for 1 Strength Boost Potion

– Redeem for 1 Strength Boost Potion PIRATE – Redeem for 1 Strength Boost Potion

Expired Codes

Great news! There are currently no expired codes for Anime Sword Master since the game is relatively new. Both codes above are still active and ready to claim.

How to Redeem Anime Sword Master Codes

You can easily redeem codes for Anime Sword Master by following these steps:

Launch Anime Sword Master on Roblox.

Click the Store icon on the left side of your screen

icon on the left side of your screen Scroll to the very right of the store interface

Copy one of the working codes from our list above

Paste it into the text box that appears

Click the Redeem button to claim your strength boost potion

How to Find More Codes

We regularly monitor all official sources and update this guide with the latest Anime Sword Master codes. Here are the best places to find new codes:

Since we monitor all these sources regularly, bookmarking this page ensures you won’t miss any new codes while you’re focused on intense training sessions.